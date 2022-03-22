Tech Briefing: New Brands, 240mm Droppers, 2022 Bike Lineups - March 2022

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Royal Racing 2022 Lineup
Various
Royal's latest range includes updates on its Apex, Quantum, and Core collections, plus a few new items. (Learn more.)
18 Bikes' No9 Hardtail
£1000 (frame)
The No9 is produced in house at 18 Bikes' frame workshop in Sheffield. (Learn more.)
Nukeproof 2022 Lineup
Various
Nukeproof's 2022 lineup includes new build kits and frame colors. (Learn more.)
Guerrilla Gravity 2022 Bike Lineup
From $4,595 USD
GG's 2022 lineup is available now, with custom builds shipping in 1-2 weeks. (Learn more.)
Tenet's Omen Pedal
$185 USD
The new pedals are machined in Bellingham, Washington, from 6061-T6 aluminum (Learn more.)
Scor Limited Edition 4060 Öhlins Frameset
$4,999 USD / 4699 € / 4999 CHF
Scor has released a special edition frameset with Öhlins’ TTX22M coil shock and RXF36M.2 Coil forks. (Learn more.)
Cane Creek Limited Edition Hot Pink Helm MKII
The limited-edition hot pink Helm MKII will only be available in 29" with a 44mm offset. (Learn more.)
