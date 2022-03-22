close
Tech Briefing: New Brands, 240mm Droppers, 2022 Bike Lineups - March 2022

Mar 22, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

Mt Torragio - Stone King with Ash Smith
TECH BRIEFING
March 2022


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Royal Racing 2022 Lineup
Various


Royal's latest range includes updates on its Apex, Quantum, and Core collections, plus a few new items. (Learn more.)




18 Bikes' No9 Hardtail
£1000 (frame)


The No9 is produced in house at 18 Bikes' frame workshop in Sheffield. (Learn more.)




Nukeproof 2022 Lineup
Various


Nukeproof's 2022 lineup includes new build kits and frame colors. (Learn more.)




Guerrilla Gravity 2022 Bike Lineup
From $4,595 USD


GG's 2022 lineup is available now, with custom builds shipping in 1-2 weeks. (Learn more.)




Tenet's Omen Pedal
$185 USD


The new pedals are machined in Bellingham, Washington, from 6061-T6 aluminum (Learn more.)




Scor Limited Edition 4060 Öhlins Frameset
$4,999 USD / 4699 € / 4999 CHF


Scor has released a special edition frameset with Öhlins’ TTX22M coil shock and RXF36M.2 Coil forks. (Learn more.)




Cane Creek Limited Edition Hot Pink Helm MKII


The limited-edition hot pink Helm MKII will only be available in 29" with a 44mm offset. (Learn more.)




CrossworxCycles' Trailbike Prototype & 2022 Lineup
From 1,199 €


Crossworx are working on a new 130 or 145mm trail bike that looks stunning. (Learn more.)




The Stand Workstand
£75


The Stand is a Made in the UK bicycle maintenance stand that lifts the rear wheel off the floor and allows the cranks to freely rotate. (Learn more.)




Trailforks National Scenic Trails
Free on web + available on Trailforks Pro


Trailforks now has a feature that made it easy to document and visualize the iconic routes of loosely connected trails. (Learn more.)




Etnies Camber CL Clipless MTB Shoe
$185.99 USD


Etnies adds a clipless compatible option into their lineup. (Learn more.)




State Bicycle Co x Wu-Tang Clan Klunker
$499.99 USD


State Bicycle Co. pays tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan with a limited-edition Klunker and All Road Jersey. (Learn more.)




OneUp New 240 and 90mm Dropper Posts
$199.50 - $229.50 USD


OneUp dropper posts are now available in 10mm increments from 70mm all the way up to 240mm. (Learn more.)




Sciu Carbon Enduro Bike
€3,399


Sciu's bikes are made overseas, but they've set out several goals to help reduce their environmental impact. (Learn more.)




Ibis Blackbird Send Aluminum Wheels
$529 USD (wheels) / $99 USD (rims)


With the new Blackbird Send wheels, Ibis introduces a new component brand. (Learn more.)




Relief Equipements Launches European Shipping
From 75€


After two years of development on the French market, Relief Equipements will be offering their MTB technical clothing entirely made in France to European riders. (Learn more.)




Digit Bikes Begins Assembly of Struts for New Datum
TBD


The Digit Datum is a 140mm rear travel all-mountain/trail bike designed by Tim Lane and manufactured in California, USA. (Learn more.)




GARAGE 31 PR.0 Tubeless Valves
$35 CAD


There's a stylish new valve on the block. (Learn more.)




1Up New Recon 5 & Recon 6 Vertical Style Rack
Recon 5: $1,200 USD / Recon 6: $1,400


1Up's new hitch racks don't contact frames or forks, and can hold up to six bikes. (Learn more.)




Liv 29" Version of Embolden Value Trail Bike
$1,800 - $2,250 USD


Bigger wheels and bigger frames for the Embolden. (Learn more.)




Reserve 30|HD Wheelset
From $1799


Available in 29" and 27.5" sizes, with an inner with of 30mm, the Reserve 30|HD wheelset is designed for trail, all mountain and enduro riding. (Learn more.)




Polar Bottle's New Bottle Designs
$11 - $13 USD


The Session Muck is built for mountain bikers with limited bottle space, while the 30-ounce Breakaway is the largest bottle designed to securely fit in a standard bottle cage. (Learn more.)




DHaRCO 2022 Range
Various


New pants, clothes, colourways and more. (Learn more.)
Riders in Dharco gear.




Cascade Components V4 Bronson Link
$337 USD


Cascade Components' latest link allows you to bump the Bronson's travel to 180mm. (Learn more.)




Sixpack Emil Johansson's Made in Germany Signature Stem
119,95€


EJ's 31mm signature version of the Millenium stem. (Learn more.)




Cotic Pink & Blue BFeMAX for 2022
Various


Orders are open now for the 2022 colours on the Cotic BFeMAX. (Learn more.)
Cotic BFeMAX Pink and Blue for 2022




