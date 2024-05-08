Tech Briefing: New Forks, Race Rotors, Canadian-Made Hubs & More

May 8, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

April 2024



Bluegrass Jetro 3/4 Shell Helmet
250€ / £225 / US$2709

Bluegrass is the latest company to hop aboard the not-quite-a-full-face helmet train. (Learn more.)
Picture ulyssedaessle




Feedback Sports Limited Edition Pro Mechanic Repair Stand
$450 USD

Only 1000 of these repair stands have been produced. (Learn more.)
Feedback Sports Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Pro Mechanic repair stand




Propain Sresh CF eMTB
Starts at €5.999 / $6.299 USD

The Sresh is a lighter weight, full power eMTB with a focus on all-round trail riding. (Learn more.)
photo




Delta Cycle Pivot Rack
$84.99 USD

The pivoting mechanism allows you to swing your bike against the wall in either direction, giving you 150 degrees of rotation. (Learn more.)
photo




Project321 G3 Hubs
From $650 USD / $875 CAD

Project321's Canadian-made hubs have 288 points of engagement and are available in 12 colors. (Learn more.)
photo




Akta MTB 24 Trail Collection
Various

Atka MTB is launching their second collection. (Learn more.)
photo




Forbidden Dreadnought V2
$8,499-11,999 CAD / $6,499-9,299 USD

Forbidden's new high pivot layout is now available on their 160mm Enduro/Bike Park platform. (Learn more.)
photo




Öhlins 140-mm RXF34 m.2 Fork
$1190 USD / €1200 EUR

Öhlins Racing is expanding its footprint in the short-travel trail category with the launch of the brand’s latest MTB fork – a 140mm version of the Öhlins RXF34 m.2. (Learn more.)
photo




Tannus Modular Tubeless Insert
From $49/insert

A new tire insert from Tannus. (Learn more.)
photo




DVO Diamond Fork
$1049 USD

The new Diamond has a 36mm chassis and an improved damper system. (Learn more.)
photo




Knolly Fugitive Trail Bike
From $4599 USD/$5999 CAD

The new Fugitive receives updated geometry and undergoes the straight top tube treatment. (Learn more.)
Fugitive Launch




Wolf Tooth Ripsaw Aluminum Flat Pedals
$199.95 USD

A new, slightly convex flat pedal option from the Minnesota machinists. (Learn more.)
photo




Intend Blackline Fork Models
1849 € - 2249 €

The Blackline forks have milled aluminum stanchion protectors. (Learn more.)
photo




MRP Custom-Tuned Lift Damper
$399.95 USD

MRP's weight-specific lift damper fits Fox, RockShox & New MRP forks. (Learn more.)
photo




Saracen Ariel 30
From £3,499.99

Saracen has added a new short travel trail bike to their lineup. (Learn more.)
Saracen Ariel 30 Elite




Sonder Evol All-Mountain Bike
From £2,499

The new Evol has 160mm of travel, mixed wheels, and revised geometry. (Learn more.)
photo




Alpinestars Spring 2024 MTB Collection
Various

New apparel, protection, and helmets from Alpinestars. (Learn more.)
photo




Digit Ring Trail Bike
$9,845 USD

The Ring has 128mm of travel, a 140mm fork, and 29" wheels. (Learn more.)
2024 Digit Ring




TRP Cycling S05E Race Rotor
From $69.99 USD

The rotor uses a new hole pattern which TRP says improves heat management. (Learn more.)
photo




iXS Hex Pull-Over Back Protector
€179 / $169 USD

iXS says their new back protector offers both high protection and great ventilation, making it suitable for the bike park or enduro races. (Learn more.)
photo




Chromag 2024 Clothing Line
Various

New pants and jerseys from Chromag for 2024. (Learn more.)
photo




Saracen Amplitude AL Elite & 3 New Dirt Jump Colours
From £699.99

Saracen's latest release of dirt jump bikes. (Learn more.)
Saracen Amplitude AL Elite




Industry Nine SOLiX M Hubs & Wheelsets
From $1405/set | €1265

Industry Nine has rolled out a new line of XC and trail wheels. (Learn more.)
photo




Kali Protectives Full Face Helmets

Kali Protectives launches three new full-face helmets. (Learn more.)
photo




Saris Tailgate Pad
$219 - $229 USD

The Small (up to five bike positions) will retail for $219 and the Large (up to six bike positions) is available for $229. (Learn more.)
Saris Tailgate Pad




Saracen Re-designed Myst
From £3,599.99

Saracen's redesigned race bike is now available to buy. (Learn more.)
Saracen Myst Team




Dakine Universal Pickup Pad
$295 USD

The small size secures five bikes, while the large size accommodates up to seven. (Learn more.)
The Universal Pickup Pad large on a 1979 Ford F250 Ranger Camper Special Super Cab. Check out that license plate




Devinci All-New E-Troy Lite
From $6,999 CAD / $5,499 USD

The Made in Canada Troy has 150mm of rear travel, mixed wheels, and a Bosch Performance Line SX 55Nm motor with a 400Wh battery. (Learn more.)
photo




MEC Provincial Bikepacking Collection
Various

The new Provincial frame bag and pannier collection are waterproof and designed by the MEC label team in Vancouver. (Learn more.)
photo




Prevelo Zulu Kids Hardtail
From $1,199 USD

The new versions are about 15% lighter. (Learn more.)
Prevelo Zulu 5 April 2024 Edition




YT Industries Vans Collaboration
$99.90 US / €99.99 EU / £99.99 GBP

A bike shoe that doesn't look like a bike shoe. (Learn more.)
photo




Rossignol Limited Edition 'The Super Heretic'
5300€ / $5,300 USD

At the heart of this collection lies the 7SK slalom ski from 1990. (Learn more.)
photo




New 'RNDM Company' Goggle & Eyewear Brand
From $110 CAD

Bas Van Steenbergen says his fascination with goggles and eyewear stemmed partly from not having an eyewear sponsor for the last few years. (Learn more.)
.




Anti Case Ankle Brace
$39.95 - $69.95 USD

The Anti Case Ankl brace is solely aimed at Dorsiflexion support, "like a suspension Bump Stop". (Learn more.)
A NEW STYLE OF ANKLE BRACE HAS ARRIVED. CREATED FOR RIDERS.




Ochain Components New Lineup
From €317

A range of new active spider options designed to be easier to use and maintain. (Learn more.)
photo




