Tech Briefing: New Forks, Race Rotors, Canadian-Made Hubs & More
May 8, 2024
by Sarah Moore
Bluegrass Jetro 3/4 Shell Helmet250€ / £225 / US$2709
Bluegrass is the latest company to hop aboard the not-quite-a-full-face helmet train. (Learn more
.)
Feedback Sports Limited Edition Pro Mechanic Repair Stand$450 USD
Only 1000 of these repair stands have been produced. (Learn more
.)
Propain Sresh CF eMTBStarts at €5.999 / $6.299 USD
The Sresh is a lighter weight, full power eMTB with a focus on all-round trail riding. (Learn more
.)
Delta Cycle Pivot Rack$84.99 USD
The pivoting mechanism allows you to swing your bike against the wall in either direction, giving you 150 degrees of rotation. (Learn more
.)
Project321 G3 HubsFrom $650 USD / $875 CAD
Project321's Canadian-made hubs have 288 points of engagement and are available in 12 colors. (Learn more
.)
Akta MTB 24 Trail CollectionVarious
Atka MTB is launching their second collection. (Learn more
.)
Forbidden Dreadnought V2$8,499-11,999 CAD / $6,499-9,299 USD
Forbidden's new high pivot layout is now available on their 160mm Enduro/Bike Park platform. (Learn more
.)
Öhlins 140-mm RXF34 m.2 Fork$1190 USD / €1200 EUR
Öhlins Racing is expanding its footprint in the short-travel trail category with the launch of the brand’s latest MTB fork – a 140mm version of the Öhlins RXF34 m.2. (Learn more
.)
Tannus Modular Tubeless InsertFrom $49/insert
A new tire insert from Tannus. (Learn more
.)
DVO Diamond Fork$1049 USD
The new Diamond has a 36mm chassis and an improved damper system. (Learn more
.)
Knolly Fugitive Trail BikeFrom $4599 USD/$5999 CAD
The new Fugitive receives updated geometry and undergoes the straight top tube treatment. (Learn more
.)
Wolf Tooth Ripsaw Aluminum Flat Pedals$199.95 USD
A new, slightly convex flat pedal option from the Minnesota machinists. (Learn more
.)
Intend Blackline Fork Models1849 € - 2249 €
The Blackline forks have milled aluminum stanchion protectors. (Learn more
.)
MRP Custom-Tuned Lift Damper$399.95 USD
MRP's weight-specific lift damper fits Fox, RockShox & New MRP forks. (Learn more
.)
Saracen Ariel 30 From £3,499.99
Saracen has added a new short travel trail bike to their lineup. (Learn more
.)
Sonder Evol All-Mountain BikeFrom £2,499
The new Evol has 160mm of travel, mixed wheels, and revised geometry. (Learn more
.)
Alpinestars Spring 2024 MTB CollectionVarious
New apparel, protection, and helmets from Alpinestars. (Learn more
.)
Digit Ring Trail Bike$9,845 USD
The Ring has 128mm of travel, a 140mm fork, and 29" wheels. (Learn more
.)
TRP Cycling S05E Race RotorFrom $69.99 USD
The rotor uses a new hole pattern which TRP says improves heat management. (Learn more
.)
iXS Hex Pull-Over Back Protector€179 / $169 USD
iXS says their new back protector offers both high protection and great ventilation, making it suitable for the bike park or enduro races. (Learn more
.)
Chromag 2024 Clothing LineVarious
New pants and jerseys from Chromag for 2024. (Learn more
.)
Saracen Amplitude AL Elite & 3 New Dirt Jump ColoursFrom £699.99
Saracen's latest release of dirt jump bikes. (Learn more
.)
Industry Nine SOLiX M Hubs & WheelsetsFrom $1405/set | €1265
Industry Nine has rolled out a new line of XC and trail wheels. (Learn more
.)
Kali Protectives Full Face Helmets
Kali Protectives launches three new full-face helmets. (Learn more
.)
Saris Tailgate Pad$219 - $229 USD
The Small (up to five bike positions) will retail for $219 and the Large (up to six bike positions) is available for $229. (Learn more
.)
Saracen Re-designed MystFrom £3,599.99
Saracen's redesigned race bike is now available to buy. (Learn more
.)
Dakine Universal Pickup Pad$295 USD
The small size secures five bikes, while the large size accommodates up to seven. (Learn more
.)
Devinci All-New E-Troy LiteFrom $6,999 CAD / $5,499 USD
The Made in Canada Troy has 150mm of rear travel, mixed wheels, and a Bosch Performance Line SX 55Nm motor with a 400Wh battery. (Learn more
.)
MEC Provincial Bikepacking CollectionVarious
The new Provincial frame bag and pannier collection are waterproof and designed by the MEC label team in Vancouver. (Learn more
.)
Prevelo Zulu Kids HardtailFrom $1,199 USD
The new versions are about 15% lighter. (Learn more
.)
YT Industries Vans Collaboration$99.90 US / €99.99 EU / £99.99 GBP
A bike shoe that doesn't look like a bike shoe. (Learn more
.)
Rossignol Limited Edition 'The Super Heretic'5300€ / $5,300 USD
At the heart of this collection lies the 7SK slalom ski from 1990. (Learn more
.)
New 'RNDM Company' Goggle & Eyewear BrandFrom $110 CAD
Bas Van Steenbergen says his fascination with goggles and eyewear stemmed partly from not having an eyewear sponsor for the last few years. (Learn more
.)
Anti Case Ankle Brace$39.95 - $69.95 USD
The Anti Case Ankl brace is solely aimed at Dorsiflexion support, "like a suspension Bump Stop". (Learn more
.)
Ochain Components New LineupFrom €317
A range of new active spider options designed to be easier to use and maintain. (Learn more
.)
