Tech Briefing: New Helmets, Apparel, Bikes & More - March 2020

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Canyon Strive Factory Race Models & 2020 US Line
Various prices
Canyon have announced the addition of two new Strive CFR (Canyon Factory Race) bikes to their line and unveiled their 2020 models for the US. (Learn more.)
Velocirax No Lift Vertical Bike Racks
$749 USD - $879 USD
The new bike rack from VelociRAX allows vertical bike storage without the need to lift your bike. (Learn more.)
Motion Instruments Data Analysis Systems
Various prices
Motion Instruments is focused on providing user-friendly bike suspension data. (Learn more.)
Race Face Getta Grips
$19.99 USD
Race Face wants to help you get a grip... (Learn more.)
Wolf Tooth Components Mega Fat Paw Foam Grips
$32.95 USD
Wolf Tooth Components have launched a new version of its Fat Paw grips which claim to be the thickest foam grips available to buy. (Learn more.)
Transition Scout Trail Bike
$4,499 - $6,599 USD / Frame $3,199 USD
The new Scout is Transition's modern-day take on the Bottlerocket. (Learn more.)
Muc Off Technical Clothing Range
£29.99, $34.99 USD to £174.99, $249.99 USD
Muc Off's burgeoning catalog expands even further with a new line of technical clothing. (Learn more.)
Melon Alleycat Riding Shades
$200 USD
A new player in the riding sunglasses space. (Learn more.)
Intend's "New Age" Suspension Line
1949 Euro (29”) & 1899 Euro (27,5”) incl. VAT
Cornelius Kapfinger has been hard at work making some major updates to his suspension forks for 2020. (Learn more.)
Norco Bicycles Sight VLT 29 eMTB
Starting at $4,399 USD
Norco's new Sight VLT29 has 29" wheels, Shimano STEPS e-MTB drive system, and has the option for range extender batteries. (Learn more.)
CrossWorxCycles Dash275
2399 € w/o shock
CrossWorxCycles' Dash275 bike has 160mm of travel and is designed and built in Thuringia, Germany. (Learn more.)
100% 2020 Spring Bike Collection
Various prices
New designs and new colourways for 100% of your Spring riding. (Learn more.)
Bontrager Lifetime Warranty on All Carbon Wheels
Included in price
There is now a lifetime warranty against wheel defects on all Bontrager wheels. (Learn more.)
TweedLove 10-Year Anniversary Endura Jersey
£40.00
The jersey is currently in production at Endura’s HQ in Livingston and is available to pre-order online at tweedlove.com. (Learn more.)
Pässilä Bicycles Titanium Bikes
Completes start from 3199 € / $3465 USD / £2 655
Pässilä Bicycles is a small rider owned bike company from Finland that have a line of five different titanium frames and complete bikes. (Learn more.)
Format Bikes 'Format 4112' Downhill Bike
From 199 990 rub. / Estimated $3020 USD
Format bikes reveal details for their completely redesigned 'Format 4112' downhill bike. (Learn more.)
Chromag Redesigned Alloy Bars
$110 CDN
When Chromag first launched the alloy handlebar in 2003, it was one of the widest bars on the market at 720mm. Times have changed! (Learn more.)
RSD Bikes 2020 Range With Aluminum MiddleChild HT & New Wildcat FS
Completes from $1499.00 USD
2020 sees the introduction of a brand new aluminum version of RSD's MiddleChild hardtail and an all-new version of the Wildcat full-suspension trail bike. (Learn more.)
