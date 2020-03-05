Tech Briefing: New Helmets, Apparel, Bikes & More - March 2020

Mar 5, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Press release photos for the new Scout.
TECH BRIEFING
March 2020


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Canyon Strive Factory Race Models & 2020 US Line
Various prices


Canyon have announced the addition of two new Strive CFR (Canyon Factory Race) bikes to their line and unveiled their 2020 models for the US. (Learn more.)
Photo Courtesy of Canyon




Velocirax No Lift Vertical Bike Racks
$749 USD - $879 USD


The new bike rack from VelociRAX allows vertical bike storage without the need to lift your bike. (Learn more.)




Motion Instruments Data Analysis Systems
Various prices


Motion Instruments is focused on providing user-friendly bike suspension data. (Learn more.)




Race Face Getta Grips
$19.99 USD


Race Face wants to help you get a grip... (Learn more.)




Wolf Tooth Components Mega Fat Paw Foam Grips
$32.95 USD


Wolf Tooth Components have launched a new version of its Fat Paw grips which claim to be the thickest foam grips available to buy. (Learn more.)




Transition Scout Trail Bike
$4,499 - $6,599 USD / Frame $3,199 USD


The new Scout is Transition's modern-day take on the Bottlerocket. (Learn more.)
Press release photos for the new Scout.




Muc Off Technical Clothing Range
£29.99, $34.99 USD to £174.99, $249.99 USD


Muc Off's burgeoning catalog expands even further with a new line of technical clothing. (Learn more.)




Melon Alleycat Riding Shades
$200 USD


A new player in the riding sunglasses space. (Learn more.)
Melon Alleycat in turquoise with neon yellow icon and silver Zeiss lens




Intend's "New Age" Suspension Line
1949 Euro (29”) & 1899 Euro (27,5”) incl. VAT


Cornelius Kapfinger has been hard at work making some major updates to his suspension forks for 2020. (Learn more.)




Norco Bicycles Sight VLT 29 eMTB
Starting at $4,399 USD


Norco's new Sight VLT29 has 29" wheels, Shimano STEPS e-MTB drive system, and has the option for range extender batteries. (Learn more.)




CrossWorxCycles Dash275
2399 € w/o shock


CrossWorxCycles' Dash275 bike has 160mm of travel and is designed and built in Thuringia, Germany. (Learn more.)




100% 2020 Spring Bike Collection
Various prices


New designs and new colourways for 100% of your Spring riding. (Learn more.)




Bontrager Lifetime Warranty on All Carbon Wheels
Included in price


There is now a lifetime warranty against wheel defects on all Bontrager wheels. (Learn more.)




TweedLove 10-Year Anniversary Endura Jersey
£40.00


The jersey is currently in production at Endura’s HQ in Livingston and is available to pre-order online at tweedlove.com. (Learn more.)




Pässilä Bicycles Titanium Bikes
Completes start from 3199 € / $3465 USD / £2 655


Pässilä Bicycles is a small rider owned bike company from Finland that have a line of five different titanium frames and complete bikes. (Learn more.)




Format Bikes 'Format 4112' Downhill Bike
From 199 990 rub. / Estimated $3020 USD


Format bikes reveal details for their completely redesigned 'Format 4112' downhill bike. (Learn more.)




Chromag Redesigned Alloy Bars
$110 CDN


When Chromag first launched the alloy handlebar in 2003, it was one of the widest bars on the market at 720mm. Times have changed! (Learn more.)
Chromag OSX Bars 2020




RSD Bikes 2020 Range With Aluminum MiddleChild HT & New Wildcat FS
Completes from $1499.00 USD


2020 sees the introduction of a brand new aluminum version of RSD's MiddleChild hardtail and an all-new version of the Wildcat full-suspension trail bike. (Learn more.)




Revel Wheels
Rims: $700 each, 1/1 wheels: $1975, Hydra wheels: $2200


The American made Carbon rims are claimed to be lighter, stronger and 100% recyclable. (Learn more.)




Rhino-Rack X-Tray Pro Rooftop Carrier
$455 USD


The high rails on the tray provide a secure roof system for everyday luggage and adventure toys. (Learn more.)




Troy Lee Designs New D4 Helmet
Textreme Carbon: $575 USD / Composite: $399 USD


The new D4 weighs a claimed 1,000 grams, making it the lightest DH helmet Troy Lee Designs has ever produced. (Learn more.)
Troy Lee Designs D4 helmet




Jamis Carbon Portal and Hardline Models
$4699 USD - $8499 USD


Jamis' 130mm Portal 29" and the 160mm Hardline 27.5" are now available with carbon frames. (Learn more.)




Squidworx Modular Flat Pedal
$160 (includes 1 spare cage, replacement cages are $5 each)


Squidworx have designed a customizable pedal with easily replaceable parts. (Learn more.)
Squidworx Modular Flat Pedals black teal.




Nukeproof 20-26" Cub-Scout Kid's Bike Range
£599 / USD $ 599 to £999 / $999


The new range of Cub-Scout Hardtails are available in 20”, 24” or 26” options. (Learn more.)




Commencal Meta TR SX
3 999,00 €


Commencal built the new TR as an all-purpose jump, freeride, street, dirt or enduro bike... (Learn more.)




Fox Racing Speedframe Trail Helmet
$159.95 USD + $109.95 USD


A new open face helmet aimed at trail riders from Fox Racing. (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing 100percent Bontrager Canyon Chromag Bikes Commencal Crossworxcycles Endura Format Fox Clothing Intend Jamis Melon Motion Instruments Muc Off Norco Nukeproof Passila Bicycles Race Face Revel Bikes Rhino Rack Rsd Bikes Squidworx Transition Troy Lee Designs Velocirax Wolf Tooth


Must Read This Week
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
49627 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
48175 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
46846 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
43292 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
36543 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
36374 views
8 Bikes of the Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
35785 views
Video: Friday Fails #107
28930 views

5 Comments

  • 3 1
 I literally cannot believe people will pay $200 for this unbelievably unattractive glasses from Melon.
  • 2 0
 i literally cant belive who would play 800 bucks for a bike rack lmao
  • 1 0
 i cant believe you would buy a "complete bike" without a shock...soon to come....complete bike without brakes...not sure i understand this industry.
  • 1 0
 Cornelius Kapfinger Sounds like a comic book villain that fires bullets without a gun.
  • 1 0
 Where are my Meaty Paws?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011645
Mobile Version of Website