Tech Briefing: New Trail Bikes, Hardtails, Winter Clothing & More - December 2020

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
DMR Releases a New V11 Composite Pedal
£50 / €49,99 EURO / $59.99 USD / $79.99 AUD
DMR presents their latest pedal the V11 composite which uses the same shape as their Vault pedals. (Learn more.)
Stif Launches New Squatch 29" Steel Hardtail
£599 - Frame // Builds from £1899
A short travel trail slayer from Stif. (Learn more.)
Nicolai Launch Gearbox Equipped Saturn 14 GPI Trail Bike
€4,249 - Frame // Builds from €6,499
Want a belt drive gearbox trail bike? Nicolai have you covered. (Learn more.)
Specialized Announces New Trail-Series Apparel Collection
Specialized's latest apparel collection is designed to keep you warm and dry throughout the fall and winter. (Learn more.)
Canfield Bikes Brings Back Chrome Nimble 9 Steel Hardtail for 2021 with Complete Builds
With new colors available in complete, frame only, or partial builds, Canfield's Nimble 9 has a variety of options for riders to choose from. (Learn more.)
O’Neal Launch 2021 Riding Apparel Collection
O'Neal launches its updated range of apparel for 2021. (Learn more.)
Cascade Components Announces Evil Offering Link
€249 USD
Cascade Components keeps on churning out the aftermarket links. (Learn more.)
Pipedream Release New Sirius Hardtail
£649 - Frame
The Sirius is Pipedream's new do-it-all steel hardtail. (Learn more.)
Calibre Introduces the Triple B Pro
£1900
Calibre has launched the 4th generation Triple B trail bike building upon their success with the Bossnut. (Learn more.)
Vitus Release New E-Sommet eMTB
€ 4,200 to € 6,300
There's a new electrified Sommet in the Vitus lineup. (Learn more.)
WTB Announces All-New Carbon CZR and E-Ready HTZ Rims
$569.95
WTB adds new carbon rims for mountain and gravel riders, and beefed up aluminum rims for the e-bike crowd. (Learn more.)
Outbound Lighting Launch Trail Evo Light
$245 USD
Outbound's Trail Evo is designed to handle aggressive trail riding with consistent performance. (Learn more.)
Cotic Launch 140mm Jeht 29er Trail Bike
£1,799 - Frame // Builds from £3,499
Cotic add a new steel all-rounder into their lineup. (Learn more.)
Cascade Components Announce Yeti SB140 Linkage
$269 USD
The link increases progression to 20% and bumps the travel to 145mm. (Learn more.)
Manitou Introduces Limited Sterling Silver Edition of the Mezzer Pro Fork
$1099 USD
The Mezzer gets a new colourway limited to 250 pieces. (Learn more.)
6 Comments
Post a Comment