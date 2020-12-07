Tech Briefing: New Trail Bikes, Hardtails, Winter Clothing & More - December 2020

For those too wet situations we added Schoeller s 3XDRY fabric to keep you dry even in the heaviest rains on our newly redesigned MTB shorts.
DMR Releases a New V11 Composite Pedal
£50 / €49,99 EURO / $59.99 USD / $79.99 AUD


DMR presents their latest pedal the V11 composite which uses the same shape as their Vault pedals. (Learn more.)
V11 Turquoise Closeup




Stif Launches New Squatch 29" Steel Hardtail
£599 - Frame // Builds from £1899


A short travel trail slayer from Stif. (Learn more.)




Nicolai Launch Gearbox Equipped Saturn 14 GPI Trail Bike
€4,249 - Frame // Builds from €6,499


Want a belt drive gearbox trail bike? Nicolai have you covered. (Learn more.)




Specialized Announces New Trail-Series Apparel Collection


Specialized's latest apparel collection is designed to keep you warm and dry throughout the fall and winter. (Learn more.)
Constructed with breathable fabric Polartec Neoshell the raindrops and water crossings will repel the sweat will breathe out and you won t be scared of a wet ride ever again.




Canfield Bikes Brings Back Chrome Nimble 9 Steel Hardtail for 2021 with Complete Builds


With new colors available in complete, frame only, or partial builds, Canfield's Nimble 9 has a variety of options for riders to choose from. (Learn more.)




O’Neal Launch 2021 Riding Apparel Collection


O'Neal launches its updated range of apparel for 2021. (Learn more.)



Cascade Components Announces Evil Offering Link
€249 USD


Cascade Components keeps on churning out the aftermarket links. (Learn more.)
Offering link colors



Pipedream Release New Sirius Hardtail
£649 - Frame


The Sirius is Pipedream's new do-it-all steel hardtail. (Learn more.)




Calibre Introduces the Triple B Pro
£1900


Calibre has launched the 4th generation Triple B trail bike building upon their success with the Bossnut. (Learn more.)




Vitus Release New E-Sommet eMTB
€ 4,200 to € 6,300


There's a new electrified Sommet in the Vitus lineup. (Learn more.)




WTB Announces All-New Carbon CZR and E-Ready HTZ Rims
$569.95


WTB adds new carbon rims for mountain and gravel riders, and beefed up aluminum rims for the e-bike crowd. (Learn more.)




Outbound Lighting Launch Trail Evo Light
$245 USD


Outbound's Trail Evo is designed to handle aggressive trail riding with consistent performance. (Learn more.)




Cotic Launch 140mm Jeht 29er Trail Bike
£1,799 - Frame // Builds from £3,499


Cotic add a new steel all-rounder into their lineup. (Learn more.)




Cascade Components Announce Yeti SB140 Linkage
$269 USD


The link increases progression to 20% and bumps the travel to 145mm. (Learn more.)
SB140 link colors




Manitou Introduces Limited Sterling Silver Edition of the Mezzer Pro Fork
$1099 USD


The Mezzer gets a new colourway limited to 250 pieces. (Learn more.)




Ergon Launches Aftermarket Oil Slick Grip Clamps
$19.95 USD


A $20 upgrade on Ergon grips. (Learn more.)
ERGON GE1 Oil Slick clamps.




Ducati Widens Its e-MTB Range with New 170mm Travel TK-01RR
€6,990


The Italian motorbike brand releases a new enduro e-mtb. (Learn more.)




Canfield Bikes Introduces Lithium and Tilt 29ers
$1,699.99 - Frame // Builds from $4,599.99


A new trail bike and an enduro bike have been added to the Canfield lineup. (Learn more.)




Esker Cycles Releases Japhy Steel Hardtail 29er
$750 - Frame // Builds from $2000


The Japhy is designed to work with a 120mm fork, and has clearance for up to 2.8" tires. (Learn more.)




Shotgun Releases Tow Rope for Mountain Biking Parents
$90 USD with the hip pack or $60 without


Also suitable for towing adults. (Learn more.)




Lone Bicycles Announce Updated 2021 Parabellum


The Parabellum frame gets several updates, including more room for a water bottle and a mixed wheel size option. (Learn more.)




PYGA Launches their 160mm Slakline Enduro Bike in Europe
£2299 – €2299 - Frame


PYGA's handcrafted Slakline is now available for European riders. (Learn more.)




Viral Bikes Updates Skeptic & Dérive Titanium Gearbox Hardtails for 2021
$4795 - Frame Kits


While this may not be the year for a "the ride is contagious" tagline, Viral's gearbox-driven ti bikes are getting updates for next year. (Learn more.)




Muc Off Launches a New Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug Kit
£30 // €35


Some colourways may be more stealthy than others. (Learn more.)




Ninja Mount Looks to Silence Chain Slap with the ChainFin


Ninja Mount has launched its new ChainFin to help silence your drivetrain.. (Learn more.)
ChainFin Set




Sender Ramps Announces New Ramps, A Cycling Balance Board, & More


Tools to help you dial in your skills on the bike. (Learn more.)




Cane Creek Celebrates 15 Years of Twin Tube Technology With the DB Heritage Shock
$650USD


To celebrate their 15 year anniversary of twin tube technology, Cane Creek announces the DB Heritage shock. (Learn more.)




Oakley Launch Sutro Lite Glasses with an Increased Field of View and Improved Ventilation


The new glasses from Oakley combine a lightweight design and their Prizm™ Lens Technology. (Learn more.)




Fox Announces 'Elevated Future' Special Edition Collection


Brighten up your ride with this wild kit. (Learn more.)




