Tech Briefing: New Year, New Gear - January 2023
Jan 9, 2023
Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
7mesh Stash System Jackets and Vest Strap to Your Bike from $160 USD
How do you carry your jacket when you get too hot: tie it around your waist, put it in your backpack, or just learn to love the sweat? (Learn more
.)
Forbidden's New Dreadnought Team Edition Bike MSRP: $6999 USD
This team replica build is limited to just 200 units. (Learn more
.)
Leatt Releases Gravity MTB 2023 Collection Jerseys from $69 USD
New pants, shoes, jerseys, and helmets are on the way from Leatt. (Learn more
.)
Canfield Bikes One.2 Super Enduro Build MSRP: $6299.99 USD
The One.2 is now available with a 190mm Zeb or 200mm dual crown fork. (Learn more
.)
RAAW Mountain Bikes' Rolling Chassis Option from €4323
RAAW now has a partial build package that comes with a fork, cockpit, seatpost, saddle, and wheels. (Learn more
.)
Chromag's New Full Suspension Line from $6850 CAD
Chromag is stepping all the way into the full suspension ring with three new bikes. (Learn more
.)
Canfield Bikes' New Colors & Builds for Tilt and Lithium Models Complete bikes from $5799 USD
Color options include Stealth Silver, Sandstorm, and Pinkle.
(Learn more
.)
Magura's Updated Vyron MDS-V3 Wireless Dropper Post MSRP: €579.90
Magura has updated its wireless dropper post to be more user-friendly and reliable. (Learn more
.)
Ground Keeper Decals for Bolt-on Fenders from $20 USD
The most revolutionary product in mountain biking since the 1x drivetrain: stickers for your fenders. (Learn more
.)
Guerrilla Gravity V2 Gnarvana Modular Frame Kit from $688 CAD
The brand wants to redefine 'N+1'. (Learn more
.)
Rimpact's Updated Original & Pro Inserts from $101 USD
Rimpact has updated both its Pro and Original tire inserts. (Learn more
.)
Chromag Pilot and Pilot BA Pedals MSRP: $215 CAD
"Seeing as the majority of us here ride clipped in, we set to work on a pedal that would complement the same features we have in our flat pedals." (Learn more
.)
Marin's New Rift Zone Alloy Range MSRP: $2299 CAD
The Rift Zone alloy models are all-new from the frame-up for 2023. (Learn more
.)
Fizik's New MTB Shoes with Gore-Tex MSRP: $259.99 USD
The Terra Artica GTX shoes are designed for MTB riders who are not afraid of riding in adverse conditions. (Learn more
.)
ProTaper Releases New Carbon, Aluminum & XC Bars from $105 USD
ProTaper has a new range of bars including a classic throwback colorway. (Learn more
.)
Spada Launches Winter Gear Range from £49.99.
Just in time for winter, Spada has added new items to their collection designed for cold and wet weather riding. (Learn more
.)
