Tech Briefing: New Year, New Gear - January 2023

Jan 9, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

Jaxson Riddle lives for style and has the Rampage hardware to prove it for the second year in a row.
Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.






7mesh Stash System Jackets and Vest Strap to Your Bike
from $160 USD

How do you carry your jacket when you get too hot: tie it around your waist, put it in your backpack, or just learn to love the sweat? (Learn more.)





Forbidden's New Dreadnought Team Edition Bike
MSRP: $6999 USD

This team replica build is limited to just 200 units. (Learn more.)





Leatt Releases Gravity MTB 2023 Collection
Jerseys from $69 USD

New pants, shoes, jerseys, and helmets are on the way from Leatt. (Learn more.)





Canfield Bikes One.2 Super Enduro Build
MSRP: $6299.99 USD

The One.2 is now available with a 190mm Zeb or 200mm dual crown fork. (Learn more.)





RAAW Mountain Bikes' Rolling Chassis Option
from €4323

RAAW now has a partial build package that comes with a fork, cockpit, seatpost, saddle, and wheels. (Learn more.)
RAAW Mountain Bikes Rolling Chassis





Chromag's New Full Suspension Line
from $6850 CAD

Chromag is stepping all the way into the full suspension ring with three new bikes. (Learn more.)





Canfield Bikes' New Colors & Builds for Tilt and Lithium Models
Complete bikes from $5799 USD

Color options include Stealth Silver, Sandstorm, and Pinkle.
(Learn more.)





Magura's Updated Vyron MDS-V3 Wireless Dropper Post
MSRP: €579.90
Magura has updated its wireless dropper post to be more user-friendly and reliable. (Learn more.)





Ground Keeper Decals for Bolt-on Fenders
from $20 USD

The most revolutionary product in mountain biking since the 1x drivetrain: stickers for your fenders. (Learn more.)





Guerrilla Gravity V2 Gnarvana Modular Frame Kit
from $688 CAD

The brand wants to redefine 'N+1'. (Learn more.)





Rimpact's Updated Original & Pro Inserts
from $101 USD

Rimpact has updated both its Pro and Original tire inserts. (Learn more.)





Chromag Pilot and Pilot BA Pedals
MSRP: $215 CAD

"Seeing as the majority of us here ride clipped in, we set to work on a pedal that would complement the same features we have in our flat pedals." (Learn more.)





Marin's New Rift Zone Alloy Range
MSRP: $2299 CAD

The Rift Zone alloy models are all-new from the frame-up for 2023. (Learn more.)





Fizik's New MTB Shoes with Gore-Tex
MSRP: $259.99 USD

The Terra Artica GTX shoes are designed for MTB riders who are not afraid of riding in adverse conditions. (Learn more.)
fizik s new shoes with GORE-TEX in black in action





ProTaper Releases New Carbon, Aluminum & XC Bars
from $105 USD

ProTaper has a new range of bars including a classic throwback colorway. (Learn more.)





Spada Launches Winter Gear Range
from £49.99.

Just in time for winter, Spada has added new items to their collection designed for cold and wet weather riding. (Learn more.)




12 Comments

  • 14 2
 The Marin gets me so excited. Throw some carbon We Are One wheels on there, and maybe some better brakes, and you've got the ultimate trail/jib machine. Probably gonna be my next bike.
  • 7 16
flag rileyhrlevich (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 ok
  • 2 1
 Already own the 22 Rift Zone 27.5 2 (with some upgrades)..rock solid bikes here by Marin!!!
  • 1 0
 for the same money new Fuel EX is a much better choice. Nothing wrong with Marine... just wouldn't be my first choice. Also not sure about after-sales service but Trek prooved to be rock solid customer service
  • 7 0
 lol a 160$ for a strap
  • 6 0
 just realised it comes with a vest ... still
  • 1 0
 @Mouette230: For all those people who simply have to blow some money on something, but have already bought all the actually useful things...
  • 4 1
 I’m super into the Chromag pedals, but they’re the same price as the XTR/Saint pedals, and wayyyy heavier. It’s a tough sell.
  • 3 0
 Heavier than the XTR pedals, that is.
  • 1 0
 @finblarr: wait, is XTR heavier than Saints?
  • 1 0
 What happened to the more affordable xfusion wireless dropper that was coming out last fall?

www.pinkbike.com/news/x-fusions-wireless-dropper-e-manic-dropper-post-sea-otter-2022.html
  • 2 0
 Tech briefing - or in other words all the stuff we saw and read about last month but readvertised top of the postings





