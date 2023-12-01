Tech Briefing: November 2023
Super Rider's 30-Day MTB Skills Challenge
Super Rider host and industry veteran Aaron Lutze is kicking off a 30-day mountain bike skills challenge.
Giro Launches New Rodeo MTB Glove with D3O 'Ghost Knuckle' Protection
Giro says they've focused on a minimalist palm with maximalist protection.
Pisgah Born: The Story Behind Cane Creek's Tigon Air-Charged Coil Shock
A behind-the-scenes look at how the Tigon came to be.
Race Face Announces Fresh New Chester Grip
Chester is the softest, tackiest, most advanced grip ever from Race Face.
The Last Dirt Jumper is a New iPhone Game
The title says it all.
Cotic Launch the Latest & Final BFe 27.5" Hardtail
A classic in the Cotic lineup heads out to pasture.
Karbon Announces PowerLine SL eMTB
A claimed weight of 42 pounds and powered by a Bafang M820 motor.
Prevelo Release New Bravo Kids Dirt Jumper
The Bravo is available in 16, 20 and 24-inch sizing.
Send It Launches High Roller Tailgate Pad
The High Roller is designed to fit nearly every single tailgate out there.
Wolf Tooth Announces ReMote 360 Dropper Lever
A clever solution to funky cockpit situations.
Fizik Release Nanuq GTX Winter Bike Shoe
The Nanuq GTX has a fleece lining and a Gore Tex membrane for those wet and chilly winter rides.
Chris King Announces the Return of Matte Mango
They will re-release their popular Matte Mango anodized components after an 18-month hiatus
Boundry Announces New Truck Bed Rack for Mountain & Dirt Bikes
The new Boundary TrailBreaker can hold up to five mountain bikes.
Neko Mulally's Frameworks DH Bikes Now Available for Preorder
There are 100 frames available in this first batch, with delivery expected sometime in early 2024.
Leatt Releases 2024 Product Range
Helmets, half-shell goggles, and shoes galore.
Rapha Releases New Trail Gore-Tex Pants
Designed for those extra wet, muddy rides.
Intend's Redesigned Grace OS Stem Increases Compatibility
Intend is offering a discount to customers who contribute to their "Open Source" stem compatibility data.
Shockcraft Announces Pick & Mix Self Tune Kits For Manitou Suspension
Shockcraft offers a variety of self install suspension tuning kits.
Melon Optics Releases Iron Maiden MTB Eyewear Collection
Inspired by the infamous Iron Maiden "Eddie" mascot, this range of eyewear and gloves features some of the band's most iconic and celebrated artwork.
The RAAW Madonna V3 - Explained in Detail
"The Madonna V3 is hugely capable and finely balanced on everything from tight natural single trails to flat-out bike park tracks."
Mavic Releases 2024 Deemax MIPS
Mavic makes more than wheels - they now have a new helmet in the lineup.
Dynaplug Air Releases Updated Air Tool
The latest version has a valve core remover in the cap of the tool.
Airdrop Bikes Launches New Edit Enduro Bike
The new Edit is available with mixed or 27.5" wheels, and has 160mm of travel.
Prologo Release The 'Proxim Nembo'
Marketed as the 'gravity saddle' for extreme performance, tested and approved by Gee Atherton.
Misspent Summers Launches 2023 DH & Enduro World Cup Yearbooks
The latest editions of Hurly Burly and The World Stage are available now.
RedSide Releases New Brake Bleeding Tools
This tool streamlines the brake bleeding process, ensuring quick and efficient maintenance.
Leatt Adds New Wet-Weather Shoe Styles to HydraDri Lineup
New shoes for people who love terrible weather.
