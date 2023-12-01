Tech Briefing: November 2023

Dec 1, 2023
by Pinkbike Staff  

The riders-left side of the hill has been built to its limits.
TECH BRIEFING
November 2023


Super Rider's 30-Day MTB Skills Challenge

Super Rider host and industry veteran Aaron Lutze is kicking off a 30-day mountain bike skills challenge.

(Learn more.)
photo




Giro Launches New Rodeo MTB Glove with D3O 'Ghost Knuckle' Protection

Giro says they've focused on a minimalist palm with maximalist protection.

(Learn more.)
photo




Pisgah Born: The Story Behind Cane Creek's Tigon Air-Charged Coil Shock

A behind-the-scenes look at how the Tigon came to be.

(Learn more.)
photo




Race Face Announces Fresh New Chester Grip

Chester is the softest, tackiest, most advanced grip ever from Race Face.

(Learn more.)
Chester Grip 34mm on a Rocky Mountain Slayer




The Last Dirt Jumper is a New iPhone Game

The title says it all.

(Learn more.)
A screenshot from game The Last Dirt Jumper


Cotic Launch the Latest & Final BFe 27.5" Hardtail

A classic in the Cotic lineup heads out to pasture.

(Learn more.)
photo



Karbon Announces PowerLine SL eMTB

A claimed weight of 42 pounds and powered by a Bafang M820 motor.

(Learn more.)
photo





Prevelo Release New Bravo Kids Dirt Jumper

The Bravo is available in 16, 20 and 24-inch sizing.

(Learn more.)
photo



Send It Launches High Roller Tailgate Pad

The High Roller is designed to fit nearly every single tailgate out there.

(Learn more.)
photo




Wolf Tooth Announces ReMote 360 Dropper Lever

A clever solution to funky cockpit situations.

(Learn more.)
photo




Fizik Release Nanuq GTX Winter Bike Shoe

The Nanuq GTX has a fleece lining and a Gore Tex membrane for those wet and chilly winter rides.

(Learn more.)
fizik



Chris King Announces the Return of Matte Mango

They will re-release their popular Matte Mango anodized components after an 18-month hiatus

(Learn more.)
photo




Boundry Announces New Truck Bed Rack for Mountain & Dirt Bikes

The new Boundary TrailBreaker can hold up to five mountain bikes.

(Learn more.)
photo



Neko Mulally's Frameworks DH Bikes Now Available for Preorder

There are 100 frames available in this first batch, with delivery expected sometime in early 2024.

(Learn more.)
photo



Leatt Releases 2024 Product Range

Helmets, half-shell goggles, and shoes galore.

(Learn more.)
photo





Rapha Releases New Trail Gore-Tex Pants

Designed for those extra wet, muddy rides.

(Learn more.)
photo



Intend's Redesigned Grace OS Stem Increases Compatibility

Intend is offering a discount to customers who contribute to their "Open Source" stem compatibility data.

(Learn more.)
Intend Grace




Shockcraft Announces Pick & Mix Self Tune Kits For Manitou Suspension

Shockcraft offers a variety of self install suspension tuning kits.

(Learn more.)
Mara Inline with Pick Mix Self Tune kit.




Melon Optics Releases Iron Maiden MTB Eyewear Collection

Inspired by the infamous Iron Maiden "Eddie" mascot, this range of eyewear and gloves features some of the band's most iconic and celebrated artwork.

(Learn more.)
photo


The RAAW Madonna V3 - Explained in Detail

"The Madonna V3 is hugely capable and finely balanced on everything from tight natural single trails to flat-out bike park tracks."

(Learn more.)
photo


Mavic Releases 2024 Deemax MIPS

Mavic makes more than wheels - they now have a new helmet in the lineup.

(Learn more.)
photo


Dynaplug Air Releases Updated Air Tool

The latest version has a valve core remover in the cap of the tool.

(Learn more.)
photo


Airdrop Bikes Launches New Edit Enduro Bike

The new Edit is available with mixed or 27.5" wheels, and has 160mm of travel.

(Learn more.)
Airdrop Edit MX Works in Sean Grean finish


Prologo Release The 'Proxim Nembo'

Marketed as the 'gravity saddle' for extreme performance, tested and approved by Gee Atherton.

(Learn more.)
Proxim Nembo Slide Control


Misspent Summers Launches 2023 DH & Enduro World Cup Yearbooks

The latest editions of Hurly Burly and The World Stage are available now.

(Learn more.)
photo


RedSide Releases New Brake Bleeding Tools


This tool streamlines the brake bleeding process, ensuring quick and efficient maintenance.

(Learn more.)
photo



Leatt Adds New Wet-Weather Shoe Styles to HydraDri Lineup

New shoes for people who love terrible weather.

(Learn more.)
Photo by Richard Kurowski



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


Author Info:
pinkbikeaudience avatar

Member since Jul 22, 2013
3,448 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: 2023 Transition Smuggler - The Little Ripper
51927 views
A Closer Look at Haven Mercer's Mechanical Automatic Transmission Concept
46145 views
Slack Randoms: String Drive Bikes, Hydraulic Press Crank Arm Tests, Peter Sagan's Finale Crash & More
42883 views
First Look: The $865 Push SV8 Coil Shock
34803 views
First Look: Last Bikes Glen and Coal - One Platform, Two Bikes
30630 views
Check Out: Waterproof Shoes, A Clever Hip Pack, Wireless Dropper Post, & More
27508 views
OneUp Components Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary by Announcing Refund for First 42T Customers
25981 views
CeramicSpeed Announces $669 OSPW X Upgrade for SRAM Transmission Derailleurs
25660 views

9 Comments
  • 16 3
 Where's the advent calendar comp?
  • 4 1
 It's gone the way of the Fantasy Leagues, by the looks of it.
  • 2 0
 This was finally gonna be my year to win, too! Smile
  • 14 9
 @cains08, sorry, there's no advent calendar this year.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: The year I was about to win something.... Frown
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: But I was really looking forward to not winning anything!
Oh, and also @sewerrat's click bait song.
  • 1 0
 No comments on the brake bleed tool in the original post? I'm astounded. Then I hear there's no advent calendar...What is this pinkbike world coming to?
  • 2 0
 I'm hoping my wife got me some matte mango hubs for christmas.
  • 1 0
 Leatt Releases 2024 Product Range Leatt Releases 2024 Product Range







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.052096
Mobile Version of Website