Tech Briefing: October 2023

Oct 26, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

October 2023
Rider: Jaxson Riddle // Photographer: Ale Di Lullo



NOBL Wheels Announces New G2 Carbon Rims

The new rims have a redesigned layup, increased flexibility, and an updated shape. (Learn more.)
photo



Saris Offers Even More Customization with New Modular Hitch System (MHS) Products

To cater to even more cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts, the MHS assortment now includes single-arm tray and cargo tray options.

(Learn more.)

Saris MHS UNO 1-Bike Tray


New Mountain Bike Apparel Brand Curious Creatures Wants to Bring a Fresh Approach

The brand coming out of Bozeman, Montana lays focus on individuality, sustainability, and inclusion. (Learn more.)

photo


Video: Haro Bikes Release Steel Reserve Collection

The three specs of the Steel Reserve are built on a 100% chromoly frame. (Learn more.)

photo


Kali Releases DH Invader Full Face Helmet

The paint schemes are, um, different. Good thing it's also available in matte black. (Learn more.)

Kali Protectives a world leader in helmet technology is excited to add a new premier downhill helmet to their highly successful and well received Invader line. The DH Invader uses RHEON to handle rotational and non-linear impacts as well as COMPOSITE FUSION to bring you a DH certified helmet to the class leading Invader family.



Pembree Releases Updated DBN Seatpost Clamp in 10 Sizes & 8 Colors

Just because seatpost clamps are a bit boring doesn't mean that Pembree isn't going to obsess about them. (Learn more.)

photo


Vitus Launches New Kids' Mythique Full Suspension Bike

The aluminum Kids' Mythique is available with either 24" or 26" wheels. (Learn more.)

photo


Rocky Mountain Brings Back the Flow Hardtail

The Flow is back and ready for pump tracks and dirt jumps. (Learn more.)

photo


Airdrop Bikes Previews New Edit MX

The Edit MX is Airdrop's first bike with at least one 29" wheel. (Learn more.)

James Crossland s Airdrop Edit MX Prototype. There will - of course - be a dedicated 27.5 version too. More details coming with the November launch.


Monolith Tool Introduces Ergonomic Spoke Wrenches

100% made-in-America, these tools allow repeated use on alloy nipples without damaging the finish or corners. (Learn more.)

photo


Magicshine Introduces the Monteer 12000 Bike Light

All the lumens. (Learn more.)

photo


Carbon Wasp Announces New Titanium Cranks for the Pinion Gearbox

These fancy cranks are 3D printed with lasers. (Learn more.)

photo


Intense Reintroduces the M1 to Their Catalog

The M1 is back in aluminum, with a launch slated for the spring of 2024. (Learn more.)

Intense M1


Fox Releases New Crossframe XC & Gravel Helmet

The visorless Crossframe has looks that make it stand out from the crowd. (Learn more.)

photo


Kavenz Launches New VHP V7 Frames

The VHP continues to evolve. The latest version gets new bearings, a lighter rocker, and UDH compatibility. (Learn more.)

Kavenz V7 Launch - Pics by www.empty-agency.com


Industry Nine Release Limited Edition Bronze Color

Pumpkin spice headsets, anyone? (Learn more.)

photo


Raaw Releases UDH Retrofit Kit for All Jibbs & Madonnas

The new seatstay adds universal derailleur hanger compatibility to Raaw's existing trail and enduro bike models. (Learn more.)

photo


Devinci Releases Troy Carbon & Kobain in Green Gold Colorway

The Gen 4 Troy Carbon and the made-in-Canada Kobain are now available in the classy Green Gold color option. (Learn more.)

photo


Cotic Launch Jeht Gen2 Trail Bike

The Jeht is a 140mm all rounder with a UK-made front triangle. (Learn more.)

photo



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


Author Info:
christiefitz avatar

Member since May 21, 2017
100 articles
Report
35 Comments
  • 59 9
 Dear clothing manufacturers, There are many reasons that we mountain bikers wear baggier shorts that are long enough to reach the knee. I know you are new and different! Fashion forward! On trend! But FFS, the skinny short legged crap that you are churning out is useless in the real world. Many of us ride solely in environments that dictate knee pads as a necessity. Figure it out... Lots of love, Mountain bikers of the world.
  • 56 5
 But these shorts are inclusive and empowering and underbuilt and grossly overpriced!
  • 2 2
 @boopiejones: Quiet! Don’t expose what only those executives should know
  • 7 31
flag likeittacky (15 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @boopiejones: Virtue signaling BS... I think i'll buy some of their shorts and take a massive dump in em and send them back saying- those shorts are shitty!
  • 9 7
 Pretty certain you could wear knee pads with all of those shorts. If the shorts don’t fit past your knees, they don’t need ti go over the bulkiest part of the knee pad.

You might not like the look, but nothing would be stopping you from wearing them and knee pads together.
  • 1 0
 But seriously, how does wearing a ghillie suit to the bike park not rock? Room for knee pads in there.
  • 3 0
 At least these clearly are entirely too short. The worst is buying shorts because the photos all show them at the knee but when you get them and go riding the top portion of the knee pad is exposed, and sometimes even the skin gap between the knee pad top and shorts opens up for all the world to see.

Only shorts I've bought that don't have either of the above scenarios have been 100%'s RideCamp and Leatt's gravity and enduro line.

I have shorts from ClubRide, RaceFace and Cognative that are too short to stay in place over the top part of the knee pad and eventually during a ride the skin gap comes out.
  • 4 0
 @likeittacky: username fits
  • 8 0
 Maybe Dangerholm was creative director and design lead on these
  • 3 1
 @boopiejones: gotta get those DEI points for the shareholders!
  • 4 0
 Me who does a lot of cross-country and gravel riding think these are perfect. "Mountain biking" is a broad term.
  • 1 0
 Mans speaking truth on behalf of the people!
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: ya kinda like volleyball players.
  • 4 0
 @FaahkEet: And worse then it showing, is getting a stupid sun burn there, because it is showing.
  • 1 0
 @Matt115lamb: lol
  • 1 0
 And some of us have rather big thighs
  • 38 7
 Tech briefing?!? This is a repository for press releases and commercials!
  • 34 0
 This is what the tech briefings have always been
  • 2 9
flag opignonlibre (13 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @pmhobson: that doesn't make it right.
  • 1 1
 New models I can live with. Different colours is certainly not tech
  • 18 0
 RIP Vitus Kids bike...
  • 9 0
 RIP vitus adult bikes
  • 7 1
 I said it once, and I’ll say it again. That Intense M1 is Fire! That Haro is not bad, either. Curious Creatures, though, is the opposite of all that.
  • 7 0
 So....Vitus?
  • 4 0
 Forget the spoke tool.... Where can I get a pair of those amazing looking wheels they are truing..?
  • 3 2
 The shorts and helmet are made for each other.
  • 1 0
 That M1 looks sick. Yay DH!
  • 1 0
 When does racing start again?
  • 1 0
 Really like the Kavenz platform!
  • 8 8
 Recycling your own content lol
  • 2 4
 When you don’t have enough content and you gotta pay the bills ….
  • 1 3
 All this content isn’t going to watch itself you know. Get to work!
  • 3 0
 I like it, not on here every day, gives me a way to catch up with the new releases I've missed.
  • 1 0
 is this a intense fury?
  • 1 1
 ohhh......





