Tech Briefing: October 2023
Oct 26, 2023
NOBL Wheels Announces New G2 Carbon Rims
The new rims have a redesigned layup, increased flexibility, and an updated shape. (Learn more
.)
Saris Offers Even More Customization with New Modular Hitch System (MHS) Products
To cater to even more cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts, the MHS assortment now includes single-arm tray and cargo tray options.
(Learn more
.)
New Mountain Bike Apparel Brand Curious Creatures Wants to Bring a Fresh Approach
The brand coming out of Bozeman, Montana lays focus on individuality, sustainability, and inclusion. (Learn more
.)
Video: Haro Bikes Release Steel Reserve Collection
The three specs of the Steel Reserve are built on a 100% chromoly frame. (Learn more
.)
Kali Releases DH Invader Full Face Helmet
The paint schemes are, um, different. Good thing it's also available in matte black. (Learn more
.)
Pembree Releases Updated DBN Seatpost Clamp in 10 Sizes & 8 Colors
Just because seatpost clamps are a bit boring doesn't mean that Pembree isn't going to obsess about them. (Learn more
.)
Vitus Launches New Kids' Mythique Full Suspension Bike
The aluminum Kids' Mythique is available with either 24" or 26" wheels. (Learn more
.)
Rocky Mountain Brings Back the Flow Hardtail
The Flow is back and ready for pump tracks and dirt jumps. (Learn more
.)
Airdrop Bikes Previews New Edit MX
The Edit MX is Airdrop's first bike with at least one 29" wheel. (Learn more
.)
Monolith Tool Introduces Ergonomic Spoke Wrenches
100% made-in-America, these tools allow repeated use on alloy nipples without damaging the finish or corners. (Learn more
.)
Magicshine Introduces the Monteer 12000 Bike Light
All the lumens. (Learn more
.)
Carbon Wasp Announces New Titanium Cranks for the Pinion Gearbox
These fancy cranks are 3D printed with lasers. (Learn more
.)
Intense Reintroduces the M1 to Their Catalog
The M1 is back in aluminum, with a launch slated for the spring of 2024. (Learn more
.)
Fox Releases New Crossframe XC & Gravel Helmet
The visorless Crossframe has looks that make it stand out from the crowd. (Learn more
.)
Kavenz Launches New VHP V7 Frames
The VHP continues to evolve. The latest version gets new bearings, a lighter rocker, and UDH compatibility. (Learn more
.)
Industry Nine Release Limited Edition Bronze Color
Pumpkin spice headsets, anyone? (Learn more
.)
Raaw Releases UDH Retrofit Kit for All Jibbs & Madonnas
The new seatstay adds universal derailleur hanger compatibility to Raaw's existing trail and enduro bike models. (Learn more
.)
Devinci Releases Troy Carbon & Kobain in Green Gold Colorway
The Gen 4 Troy Carbon and the made-in-Canada Kobain are now available in the classy Green Gold color option. (Learn more
.)
Cotic Launch Jeht Gen2 Trail Bike
The Jeht is a 140mm all rounder with a UK-made front triangle. (Learn more
.)
