Tech Briefing: Oil Slick Pedals, Flat Pedals Shoes, A Dozen New Bikes, & More - July 2020

Jul 6, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
July 2020


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




NS Bikes Aluminum Define
€3999 - €5699


A more affordable aluminium version of the Define is now available. (Learn more.)
NS Define AL 160 Race




Apidura's Expedition Downtube Pack
$67 / £52 / €59


Apidura's Expedition Downtube Pack aims to solve the problem of limited water bottle storage by offering a small bag that can be securely strapped onto your frame. (Learn more.)




Trond Hansen's Kidreel
399NOK or $40


The Norwegian freerider is back with a new product to help get kids up the hills. (Learn more.)




Orange Five and Stage
£5,300 ($6,600)


The two trail bikes get an Evo makeover. (Learn more.)




YT Shred Spec Aluminium Capra and Decoy
$3,800


YT has reacted to the calls for high-performance aluminum bikes with coil shocks by releasing two new specs. (Learn more.)




Commencal 2021 Clash
Various


The new Clash gets a significant geometry and suspension update for 2021. (Learn more.)




Pirelli Scorpion eMTB Tire
TBC


The brand's first eMTB specific tire uses their SmartGRIP+ compound. (Learn more.)




Forbidden Bike Co. Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors
$4,599 USD / €4899 / £4399 (Frame: $3,099 USD / £2949)


Forbidden are now offering an XT and SLX complete build for their Druid bike along with new frame color options. (Learn more.)
Druid XT Complete Build




Industry Nine Expanded Carbon Wheelset Lineup
$1,575 - $1,825 USD


Industry Nine announces four new value-oriented carbon wheelsets. (Learn more.)




Únic Custom Kit Range for Younger Riders
96.75 €


Groms can now design their own riding kit with Únic's online editor. (Learn more.)




Specialized Mixed Wheel Size Demo
TBC


Mullet as standard and loads of adjustability on the latest Demo. (Learn more.)




Nukeproof Horizon and Neutron Wheelsets
From £120/ US $169/ Euro €134


Nukeproof are claiming improvements across performance, durability and serviceability. (Learn more.)




Revel Bikes Tire Levers From Recycled Carbon Rims
$15 USD per lever


Prototypes and scrap are chopped up, heated, compressed and reused as a handy tool. (Learn more.)




Canfield Crampon Mountain Limited Edition Oil Slick Pedals
$174.99 USD


Canfield releases a limited edition version of their flat pedal to match their 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Canfield Balance. (Learn more.)




Chromag Rift Knee Guard
$135 CAD


Chromag expands their apparel collection with the addition of the Rift knee guards. (Learn more.)
Rift Kneeguard from Chromag




Magura Apparel Collection
Various


Magura collaborates with clothing specialists Maloja for its new range of clothing. (Learn more.)




Revel Bikes Rascal & Rail
Various


Two new colorways for the Revel Rascal and Rail. (Learn more.)




Burgtec Enduro MK3 Stem
£89.99 / $110 USD / $150 CAD / €99.00


According to Burgtec, their new stem was "tested with the world's fastest jibbers and sendiest racers." (Learn more.)




Únic Essential & Signature Range
€113 (outside EU), €138.99 (EU)


Únic launches more wallet-friendly essential range of customized clothing. (Learn more.)




Ride Concepts' Vice Flat Pedal Shoes
$100 US / $150 CAD / €100 Europe / £89.95 UK


Ride Concepts unveil their new flat pedal offering that has been developed with Kyle Strait and their dirt jump, slopestyle and BMX athletes. (Learn more.)




Hayes XC Group
$139.99 - $899.99 USD


Hayes' new lineup includes the return of the R7 fork and an XC-focused air shock. (Learn more.)




MRP "Ready to Shred" Package
Free for a limited time


The service, which includes a cut steerer, a brake adapter, a baseline set up and star nut and crown race fitting, would normally be a $40 upgrade but is free for a limited time. (Learn more.)
Staff Rides - Mike Levy s Rocky Mountain Element




Garmin Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus Computers
$199.99 - $249.99 USD & $599.99 USD - $699.99 USD


Garmin's new computers can help you navigate trails, give in-depth training insights, tell you how smooth you are, and how much time you spend in the air. (Learn more.)




Cotic SolarisMAX Hardtail
£675 frame


Cotic update their SolarisMAX Hardtail with new features, colours and a steeper seat angle. (Learn more.)
www.cotic.co.uk product solarisMAX




Muc Off Sealant for Inner Tubes
$9.99/£9.99/€12.99


Muc Off has released a new sealant product designed for use with inner tubes. (Learn more.)




Urge BP Deltar Full Face Helmet
€89


A new budget friendly helmet from the eco-conscious French brand. (Learn more.)




MyBoo eMTB Range
€4,499 // £4,090 - €5,999 // £5,454


Ghanain-made, bamboo eMTBs launched. (Learn more.)




Revel Bikes Ranger Trail Bike
$4999 - $9999 (Frame $2,799 USD)


Revel Bikes unveils the new Ranger bike that combines XC efficiency with their CBF suspension platform. (Learn more.)




AbsoluteBlack Graphene Infused Chain Lube
$150 / £115 / €130 for 140ml


The lube comes with hugely impressive claims of efficiency and durability. (Learn more.)




Commencal 2021 Meta AM 29
Various


2021 sees Commencal redesign its Meta AM 29 with changes to geometry and kinematics. (Learn more.)
2021 Commencal Meta AM




Leatt Aaron Chase Signature Twenty/Twenty Shoe
$129.99 USD


A shoe for riding, digging and everything in between. (Learn more.)
Richard Kurowski Photography




Cascade Components Transition Sentinel and Patrol Linkage
$315 USD


Transition has stated that installing the link will not void your warranty. (Learn more.)
Silver link




Guerrilla Gravity Limited Edition Trail Pistol Race SL
$7895 USD


Guerilla Gravity has put together a limited edition run of just 25 Trail Pistol Race SL models. (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
78929 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
62594 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
57596 views
Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary
53733 views
First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115
47626 views
Now Closed: Put Your EWS Racing Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia
40407 views
The Best Tech From Italian EWS Rounds
35782 views
Now THAT Was A Bike: Nico Vouilloz's Sunn Radical+
33787 views

11 Comments

  • 8 0
 Has oil slick jumped the shark yet? Must be soon if not?
  • 6 2
 Ooh after seeing this article I simply MUST buy a Revel Ranger in that beeyuootiful green to match my 46 8 oz. bottles of absolute black graphene infused multi purpose lube! The website says it works on bikes, but I'm going to douse myself in it and strip nude so that the internal revenue service can't apprehend me for the 85 accounts of tax fraud I have been accused of. Don't worry, it will get here in time, I payed only USD 40,000 to have the lube delivered instantly from Nantucket via magical griffons made from Sam Scott's sweat collected from his chamois after the 2016 DH world champs and aged for four years before being transformed by dumbledore himself!
  • 1 1
 This is a very ‘wiki’ response - are u the replacement? Or is wiki moonlighting?
  • 2 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: I'm not sure who you are talking about.
  • 1 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: But you may consider me an alternative, if you wish.
  • 2 0
 Dang a lot of new machines on the circuit. Just when you thought yours was the best.
  • 2 0
 Bamboo ebike? Really? I guess the guy wearing jorts has found his new ride.
  • 1 0
 Oil slick: the cheetah print of mountain bikes. Or maybe it's more like light-up shoes?
  • 1 0
 I'm getting one of those KidReels for my buddy's bike then when I get tired he can tow me up the hill...
  • 1 0
 Raw aluminum Clash or raw aluminum Capra?

Or Raaw Madonna?
  • 2 0
 Friends don't let friends ride the Y's (Yeti/YT).

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012074
Mobile Version of Website