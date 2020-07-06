Tech Briefing: Oil Slick Pedals, Flat Pedals Shoes, A Dozen New Bikes, & More - July 2020
Jul 6, 2020
by
Sarah Moore Follow Following
Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
NS Bikes Aluminum Define
€3999 - €5699
A more affordable aluminium version of the Define is now available.
)
Apidura's Expedition Downtube Pack
$67 / £52 / €59
Apidura's Expedition Downtube Pack aims to solve the problem of limited water bottle storage by offering a small bag that can be securely strapped onto your frame.
)
Trond Hansen's Kidreel
399NOK or $40
The Norwegian freerider is back with a new product to help get kids up the hills.
)
Orange Five and Stage
£5,300 ($6,600)
The two trail bikes get an Evo makeover.
)
YT Shred Spec Aluminium Capra and Decoy
$3,800
YT has reacted to the calls for high-performance aluminum bikes with coil shocks by releasing two new specs.
)
Commencal 2021 Clash
Various
The new Clash gets a significant geometry and suspension update for 2021.
)
Pirelli Scorpion eMTB Tire
TBC
The brand's first eMTB specific tire uses their SmartGRIP+ compound.
)
Forbidden Bike Co. Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors
$4,599 USD / €4899 / £4399 (Frame: $3,099 USD / £2949)
Forbidden are now offering an XT and SLX complete build for their Druid bike along with new frame color options.
)
Industry Nine Expanded Carbon Wheelset Lineup
$1,575 - $1,825 USD
Industry Nine announces four new value-oriented carbon wheelsets.
)
Únic Custom Kit Range for Younger Riders
96.75 €
Groms can now design their own riding kit with Únic's online editor.
)
Specialized Mixed Wheel Size Demo
TBC
Mullet as standard and loads of adjustability on the latest Demo.
)
Nukeproof Horizon and Neutron Wheelsets
From £120/ US $169/ Euro €134
Nukeproof are claiming improvements across performance, durability and serviceability.
)
Revel Bikes Tire Levers From Recycled Carbon Rims
$15 USD per lever
Prototypes and scrap are chopped up, heated, compressed and reused as a handy tool.
)
Canfield Crampon Mountain Limited Edition Oil Slick Pedals
$174.99 USD
Canfield releases a limited edition version of their flat pedal to match their 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Canfield Balance.
)
Chromag Rift Knee Guard
$135 CAD
Chromag expands their apparel collection with the addition of the Rift knee guards.
)
Magura Apparel Collection
Various
Magura collaborates with clothing specialists Maloja for its new range of clothing.
)
Revel Bikes Rascal & Rail
Various
Two new colorways for the Revel Rascal and Rail.
)
Burgtec Enduro MK3 Stem
£89.99 / $110 USD / $150 CAD / €99.00
According to Burgtec, their new stem was "tested with the world's fastest jibbers and sendiest racers."
)
Únic Essential & Signature Range
€113 (outside EU), €138.99 (EU)
Únic launches more wallet-friendly essential range of customized clothing.
)
Ride Concepts' Vice Flat Pedal Shoes
$100 US / $150 CAD / €100 Europe / £89.95 UK
Ride Concepts unveil their new flat pedal offering that has been developed with Kyle Strait and their dirt jump, slopestyle and BMX athletes.
)
Hayes XC Group
$139.99 - $899.99 USD
Hayes' new lineup includes the return of the R7 fork and an XC-focused air shock.
)
MRP "Ready to Shred" Package
Free for a limited time
The service, which includes a cut steerer, a brake adapter, a baseline set up and star nut and crown race fitting, would normally be a $40 upgrade but is free for a limited time.
)
Garmin Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus Computers
$199.99 - $249.99 USD & $599.99 USD - $699.99 USD
Garmin's new computers can help you navigate trails, give in-depth training insights, tell you how smooth you are, and how much time you spend in the air.
)
Cotic SolarisMAX Hardtail
£675 frame
Cotic update their SolarisMAX Hardtail with new features, colours and a steeper seat angle.
)
Muc Off Sealant for Inner Tubes
$9.99/£9.99/€12.99
Muc Off has released a new sealant product designed for use with inner tubes.
)
Urge BP Deltar Full Face Helmet
€89
A new budget friendly helmet from the eco-conscious French brand.
)
MyBoo eMTB Range
€4,499 // £4,090 - €5,999 // £5,454
Ghanain-made, bamboo eMTBs launched.
)
Revel Bikes Ranger Trail Bike
$4999 - $9999 (Frame $2,799 USD)
Revel Bikes unveils the new Ranger bike that combines XC efficiency with their CBF suspension platform.
)
AbsoluteBlack Graphene Infused Chain Lube
$150 / £115 / €130 for 140ml
The lube comes with hugely impressive claims of efficiency and durability.
)
Commencal 2021 Meta AM 29
Various
2021 sees Commencal redesign its Meta AM 29 with changes to geometry and kinematics.
)
Leatt Aaron Chase Signature Twenty/Twenty Shoe
$129.99 USD
A shoe for riding, digging and everything in between.
)
Cascade Components Transition Sentinel and Patrol Linkage
$315 USD
Transition has stated that installing the link will not void your warranty.
)
Guerrilla Gravity Limited Edition Trail Pistol Race SL
$7895 USD
Guerilla Gravity has put together a limited edition run of just 25 Trail Pistol Race SL models.
)
