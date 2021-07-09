Tech Briefing: Premium LinkLube, Wireless Braking Analysis Tool, Wild Apparel & More - July 2021

Jul 9, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

photo JP Gendron
TECH BRIEFING
July 2021


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Khyber Racks
$1600 - $2400 CAD


Taking its name from Khyber Pass in the Whistler backcountry, Khyber makes racks out of stainless steel and anodized aluminum. (Learn more.)
Khyber Racks




Cascade Components V4 Santa Cruz 5010 Linkages
$337 USD


Cascade's new link includes a travel-adjusting flip chip. (Learn more.)
Black link installed on bike




Mechanix Wear x 100% Glove Collection
$15-20 USD


Mechanix Wear & 100% team up for a new range of gloves designed for mechanics. (Learn more.)




Peaty’s Premium LinkLube All-Weather
60ml (RRP £9.99/€10.99) / 120ml (RRP £15.99/€17.99)


Peaty's new Premium LinkLube claims to last 30% longer than the standard LinkLube All-Weather. (Learn more.)




Forbidden Mixed Wheel Druid GX Ziggy Edition
$6599 USD | $8249 CAD | £5899 GBP | €7099 EUR


The Druid GX 'Ziggy Edition' is Forbidden's first out-of-the-box, ready-to-rip, mixed wheel size bike. (Learn more.)




TSG Max Fredriksson Signature 'MF1' Apparel Line
Various


TSG was Max Fredriksson's first ever pro sponsor and now he has his own signature line with the brand for 2021. (Learn more.)
MF1 Line 2021




Abus Quin Smart Crash Detection Helmets
TBD


It's not always easy finding a riding buddy. (Learn more.)
ABUS QUIN Crash Detection Technologie




Ion 2021 Footwear Line
Various


Five different models complete the Ion line with flat pedal and clipless options. (Learn more.)




RAAW Madonna V2.2 & Extended Warranty
Frame from 2,390 €


The young German brand now offers a longer warranty for first and second owners on all the frames they've ever sold. (Learn more.)
RAAW Madonna V2.2




Pit Viper MTB Apparel Line
Various


"The High Speed Off Road collection is all about looking faster than your friends, and being faster than them too." (Learn more.)
photo JP Gendron




100% Altis All-Mountain Helmet
$100 USD


The helmet uses a Smartshock suspended rotational system, has 14 ventilation ports, and retails for $100. (Learn more.)




Stan's Introduces New MK4 and S2 Rims and Wheels
$129 - $595 USD


Stan's is now offering asymmetric aluminum wheels. (Learn more.)
Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore BC




North Shore Billet Daemon Flat Pedal
$250 CAD


Yoann Barelli goes flat out, foot out with North Shore Billet's new pedals. (Learn more.)
North Shore Billet s new Daemon flat pedal. Photo A.J. Barlas




686 x Evil Bikes 'Blackout Collection'
$49.95 - $119.95 USD


Pants, shorts and jerseys in low-key, black. (Learn more.)




Shotgun ‘Shred Til Bed’ Activity Book
$24 USD


Featuring slope-style sticker comps, trail mazes and MTB dot-to-dots. (Learn more.)
Shred Til Bed Activity Pack Dot to Dot




BrakeAce Wireless Braking Analysis Tool
$892 USD


BrakeAce's device is designed to help riders get faster and smoother out on the trail. (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
119894 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
60282 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
56545 views
The Mountain Bike Tech Infiltrating the Tour de France
51564 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
49704 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
49446 views
Charlie Murray Sustains Wrist Injury Following EWS Val di Fassa Pit Crash
42950 views
First Look & Interview: Gamux CNC Gearbox Bike At Les Gets
42285 views

8 Comments

  • 8 0
 That Pit Viper stuff looks like an "Anal Cyst".
  • 4 0
 Anyone else read 'analysis' as 'Anal Cyst'? Nope? Just me? Awks.
  • 4 0
 You should talk to your analyst and therapist about that.
  • 2 0
 @emarquar: Fair point. She already thinks I'm unhealthy, maybe I'll keep this one between me and Pinkbike.
  • 3 1
 Is anyone else sick of beginning to type "pinkbike.com" only to be prompted with Pink's wikipedia page?
  • 1 0
 Every time!
  • 1 0
 WHY WOULD YOU SPEND THAT MUCH MONEY ON MECHANIX GLOVES I JUST WEAR MECHANIX GLOVES just had to jump in there and pre-troll a glove article before the mechanix wearers do.
  • 2 0
 Gotta pump the brakes on the $900 analysis tool

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009161
Mobile Version of Website