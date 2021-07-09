Tech Briefing: Premium LinkLube, Wireless Braking Analysis Tool, Wild Apparel & More - July 2021
Jul 9, 2021
by
Sarah Moore Follow Following
Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Khyber Racks
$1600 - $2400 CAD
Taking its name from Khyber Pass in the Whistler backcountry, Khyber makes racks out of stainless steel and anodized aluminum.
Cascade Components V4 Santa Cruz 5010 Linkages
$337 USD
Cascade's new link includes a travel-adjusting flip chip.
Mechanix Wear x 100% Glove Collection
$15-20 USD
Mechanix Wear & 100% team up for a new range of gloves designed for mechanics.
Peaty’s Premium LinkLube All-Weather
60ml (RRP £9.99/€10.99) / 120ml (RRP £15.99/€17.99)
Peaty's new Premium LinkLube claims to last 30% longer than the standard LinkLube All-Weather.
Forbidden Mixed Wheel Druid GX Ziggy Edition
$6599 USD | $8249 CAD | £5899 GBP | €7099 EUR
The Druid GX 'Ziggy Edition' is Forbidden's first out-of-the-box, ready-to-rip, mixed wheel size bike.
TSG Max Fredriksson Signature 'MF1' Apparel Line
Various
TSG was Max Fredriksson's first ever pro sponsor and now he has his own signature line with the brand for 2021.
Abus Quin Smart Crash Detection Helmets
TBD
It's not always easy finding a riding buddy.
Ion 2021 Footwear Line
Various
Five different models complete the Ion line with flat pedal and clipless options.
RAAW Madonna V2.2 & Extended Warranty
Frame from 2,390 €
The young German brand now offers a longer warranty for first and second owners on all the frames they've ever sold.
Pit Viper MTB Apparel Line
Various
"The High Speed Off Road collection is all about looking faster than your friends, and being faster than them too."
100% Altis All-Mountain Helmet
$100 USD
The helmet uses a Smartshock suspended rotational system, has 14 ventilation ports, and retails for $100.
Stan's Introduces New MK4 and S2 Rims and Wheels
$129 - $595 USD
Stan's is now offering asymmetric aluminum wheels.
North Shore Billet Daemon Flat Pedal
$250 CAD
Yoann Barelli goes flat out, foot out with North Shore Billet's new pedals.
686 x Evil Bikes 'Blackout Collection'
$49.95 - $119.95 USD
Pants, shorts and jerseys in low-key, black.
Shotgun ‘Shred Til Bed’ Activity Book
$24 USD
Featuring slope-style sticker comps, trail mazes and MTB dot-to-dots.
BrakeAce Wireless Braking Analysis Tool
$892 USD
BrakeAce's device is designed to help riders get faster and smoother out on the trail.
