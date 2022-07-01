Tech Briefing: Pricey Brake Pads, Kids Lids, Chunky Inserts & More - July 2022

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
DBDtools E-Billy Electric Repair Stand
€2,290 excl. VAT
Like a Stannah Stairlift for your e-bike. It's for bike shops where asking a malnourished teenage intern to lift 60 lb ebikes all day is considered cruel. (Learn more.)
Sinter Elite Brake Pads
€169.95
Sinter claims to have made "the greatest performing pads for XC bikes". Made with Unobtanium - sorry, Titanium - and Gold, they cost a mere €169.95 for two pairs, or €189.95 if you want them delivered in a personalized wooden box, which of course you do. (Learn more.)
Commencal Clash Park Edition
$5,100 USD
For people who only ride park. Like an enduro bike with no dropper post and five gears missing. (Learn more.)
SQlab's Made In Germany Saddle: 6OX Infinergy
$219.99 USD / £175.99 / €199.95
The German-made saddle comes in four different widths and apparently uses a padding material more commonly seen in running shoes. (Learn more.)
Revel Bikes Tweedy Dirt Jumper
$969 USD (frame)
Revel's first dirt jump bike is made from Reynolds steel tubing. Revel describe it as "simple, badass, elegant" - much like the best PB comments. (Learn more.)
Godfather's Garage Chain Lubes & Grease
$14.99 to $16.99 USD
Wade Simmons' range of lubes and grease is made in Canada. And hallelujah, Pinkers, there's an e-bike-specific lube. (Learn more.)
LESS Brakes brake pads
€11.90 to €19.90
These aftermarket pads aim to tailor the braking response to the conditions and the preferences of the rider. (Learn more.)
Actofive's CNC-Machined Signature Cranks
€690
Almost as light as a carbon crank, only more expensive and made of metal. (Learn more.)
POC Myelin recyclable helmet
€100 / £100 / $100 USD / $120 CAD
Aims to reduce plastic pollution. Looks kinda funny.(Learn more.)
MET Kids helmets
€75 / £65 / $89USD (Mips)
Kids' lids with an integrated rear light and MIPS liner. The buckle is designed to avoid pinching your little one's skin, which I can confirm is easy to do with regular buckles and wriggly toddlers. (Learn more.)
Peaty's Holeshot Biofibre Tubeless Sealant
£29.99 (1 litre)
Peaty's went to town completely redesigning their tyre sealant after receiving deflating feedback on the first version. (Learn more.)
2022 Endura Helmets with MIPS & Koroyd
£169.99 (MT500)
New helmets integrate MIPS protection, increased head coverage, a new fit system, increased visor adjustability and more. Apparently, those aren't real plastic straws. (Learn more.)
Rimpact EDH Tire Inserts
£99.99 GBP a set (approx $122USD)
The EDH is basically a beefed-up version of the Rimpact Pro, which did well in our inserts test, but it's wider and taller for more sidewall support and protection. Who needs line choice? (Learn more.)
12 Comments
Hey, Soon you will find ebike specific shoes with stronger laces and special ebike specific ff helmet, and glowes too.
BTW, i wear ebike specific shirt and socks when driving my car, for greater speed and low MPG, you know, because all that power output… #oilslick