Tech Briefing: Purple Components, Youth Apparel, 2020 Bikes & More - July 2019

Jul 10, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
July 2019


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




CeramicSpeed OSPW X System For Eagle
$519 USD


CeramicSpeed's Oversized Pulley Wheel X System is now available for SRAM's Eagle AXS and mechanical derailleurs and is designed to make the system both more efficient and durable. (Learn more.)
Ceramic Speed Eagle OSPW




Bike Box Rollers
$85 AUD plus shipping


A handbuilt hack from Australia should make bike transport easier. (Learn more.)
Close up of rollers




Nukeproof HZN Components in Purple
Various prices


Nukeproof take it back to the 90s with purple parts. (Learn more.)




Little Rider Co Mountain Bike & Moto Inspired Jerseys for Toddlers
Various prices


Tech bike jerseys specifically for kids aged 1-8. (Learn more.)
Jerseys




Vitus Dominer DH Bike
RRP UK: £2499.99 US: $2999.99 Germany: 2799 EUR Australia: $4149 AUD


The Vitus Dominer adds more travel and a downhill-specific tubeset to their Sommet platform. (Learn more.)




Giro Spring 2019 Dirt Collection
Various prices


Items in Giro's Renew Series feature recycled nylon, polyester, and elastane made from reclaimed fishing nets and other ocean debris. (Learn more.)
Aggressive trail riding on the Grafton Mesa Trail ouside of Virgin UT




Commencal's 2020 Line-Up
Various prices


The brand turns 20 this year and here's what they're celebrating with. (Learn more.)




Caminade Prototype Titanium Enduro Bike
Price TBD


The testing phase has begun on this titanium prototype. (Learn more.)




Melonoptics Melon Diablo Goggle
£60


Parker developed this goggle alongside their team riders Adolf Silva, Ben Deakin, Bienvenido Aguado, Joel Anderson and Dan Wolfe. (Learn more.)




Magura Concept Cable-Free Cockpit
Price TBD


MCi is a new concept from Magura that could pave the way for super clean setups. (Learn more.)




Race Face's New Ride Pedal & Updated Chester Pedal
$34.99 USD & $49.99 USD


The nine molded traction pins per side on the Ride pedal mean you won't damage your shoes or shins. (Learn more.)




Mission Workshop Apoch Short
$135 USD


The Apoch Short is a combination of Mission Workshop's Traverse MTB and Stahl city shorts and is suited to casual rides, XC trail duty and general summer wear. (Learn more.)




Smokestone Bikes' Titanium Fatbike Frame
£3,600.00 built by Slam69


UK bike brand Smokestone Bikes introduce a third frame to its portfolio. (Learn more.)
The Ultimate off road mountain bike brought to you by Smokestone Bikes the Ti Pin is here.




Peaty's XXX Solvent Degreaser & Disc Brake Cleaner
Various prices


The two new products are said to be specially formulated in-house specifically to be used on bikes and have been made using environmentally safe materials. (Learn more.)




Tioga Edge 22 Tire
Various prices


Tioga introduces the Edge 22, a front-specific tire. (Learn more.)




ENVE M Series Carbon Wheels with Industry Nine 101 Hubs
$2100 USD


Enve's M Series carbon mountain wheel line is now available with Industry Nine’s all-new 101 hubs at an MSRP of $2100. (Learn more.)




Commencal Meta Power 29 & SX
29: 5.499 € / 5.799 USD / 7.599 CAD
SX: 5.799 € / 6.299 USD / 8.199 CAD

Commencal has designed these two bikes to replace the chairlift. (Learn more.)




Commencal Meta HT Power 24 Youth eMTB
2.799€ / 2,799USD / 3,799CAD / 4.399AU$ / 4.699NZD


A power version of the children's Meta HT for family outings on two wheels. (Learn more.)


