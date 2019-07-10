Tech Briefing: Purple Components, Youth Apparel, 2020 Bikes & More - July 2019

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
CeramicSpeed OSPW X System For Eagle
$519 USD
CeramicSpeed's Oversized Pulley Wheel X System is now available for SRAM's Eagle AXS and mechanical derailleurs and is designed to make the system both more efficient and durable. (Learn more.)
Bike Box Rollers
$85 AUD plus shipping
A handbuilt hack from Australia should make bike transport easier. (Learn more.)
Nukeproof HZN Components in Purple
Various prices
Nukeproof take it back to the 90s with purple parts. (Learn more.)
Little Rider Co Mountain Bike & Moto Inspired Jerseys for Toddlers
Various prices
Tech bike jerseys specifically for kids aged 1-8. (Learn more.)
