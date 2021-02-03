Tech Briefing: Raw Carbon, Steel Hardtails, Riding Dungarees, & More - February 2021

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
PNW Components New Lifetime Warranty on All Products
Included with purchase
Current and future products are now covered by PNW's new warranty. (Learn more.)
Farr Headspace 35 Stem
$105 USD
Farr's new stem comes in a 50mm length and has an extra-wide clamping area. (Learn more.)
Rapidé Tigré Steel Hardtail Frame
$640 USD
A budget-friendly hardtail designed with versatility in mind. (Learn more.)
Denim Riding Dungarees
$179 USD
They're a thing, apparently. Ripton & Co offers a warmer alternative to its tech jorts. (Learn more.)
Orbea's New Raw Carbon Finish
Various
New finish options available for weight weenies. (Learn more.)
Taya Chain Rollerless Chain
TBD
Taya has removed the rollers from their new chain. (Learn more.)
Alpes-Maritimes Terre de VTT Volume 2
35,00 €
Inside, 144 pages of awesome photos and passionate stories about the trails, the mountains, the events, the people, the bikes, and the natural heroes that make the Maritime Alps a MTB Heaven. (Learn more.)
MRP Ramp Control Cartridges for Fox 38 and RockShox Zeb Forks
From $139.99 USD
MRP Ramp Control cartridges allow riders to adjust their forks' progression on the fly without using volume spacers. Options for Fox 38 and RockShox ZEB forks have now been added to the lineup. (Learn more.)
Ceetec Phenum XC Bar and Lightweight Alloy Thru-Axles
339 CHF (handlebar), 99 CHF (thru-axles)
The Swiss manufacturer of featherweight components is refocusing on the Elite XC market in time for the Olympics. (Learn more.)
Mondraker Bikes Now Available in Canada
www.stokedcanada.com
Mondraker has partnered with Stoked Canada to open up their range of bikes to Canadian customers. (Learn more.)
Ragley Updated Range of 2021 Bikes
From £1099.99 / €1699.99
Ragley gives its range a refresh with bikes apparently in stock soon. (Learn more.)
4 Comments
Post a Comment