Tech Briefing: Raw Carbon, Steel Hardtails, Riding Dungarees, & More - February 2021

Feb 3, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
February 2021


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




PNW Components New Lifetime Warranty on All Products
Included with purchase


Current and future products are now covered by PNW's new warranty. (Learn more.)




Farr Headspace 35 Stem
$105 USD


Farr's new stem comes in a 50mm length and has an extra-wide clamping area. (Learn more.)




Rapidé Tigré Steel Hardtail Frame
$640 USD


A budget-friendly hardtail designed with versatility in mind. (Learn more.)




Denim Riding Dungarees
$179 USD


They're a thing, apparently. Ripton & Co offers a warmer alternative to its tech jorts. (Learn more.)




Orbea's New Raw Carbon Finish
Various


New finish options available for weight weenies. (Learn more.)




Taya Chain Rollerless Chain
TBD


Taya has removed the rollers from their new chain. (Learn more.)




Alpes-Maritimes Terre de VTT Volume 2
35,00 €


Inside, 144 pages of awesome photos and passionate stories about the trails, the mountains, the events, the people, the bikes, and the natural heroes that make the Maritime Alps a MTB Heaven. (Learn more.)
Book Alpes-Maritimes Terre de VTT 2 by Greg Germain https www.1001sentiers.fr boutique livres alpes-maritimes-terre-de-vtt-2




MRP Ramp Control Cartridges for Fox 38 and RockShox Zeb Forks
From $139.99 USD


MRP Ramp Control cartridges allow riders to adjust their forks' progression on the fly without using volume spacers. Options for Fox 38 and RockShox ZEB forks have now been added to the lineup. (Learn more.)
MRP Ramp Control Cartridge review test




Ceetec Phenum XC Bar and Lightweight Alloy Thru-Axles
339 CHF (handlebar), 99 CHF (thru-axles)


The Swiss manufacturer of featherweight components is refocusing on the Elite XC market in time for the Olympics. (Learn more.)




Mondraker Bikes Now Available in Canada
www.stokedcanada.com


Mondraker has partnered with Stoked Canada to open up their range of bikes to Canadian customers. (Learn more.)
2020 Mondraker Superfoxy RR Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot




Ragley Updated Range of 2021 Bikes
From £1099.99 / €1699.99


Ragley gives its range a refresh with bikes apparently in stock soon. (Learn more.)




Propain Hugene Trail Bike
3,399.00 EUR to 7,129.00 EUR


All the details on the carbon 29er. (Learn more.)




Fezzari Wire Peak eMTB with Shimano EP8 Motor
From £1099.99 / €1699.99


The Wire Peak gets component updates along with a Shimano EP8 motor option for 2021. (Learn more.)




Kingdom 3D Printed Titanium Prototype Bikes
N/A prototype only


Kingdom's bikes are made through additive manufacturing, allowing for some unique characteristics. (Learn more.)




WTB Proterra Wheelsets
$649.90 USD for a set


WTB's new Proterra wheelsets aim to provide relatively affordable options without too much compromise. (Learn more.)
WTB Proterra




Huck Norris MegaNorris Range
Various


The new MegaNorris range is available in three different models designed for everything from XC to DH riding. (Learn more.)




