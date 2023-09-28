Tech Briefing: September 2023

YT Industries Releases New Uncaged 11 Lineup

The Uncaged 11 models have fresh paint jobs to match the Ohlins suspension. (Learn more.)
photo



Alpinestars SP24 Drop Collection - Ready for Warm Weather Riding

Light, ventilated, and stretchy.
(Learn more.)

photo


Wolf Tooth Releases SRAM 3-Bolt & Race Face Cinch T-Type Chainrings

The cure to another new standard. (Learn more.)

photo


Albatross Bikes Announces the Apogee Module

The Apogee Module is a modular full-suspension frame platform. (Learn more.)

photo


Magicshine Introduce RAY 1600B and RAY 2600B Bike Lights

The new versions include smartphone app synchronization and wireless remote control. (Learn more.)

photo



Video: HKT Products Release DIY Custom Mudguards

They are made from scratch in Sheffield (yes you can print your dog's face on them). (Learn more.)

https www.hktproducts.co.uk products diy-custom-mtb-front-mudguard


HUNT Release E_All Mountain Wheelset

Aluminum wheels built to withstand the abuse of eMTBs. (Learn more.)

photo


Crestline Announces 163mm Travel Setting & New Build Kits for RS 75/50 eMTB

A new travel option for the Crestline eMTB family. (Learn more.)

photo


Deviate Announces New Chain Guide

The new lower only chain guide comes with a bash guard, and is designed to work with any compatible mountain bike frame. (Learn more.)

photo


Rockrider Release New Feel Range

Rockrider unveiled a prototype at last year's ROC d'Azur, and now the Feel 900S is officially here. (Learn more.)

photo


Manitou Introduces New Mastodon Gen III Fork

Fat bike season is on the way. (Learn more.)

photo


Revel Bikes Re-Release the Tweedy Dirt Jumper

The Tweedy is back with a new paint job and parts kit. (Learn more.)

photo


7mesh Launch New Airmap Collection

Airmap is 7mesh's new air-permeable, water-resistant and PFAS-free riding gear. (Learn more.)

photo


Yeti Releases SB120 Lunch Ride

A 140mm fork and more powerful brakes get the SB120 onto the Lunch Ride menu. (Learn more.)

photo


Radical Bicycle Co Launches 'Grim Ripper' Hardtail

Kind of thought it would be a little longer and slacker... (Learn more.)

photo


Deviate Cycles Release PRO Builds for Claymore & Highlander II

New build kits with suspension from Ohlins for the Highlander or Claymore. (Learn more.)

photo


DVO Introduces New Onyx 38 Fork

The Onyx 38 was designed with e-bikes in mind, but it'll work on regular bikes too. (Learn more.)

photo



2 Comments
  • 2 0
 "designed to work with any compatible mountain bike frame."

Well that settles that. Wouldn't want to let the obvious speak for itself.
  • 2 0
 Alright stuffs slowing down





