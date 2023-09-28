Tech Briefing: September 2023
Sep 28, 2023
YT Industries Releases New Uncaged 11 Lineup
The Uncaged 11 models have fresh paint jobs to match the Ohlins suspension. (Learn more
Alpinestars SP24 Drop Collection - Ready for Warm Weather Riding
Light, ventilated, and stretchy.
(Learn more
Wolf Tooth Releases SRAM 3-Bolt & Race Face Cinch T-Type Chainrings
The cure to another new standard. (Learn more
Albatross Bikes Announces the Apogee Module
The Apogee Module is a modular full-suspension frame platform. (Learn more
Magicshine Introduce RAY 1600B and RAY 2600B Bike Lights
The new versions include smartphone app synchronization and wireless remote control. (Learn more
Video: HKT Products Release DIY Custom Mudguards
They are made from scratch in Sheffield (yes you can print your dog's face on them). (Learn more
HUNT Release E_All Mountain Wheelset
Aluminum wheels built to withstand the abuse of eMTBs. (Learn more
Crestline Announces 163mm Travel Setting & New Build Kits for RS 75/50 eMTB
A new travel option for the Crestline eMTB family. (Learn more
Deviate Announces New Chain Guide
The new lower only chain guide comes with a bash guard, and is designed to work with any compatible mountain bike frame. (Learn more
Rockrider Release New Feel Range
Rockrider unveiled a prototype at last year's ROC d'Azur, and now the Feel 900S is officially here. (Learn more
Manitou Introduces New Mastodon Gen III Fork
Fat bike season is on the way. (Learn more
Revel Bikes Re-Release the Tweedy Dirt Jumper
The Tweedy is back with a new paint job and parts kit. (Learn more
7mesh Launch New Airmap Collection
Airmap is 7mesh's new air-permeable, water-resistant and PFAS-free riding gear. (Learn more
Yeti Releases SB120 Lunch Ride
A 140mm fork and more powerful brakes get the SB120 onto the Lunch Ride menu. (Learn more
Radical Bicycle Co Launches 'Grim Ripper' Hardtail
Kind of thought it would be a little longer and slacker... (Learn more
Deviate Cycles Release PRO Builds for Claymore & Highlander II
New build kits with suspension from Ohlins for the Highlander or Claymore. (Learn more
DVO Introduces New Onyx 38 Fork
The Onyx 38 was designed with e-bikes in mind, but it'll work on regular bikes too. (Learn more
