Tech Briefing: Shoes, Grips, Bikes & More - April 2019

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Deity 35mm Full Carbon & Aluminum Handlebar Line
$56.99 - $169.99 USD USD
The brand releases six different 35mm handlebars. (Learn more.)
EVOC NEO 16L Protector Backpack
TBD
Danny MacAskill helped develop the technology behind EVOC's new NEO 16L protector backpack. (Learn more.)
Sensus Kyle Strait Signature 'Meaty Paws' Grip
$32.99
Kyle goes all out in the video for his bigger diameter grips. (Learn more.)
NC-17 Thomas Genon & Tomas Lemoine Signature Pedals
€129.95
Europe's freeriding elite pick up some signature pins(Learn more.)
23 Comments
The grips are amazing. I don't have particularly big hands, but they just feel right. So much less arm pump.
Post a Comment