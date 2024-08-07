Powered by Outside

Tech Briefing: Signature Pedals, Steel Hardtails, An Iron Maiden Collab & More

Aug 7, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

photo
TECH BRIEFING
July 2024


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Chris King Mix-N-Match Headset Program

Chris King is expanding its Mix-n-Match Program, which allows riders to mix the colors of their King headsets to produce unique combinations. (Learn more.)
photo




Handup Gloves Pabst Blue Ribbon Collaboration

Handup Gloves launches their fourth Pabst Blue Ribbon collaboration. (Learn more.)
photo




Wolf Tooth EnCase Pump
$64.95 USD (40cc) / $69.95 USD (85cc)

The new pump is available in a 40cc or 85cc version, and they both have multi-tool storage. (Learn more.)
photo




Archibald Cycles Production-Ready, Customizable AC1 Enduro Bike
Frames start at $5000 CAD (~$3650 USD)

Cool to see the evolution of this customizable, made in BC gearbox bike. (Learn more.)
photo




Goodyear Wrangler MTF & MTR Tires

The new tires are designed for dry and dusty to rocky and intermediate conditions. (Learn more.)
photo




WTB Macro 2.4 XC Tire
$76.95 USD / €69.95 / £75.00.

WTB rolls out a new fast rolling option that weighs a claimed 732 grams. (Learn more.)
photo




SS24 Melon Optics x Iron Maiden

Melon Optics is dropping more designs featuring legendary British Metal Band Iron Maiden across their range for SS24. (Learn more.)
Melon Iron Maiden Stud Goggles




Knog Blinder Lights
$219.95 - $269.95 USD

Knog's new Blinder X Range, featuring 1800 and 2300-lumen light heads, is now available. (Learn more.)
photo




Glacier Cycles Baguette Enduro Bike
$5,990 - $7,390 USD (Frames from $3,490 USD)

Glacier Cycles is a brand from the French Alps that, unlike the name of its models, doesn’t make pastries. (Learn more.)
photo




YT Industries Decoy Super Natural

The new Decoy SN uses Fazua's ride 60 motor to keep the weight down and deliver a natural ride feel. (Learn more.)
photo




Manitou R8

The R8 is Manitou's new top level XC fork. (Learn more.)
photo




Burgtec Penthouse Flat MK5 B-Rage Edition Pedals
£144.99 / €170.00 / $183.99 USD

The B-Rage Edition adds an extra 12mm of length front to back, giving it a 112mm x 102mm platform. (Learn more.)
photo




Prevelo Zulu Series Kids' Hardtails & Pivotal Dropper Post
$44.95 USD

Prevelo collaborated with KS on a kid-friendly dropper post that uses the Pivotal interface for a low stack height. (Learn more.)
Prevelo Zulu




Rimpact Race Edition Tire Inserts
£39.99

The Race Edition inserts are 27% lighter than Rimpact's V2 inserts. (Learn more.)
photo




Fairdale Elevator Hardtail
$3299 USD / Frame kit: $599 USD

A 29" hardtail with a certified BMX background. (Learn more.)
Fairdale Elevator complete




Esker Smokey Steel Hardtail
Completes from $3000 USD / Frame only: $1000

Long travel, aggressive geometry, and highly adjustable dropouts make this an intriguing offering. (Learn more.)
photo




Formula Yoke Mount Compatible Mod Coil Shock

A yoke mount compatible version of the Formula Mod coil shock is now available. (Learn more.)
Yoke mount compatible Mod coil shock.




Ride Concepts Tallac Mid Shoes
$44.95 USD

The new Tallac Mid offers extra protection and more support than the original. (Learn more.)
photo




RideWrap Creator Protection Kits
$85 CAD / $69 USD / £59 GBP / €75 EURO

Creator Protection Kits can either be used by themselves or layered with a RideWrap Tailored Protection kit. (Learn more.)
photo




Damper App

The app aims to help with tracking your suspension settings. (Learn more.)
photo




YT Industries Dirtlove AL Dirt Jumper
From $999 US/ €999 EU / £999 GBP / $1399 CAN

The new aluminum Dirtlove was developed with input from Erik Fedko. (Learn more.)
photo




Knolly 190mm Delirium
Frame only with Fox DHX2: $3199 USD / $4299 CAD

The Delirium returns as a freeride / park bike with 190mm of travel and a dual crown fork. (Learn more.)
Knolly Delirium Credit Jake Fox




Burgtec Bartender Pro Josh Bryceland Signature Grip

Burgtec's latest is designed to be a lock-on grip that feels like a push-on. (Learn more.)
photo




Starling Cycles Complete Bike Builds
£5000 - £7650

Starling is now offering complete bikes across their entire range. (Learn more.)
photo




3dumb & Ripton Collaboration

Fancy denim may not be your thing, but Max Nerurkar's riding is worth a watch. (Learn more.)
photo




2 Comments
  • 1 0
 PBR is the WORST! Dog Piss! why anyone would want to promote that is beyond me
  • 1 1
 Up the Irons! Eddie approved goggles let you ride to the hills!







