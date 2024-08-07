Tech Briefing: Signature Pedals, Steel Hardtails, An Iron Maiden Collab & More

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Chris King Mix-N-Match Headset Program
Chris King is expanding its Mix-n-Match Program, which allows riders to mix the colors of their King headsets to produce unique combinations. (Learn more.)
Handup Gloves Pabst Blue Ribbon Collaboration
Handup Gloves launches their fourth Pabst Blue Ribbon collaboration. (Learn more.)
Wolf Tooth EnCase Pump
$64.95 USD (40cc) / $69.95 USD (85cc)
The new pump is available in a 40cc or 85cc version, and they both have multi-tool storage. (Learn more.)
Archibald Cycles Production-Ready, Customizable AC1 Enduro Bike
Frames start at $5000 CAD (~$3650 USD)
Cool to see the evolution of this customizable, made in BC gearbox bike. (Learn more.)
Goodyear Wrangler MTF & MTR Tires
The new tires are designed for dry and dusty to rocky and intermediate conditions. (Learn more.)
WTB Macro 2.4 XC Tire
$76.95 USD / €69.95 / £75.00.
WTB rolls out a new fast rolling option that weighs a claimed 732 grams. (Learn more.)
SS24 Melon Optics x Iron Maiden
Melon Optics is dropping more designs featuring legendary British Metal Band Iron Maiden across their range for SS24. (Learn more.)
Knog Blinder Lights
$219.95 - $269.95 USD
Knog's new Blinder X Range, featuring 1800 and 2300-lumen light heads, is now available. (Learn more.)
Glacier Cycles Baguette Enduro Bike
$5,990 - $7,390 USD (Frames from $3,490 USD)
Glacier Cycles is a brand from the French Alps that, unlike the name of its models, doesn’t make pastries. (Learn more.)
YT Industries Decoy Super Natural
The new Decoy SN uses Fazua's ride 60 motor to keep the weight down and deliver a natural ride feel. (Learn more.)
Manitou R8
The R8 is Manitou's new top level XC fork. (Learn more.)
Burgtec Penthouse Flat MK5 B-Rage Edition Pedals
£144.99 / €170.00 / $183.99 USD
The B-Rage Edition adds an extra 12mm of length front to back, giving it a 112mm x 102mm platform. (Learn more.)
Prevelo Zulu Series Kids' Hardtails & Pivotal Dropper Post
$44.95 USD
Prevelo collaborated with KS on a kid-friendly dropper post that uses the Pivotal interface for a low stack height. (Learn more.)
Rimpact Race Edition Tire Inserts
£39.99
The Race Edition inserts are 27% lighter than Rimpact's V2 inserts. (Learn more.)
Fairdale Elevator Hardtail
$3299 USD / Frame kit: $599 USD
A 29" hardtail with a certified BMX background. (Learn more.)
Esker Smokey Steel Hardtail
Completes from $3000 USD / Frame only: $1000
Long travel, aggressive geometry, and highly adjustable dropouts make this an intriguing offering. (Learn more.)
Formula Yoke Mount Compatible Mod Coil Shock
A yoke mount compatible version of the Formula Mod coil shock is now available. (Learn more.)
Ride Concepts Tallac Mid Shoes
$44.95 USD
The new Tallac Mid offers extra protection and more support than the original. (Learn more.)
RideWrap Creator Protection Kits
$85 CAD / $69 USD / £59 GBP / €75 EURO
Creator Protection Kits can either be used by themselves or layered with a RideWrap Tailored Protection kit. (Learn more.)
Damper App
The app aims to help with tracking your suspension settings. (Learn more.)
YT Industries Dirtlove AL Dirt Jumper
From $999 US/ €999 EU / £999 GBP / $1399 CAN
The new aluminum Dirtlove was developed with input from Erik Fedko. (Learn more.)
Knolly 190mm Delirium
Frame only with Fox DHX2: $3199 USD / $4299 CAD
The Delirium returns as a freeride / park bike with 190mm of travel and a dual crown fork. (Learn more.)
Burgtec Bartender Pro Josh Bryceland Signature Grip
Burgtec's latest is designed to be a lock-on grip that feels like a push-on. (Learn more.)
Starling Cycles Complete Bike Builds
£5000 - £7650
Starling is now offering complete bikes across their entire range. (Learn more.)
3dumb & Ripton Collaboration
Fancy denim may not be your thing, but Max Nerurkar's riding is worth a watch. (Learn more.)