Tech Briefing: Soft Goods, DH Wheels, A Suction Cup Bike Rack & More - June 2021

Jun 8, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
June 2021


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Fovno-Tech Bike Rack
$398 USD


The rack includes a safety alarm that sounds if any suction cup loses pressure. (Learn more.)




Suunto 9 Peak Watch
$569 USD


Suunto's new Peak is 37% thinner and 36% lighter than the award-winning Suunto 9 Baro. (Learn more.)




Mountain Biking Game Shred! 2 Comes to Playstation 4 & 5
£9.79


Oh, and you can virtually ride the Grim Donut, along with Sam’s Signature Haibike DRT. (Learn more.)




TSG's 2021 Gloves Range
€29.95 - €39.95


TSG reveals its wide range of gloves for 2021. (Learn more.)
Catchy Glove




100%'s Spring 2021 Protection Collection
Various


100% launches its new spring protection range featuring the new Tarka body armor. (Learn more.)




Commencal Photo Books Based on Kilian Bron's Adventures
€20


Commencal has put together three photo books documenting some of the amazing adventures of Kilian Bron. (Learn more.)




Kellys Dice and Respect Sunglasses
64,90€ - 99€


A lifestyle and performance option from Kellys. (Learn more.)




CoticFlareMAX Gen4
£2,099 - £5,249


Cy has given their little bike a few geometry tweaks, updated details, and lighter builds. (Learn more.)
Cotic FlareMax




Commencal 2021 Soft Goods Collection
Various


Commencal's new lifestyle range of clothing is made using organic materials and a manufacturing process respectful of people and the environment. (Learn more.)




Valcariz's 2021 Summer Collection
54,90€ - 89€


Valcariz launches its new summer apparel collection for Women, Men, and Groms. (Learn more.)




Ion's 2021 Footwear Line
Various


There are three models in the 2021 Ion footwear line. (Learn more.)




Ninja Mount Adapter for Insta360 GO 2
32,90€


With this mount you can attach the small action cam under the visor of full-face and half-shell helmets. (Learn more.)




Mucky Nutz Launches Frame Protection Range
£9 - £20


Mucky Nutz releases its new frame protection range made with environmentally friendly materials. (Learn more.)





Limited Edition Mathieu van der Poel Canyon Lux
3500€


It all comes down to the words printed on the top tube behind the shock: Let The Legs Do The Talking. (Learn more.)




Nukeproof 2021 Ridewear
Various


An all new collection this year designed in conjunction with Nukeproof athletes Sam Hill, Elliott Heap, Kelan Grant and Adam Brayton. (Learn more.)




Velocio 2021 Unity Jersey
$169 USD


100% of the profits will go to climate focused non profits. (Learn more.)




Fasthouse 2021 Riding Apparel Range
Various


Fasthouse launches its updated range of apparel for 2021. (Learn more.)




Halo Gravitas DH Wheels
£158.33 – £258.33


After two years of testing at DH World Cups, Halo launches its new Gravitas wheelset. (Learn more.)




RAD Apparel Daydreamer Jersey
$55 USD


The new jersey draws inspiration from timeless tie-dye trends and is made of recycled polyester. (Learn more.)
RAD Apparel Daydreamer jersey back logo closeup.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


15 Comments

  • 14 0
 Hold on, as soon as I finish adjusting the straps on this trunk mount, I'm going to tell you why I'd never trust my bike with suction cups
  • 4 0
 I use these types of suction cups for work in a daily basis. They are not reliable and you can already buy them with alarms because of this.

Also a really good way to damage your roof or trunk as vehicles are coming with thinner and thinner sheet metal to reduce weight. These will also leaves marks/rings on newer vehicle with softer clear coat in hot weather.
  • 2 0
 I can't count the number of times the suction cup holder for the shower sprayer has fallen (usually in the middle of the night). On the plus side, maybe it could be used for paintless dent removal?
  • 7 0
 @ATXZJ: ....all racks are going to damage something though its mostly human error...though your comment about the marks/rings answers the question I was about to ask. Pass.
From my shop days my favorites were: (1) installed trunk mounted strap rack on a convertible with the top down. Told the owner they should put the top up before install but they insisted on keeping it down. What's the first thing they do after I put the rack on? ...put the top up! Ripped the entire top rear body panel off car; (2) installed a 4 bike roof rack on a Tahoe....with all 4 bikes on it. Told owner to make sure to take bikes off before pulling into garage....3 hours later guy comes back in with a taco'd roof rack and 4 busted bikes (I'm sure truck and garage didn't fair well). Lesson....buy a hitch rack with a swing away arm.
  • 4 0
 Someone dropped a bike off their trunk rack in my lane on the highway on Memorial Day. What spared me swerving or taking it on the nose of my car was the dump truck immediately ahead of me that bounced it into the next lane. Bonus: the trunk rack was installed on the tailgate of a pickup. Could have been prevented
  • 3 0
 @SATN-XC: 100% human error for sure. Suctioning a 35lb bike to a thin roof is a recipe for disaster for my absent mindedness. You can pretty much get a hitch for anything. My wife's kia Niro has a 2" receiver that holds a 4 bike Yakima rack.

Disclaimer: I've never owned one of these racks. I do work in the auto body industry so that's the only reason I figured I'd comment about the potential issues with this product.
  • 4 0
 ....I mean, if a suction cup looses pressure and the alarm goes off while your driving 60+ mph down the highway...isn't it already too late??? Would seem the alarm would only notify you to when your bike went flying off instead of noticing when you got to your destination.
  • 3 0
 Just bite the bullet and install a 2" hitch for a proper bike rack. The money saved on gas milage alone over a roof rack will more than pay for it, not to mention the high possibility of a catastrophic parking garage incident.
  • 3 0
 Not to mention you won't have to lift a 30lb bike over your head every time you want to ride out of town.
  • 2 1
 That suction cup rack is a copy of SeaSucker, which I believe has been around for a long time. And it's cheaper. www.seasucker.com/collections/racks
  • 1 0
 My guess is the patent ran out on it. And while cheaper, I don't think the seasucker has an alarm. Same thing happened to 1up racks as many other companies have copied the design and produced their own version of it.
  • 1 0
 @NRZ: yeah, after I commented this I looked at the older PB article about this rack and it sounds fancier than the seasucker, although not everyone wants something with a bunch of electronics built into it so there is a place for both of them.
  • 1 0
 I have a seasucker and it doesnt need an alarm, you know from looking at the cups and setting it up if its gonna be ok. Seasucker Talon has taken me from LA to Palm Springs, to Big Bear, to Snow Peak, and of course local trips.
  • 1 1
 A MVDP Canyon replica should come with a 1000w motor,so we can really feel what it's like to be him Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Great minds think alike

Post a Comment



