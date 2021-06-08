Tech Briefing: Soft Goods, DH Wheels, A Suction Cup Bike Rack & More - June 2021

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Fovno-Tech Bike Rack
$398 USD
The rack includes a safety alarm that sounds if any suction cup loses pressure. (Learn more.)
Suunto 9 Peak Watch
$569 USD
Suunto's new Peak is 37% thinner and 36% lighter than the award-winning Suunto 9 Baro. (Learn more.)
Mountain Biking Game Shred! 2 Comes to Playstation 4 & 5
£9.79
Oh, and you can virtually ride the Grim Donut, along with Sam’s Signature Haibike DRT. (Learn more.)
TSG's 2021 Gloves Range
€29.95 - €39.95
TSG reveals its wide range of gloves for 2021. (Learn more.)
100%'s Spring 2021 Protection Collection
Various
100% launches its new spring protection range featuring the new Tarka body armor. (Learn more.)
Commencal Photo Books Based on Kilian Bron's Adventures
€20
Commencal has put together three photo books documenting some of the amazing adventures of Kilian Bron. (Learn more.)
Kellys Dice and Respect Sunglasses
64,90€ - 99€
A lifestyle and performance option from Kellys. (Learn more.)
CoticFlareMAX Gen4
£2,099 - £5,249
Cy has given their little bike a few geometry tweaks, updated details, and lighter builds. (Learn more.)
Commencal 2021 Soft Goods Collection
Various
Commencal's new lifestyle range of clothing is made using organic materials and a manufacturing process respectful of people and the environment. (Learn more.)
Valcariz's 2021 Summer Collection
54,90€ - 89€
Valcariz launches its new summer apparel collection for Women, Men, and Groms. (Learn more.)
Ion's 2021 Footwear Line
Various
There are three models in the 2021 Ion footwear line. (Learn more.)
Ninja Mount Adapter for Insta360 GO 2
32,90€
With this mount you can attach the small action cam under the visor of full-face and half-shell helmets. (Learn more.)
Mucky Nutz Launches Frame Protection Range
£9 - £20
Mucky Nutz releases its new frame protection range made with environmentally friendly materials. (Learn more.)
Limited Edition Mathieu van der Poel Canyon Lux
3500€
It all comes down to the words printed on the top tube behind the shock: Let The Legs Do The Talking. (Learn more.)
Nukeproof 2021 Ridewear
Various
An all new collection this year designed in conjunction with Nukeproof athletes Sam Hill, Elliott Heap, Kelan Grant and Adam Brayton. (Learn more.)
Velocio 2021 Unity Jersey
$169 USD
100% of the profits will go to climate focused non profits. (Learn more.)
Fasthouse 2021 Riding Apparel Range
Various
Fasthouse launches its updated range of apparel for 2021. (Learn more.)
Halo Gravitas DH Wheels
£158.33 – £258.33
After two years of testing at DH World Cups, Halo launches its new Gravitas wheelset. (Learn more.)
RAD Apparel Daydreamer Jersey
$55 USD
The new jersey draws inspiration from timeless tie-dye trends and is made of recycled polyester. (Learn more.)
Also a really good way to damage your roof or trunk as vehicles are coming with thinner and thinner sheet metal to reduce weight. These will also leaves marks/rings on newer vehicle with softer clear coat in hot weather.
From my shop days my favorites were: (1) installed trunk mounted strap rack on a convertible with the top down. Told the owner they should put the top up before install but they insisted on keeping it down. What's the first thing they do after I put the rack on? ...put the top up! Ripped the entire top rear body panel off car; (2) installed a 4 bike roof rack on a Tahoe....with all 4 bikes on it. Told owner to make sure to take bikes off before pulling into garage....3 hours later guy comes back in with a taco'd roof rack and 4 busted bikes (I'm sure truck and garage didn't fair well). Lesson....buy a hitch rack with a swing away arm.
Disclaimer: I've never owned one of these racks. I do work in the auto body industry so that's the only reason I figured I'd comment about the potential issues with this product.
