Tech Briefing: Stem-Dock for Headset Routing, Transcendant Mobility, Freeride Bits & So Much More

Oct 29, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  

photo
TECH BRIEFING
September/October 2025



Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Pace RC629 Hardtail

Pace redesigned the RC629 to bring it closer to its roots as a hucking and hustling machine. (Learn more.)
photo




Transition's New Aluminum PBJ Dirt Jumper

Transition’s dirt jump machine trades steel for alloy, bringing lighter weight and stiffer performance. (Learn more.)
photo




Gloworm Lights CX - CORE Self-Contained Light System

Built with Self-Contained technology, 1750 lumen output, USB-C fast charging, user customizable optics, smartphone app control and a wireless remote. (Learn more.)
CX Core Header




Cased Protective Apparel

"130 prototypes and 30 different material tests to finally make a product I was satisfied with." (Learn more.)
photo




Northwave Celsius XT Arctic GTX Shoes

Prepared for any winter challenge. (Learn more.)
photo




Revel Bikes Titanium Full Suspension Concept Bike

Drool worthy... (Learn more.)
September 23 2025 Red Hill Carbondale Adam Miller Ti Prototype Finn Matt Power Photography




NS Bikes New Decade Dirt Jump Frame

The Decade returns, and it's now available in two sizes. (Learn more.)
photo




POC Robin Goomes Signature-Edition Coron MTB Helmet & Ora Goggle

Winning Rampage sold seperately.(Learn more.)
photo




Also ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB

Also, the new urban mobility spin-off of Rivian is getting into transcendent mobility devices. Woof. (Learn more.)
photo




Pirelli Scorpion XC Tire Lineup

The fastest tire the Italian brand has ever produced, apparently. (Learn more.)
photo




Wolf Tooth Components Clipless Pedal Lineup

The CTRL + ALT + DEL family of clipless pedals looks to reinvent the wheel, so to speak. (Learn more.)
photo




Nichecycling.ch Cassette to a 'Free Coaster' System

A very cheap solution that needs no service. (Learn more.)
photo




Ravens Outdoor Stem-Dock For Headset Through Cable Routing Maintenance

This is a solution for a problem that definitely exists... (Learn more.)
photo




Zinn Cycles 32er XC Full-Suspension Bike

Big wheels keep on turning. (Learn more.)
photo




Transition Bottlerocket

The freeride classic comes back swinging, with modern adjustability and the same wild DNA. (Learn more.)
photo




Intense's 3D Bike Configurator

The new tool allows riders to design their bike around the frame, components, and personal preferences. (Learn more.)
photo




SDG X Brage Vestavik's Signature B-Rage Apollo Saddle

The saddle features the same artwork by tattoo artist Kai Robin that emblazons Brage’s own body. (Learn more.)
photo




Commencal META HT V3

A capable new hardtail. (Learn more.)
photo




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


Author Info:
stephanepelletier avatar

Member since Sep 30, 2008
273 articles
Report
7 Comments
  • 50
 Is it just me or will that stem dock need a second Bike stand to hold the fork separately since it'll just fall out the second i take the stem off??
  • 10
 Box or crate under the front wheel will do wonders.
  • 40
 ...and that's different to any other time you take your fork off?
  • 40
 So the stem dock is a solution to a problem caused by bike manufacturers offering a design feature that people explicitly hate that solves a problem that doesn't exist... There might be another solution.
  • 40
 We got articles about bike docking now, what a time to be alive.
  • 53
 That stem dock seems pretty helpful. Wouldn't mind something like that.
  • 10
 Why don't the images link to the respective articles?







