Tech Briefing: Stem-Dock for Headset Routing, Transcendant Mobility, Freeride Bits & So Much More

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Pace RC629 Hardtail
Pace redesigned the RC629 to bring it closer to its roots as a hucking and hustling machine. (Learn more.)
Transition's New Aluminum PBJ Dirt Jumper
Transition’s dirt jump machine trades steel for alloy, bringing lighter weight and stiffer performance. (Learn more.)
Gloworm Lights CX - CORE Self-Contained Light System
Built with Self-Contained technology, 1750 lumen output, USB-C fast charging, user customizable optics, smartphone app control and a wireless remote. (Learn more.)
Cased Protective Apparel
"130 prototypes and 30 different material tests to finally make a product I was satisfied with." (Learn more.)