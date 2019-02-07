Tech Briefing: Storage, Suspension, New Bikes & More - February 2019

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Renthal Limited Edition Stealth Bars
$169.95 / £139.95
The brand is offering limited edition graphics on the Fatbar Carbon and Fatbar Carbon 35. (Learn more.)
PedalXplorer's Bike Transport Cage
4,900 kr
A unique approach to keeping your bike safe in transit. (Learn more.)
Norco Bicycles Bigfoot VLT Electric Fat Bike
Complete bikes from $3,599 USD
Move those big tires through the snow faster with electric assist. (Learn more.)
Zerode Build Kits & New North American Web Store
Various prices
Zerode Bikes and Cycle Monkey are launching a new web store and NA-specific build kits that will make it easier for riders in the US and Canada to get their hands on frames and complete bikes. (Learn more.)
BikeStow Bike Rack for Van & Home
£149 - £289
From a DIY garage project to find a safe, easy and reliable way of transporting and storing bikes into an actual product. (Learn more.)
Marzocchi Bomber CR
$299 USD + $29.95 (spring)
Marzocchi are expanding their lineup with the addition of the Bomber CR. (Learn more.)
Halo Entry Level Trail Wheelset & Tubeless Accessories Range
£ 240 / $310 USD
In addition to the new Ridge Line wheelset, Halo now offers a complete package of tubeless tape, valves and Fibre-Tech Tubeless Sealant. (Learn more.)
Nukeproof Winter Riding Apparel
Various prices
Nukeproof has gone all in on foul weather apparel with a collection of waterproof jackets and shorts and Merino base layers. (Learn more.)
RSD Bikes 2019 Line Up
Frames for $499 USD and up
There is a titanium MiddleChild and an all-new steel 29'er hardtail in the works for 2019. (Learn more.)
iXS Trigger AM Helmet & Knee Pads
£129
A brand new open face helmet and protective pads from the Swiss brand. (Learn more.)
Atherton Bikes
TBD
The brand formerly known as Robot Bike Co becomes a big new venture for the Athertons as they launch their own bike company that will use additive manufacturing. (Learn more.)
Ragley 2019 Line Up
Complete bikes from £999.99
After a one-year sabbatical, Ragley is back with a new range. (Learn more.)
Vorsprung Smashpot Coil Conversion Kit
$420.69 CAD (approximately $315USD)
It's a fork coil spring conversion system for single crown enduro forks. (Learn more.)
Niner RIP 9 RDO
$4500 to $8800USD
Niner has a new RIP 9 RDO... and it's available with 27.5" wheels. Go figure. (Learn more.)
