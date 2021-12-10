close
Tech Briefing: Titanium Hardtails, Angle Headsets, Hitch Racks & More - December 2021

Dec 10, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
December 2021


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




PNW Components MTB Apparel Line
$59 - $149 USD


The brand better known for dropper posts, handlebars, and stems has launched an apparel collection for Fall 2021. (Learn more.)




Wolf Tooth GeoShift 2º Performance Angle Headset
$104.95 USD


Want to change your bike's head angle by + or - 2 degrees? (Learn more.)
Wolf Tooth GeoShift 2 Performance Angle Headset




Reverse Components Travel & Sag Indicator 2.0
€26.90 - €33.90


The travel and sag indicator 2.0 is updated to work on non-standard/non-piggy-back shocks. (Learn more.)




Cotic Droplink Mullet
Various


By using a Works Components 1º angleset, you can now run a 27.5 wheel on all Cotic's droplink frames. (Learn more.)




Pässilä Bicycles Juntu Titanium Hardtail
1612.10 € / ~1866.50 USD


The Juntu is designed to be the downcountry option in the Finnish brand's titanium hardtail lineup. (Learn more.)




Dyedbro eMTB Frame Protection Kits
43,99€


Dyedbro launches dedicated eMTB protection kits to account for the larger frame profiles. (Learn more.)




Yakima Hitch Racks
$749 - $999 USD


Yakima will offer a new two-bike tray rack and new four- and six-bike hanging hitch rack options. (Learn more.)




RedSide Custom Tools MTB Helping Hand Portable Bike Stand
$28.99 USD


The MTB Helping Hand allows any rider to keep their bike standing steady and safely at the trailhead. (Learn more.)




PNW Components Rover Hip Pack
$69 USD


The Rover Hip Pack joins PNW Components' expanding range of products. (Learn more.)
Meet the newest member of the PNW Components family the Rover Hip Pack. A booster shot of trail storage with plenty of pockets to keep your items organized paired with a cozy back panel that supports the ol lumbar and a smart adjustment system that feels like the type of embrace you never want to leave.




Racer 'E-Glove 4' Heated Gloves
329.99$ CAD / $269.99 USD / €199.99 EUR


You can now handle the heating stages and monitor the battery through a new button. (Learn more.)




SDG Adjustable Dropper Lever
$49.99 USD


SDG has launched a new adjustable premium lever to complement its Tellis dropper. (Learn more.)




Funn Holeshot Grip
$16.99 USD


Funn says that the compound on the Holeshot absorbs vibrations and reduces fatigue while the grip pattern keeps you locked-in whatever the weather. (Learn more.)




RSD Bikes 2022 Range
Complete bikes from $2199 USD


2022 sees the introduction of a slightly updated Wildcat full-suspension trail bike and fresh new colorways. (Learn more.)




Melon Optics Kingpin Riding Glasses
£130


Melon has taken the ZEISS Trail Performance Lenses and built them into a trail-ready full frame design. (Learn more.)
Kingpin emerald with Amber lens




Sombrio Artist Series
$114.99 CDN


Drawing inspiration form Central American mythology, metal music, local flora and fauna and mountain biking - each element of the jersey speaks to a portion Tom's personality and creativity. (Learn more.)
Artist Series 2021 - Liam Wallace Photo




Kids Ride Shotgun Kids Pogies for Winter Rides
$55 USD


Inspired by a home-made oven-mitt glove that Kids Ride Shotgun team member Trev Worsey hacked together. (Learn more.)




MET Announces 2022 Mountain Bike Line
From 120€ | £110 | US$159


All the colours and models from the Italian brand. (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


