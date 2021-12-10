Tech Briefing: Titanium Hardtails, Angle Headsets, Hitch Racks & More - December 2021

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
PNW Components MTB Apparel Line
$59 - $149 USD
The brand better known for dropper posts, handlebars, and stems has launched an apparel collection for Fall 2021. (Learn more.)
Wolf Tooth GeoShift 2º Performance Angle Headset
$104.95 USD
Want to change your bike's head angle by + or - 2 degrees? (Learn more.)
Reverse Components Travel & Sag Indicator 2.0
€26.90 - €33.90
The travel and sag indicator 2.0 is updated to work on non-standard/non-piggy-back shocks. (Learn more.)
Cotic Droplink Mullet
Various
By using a Works Components 1º angleset, you can now run a 27.5 wheel on all Cotic's droplink frames. (Learn more.)
Pässilä Bicycles Juntu Titanium Hardtail
1612.10 € / ~1866.50 USD
The Juntu is designed to be the downcountry option in the Finnish brand's titanium hardtail lineup. (Learn more.)
Dyedbro eMTB Frame Protection Kits
43,99€
Dyedbro launches dedicated eMTB protection kits to account for the larger frame profiles. (Learn more.)
Yakima Hitch Racks
$749 - $999 USD
Yakima will offer a new two-bike tray rack and new four- and six-bike hanging hitch rack options. (Learn more.)
RedSide Custom Tools MTB Helping Hand Portable Bike Stand
$28.99 USD
The MTB Helping Hand allows any rider to keep their bike standing steady and safely at the trailhead. (Learn more.)
PNW Components Rover Hip Pack
$69 USD
The Rover Hip Pack joins PNW Components' expanding range of products. (Learn more.)
Racer 'E-Glove 4' Heated Gloves
329.99$ CAD / $269.99 USD / €199.99 EUR
You can now handle the heating stages and monitor the battery through a new button. (Learn more.)
SDG Adjustable Dropper Lever
$49.99 USD
SDG has launched a new adjustable premium lever to complement its Tellis dropper. (Learn more.)
Funn Holeshot Grip
$16.99 USD
Funn says that the compound on the Holeshot absorbs vibrations and reduces fatigue while the grip pattern keeps you locked-in whatever the weather. (Learn more.)
RSD Bikes 2022 Range
Complete bikes from $2199 USD
2022 sees the introduction of a slightly updated Wildcat full-suspension trail bike and fresh new colorways. (Learn more.)
Melon Optics Kingpin Riding Glasses
£130
Melon has taken the ZEISS Trail Performance Lenses and built them into a trail-ready full frame design. (Learn more.)
Sombrio Artist Series
$114.99 CDN
Drawing inspiration form Central American mythology, metal music, local flora and fauna and mountain biking - each element of the jersey speaks to a portion Tom's personality and creativity. (Learn more.)
Kids Ride Shotgun Kids Pogies for Winter Rides
$55 USD
Inspired by a home-made oven-mitt glove that Kids Ride Shotgun team member Trev Worsey hacked together. (Learn more.)
MET Announces 2022 Mountain Bike Line
From 120€ | £110 | US$159
All the colours and models from the Italian brand. (Learn more.)
2 Comments
