Tech Briefing: Titanium Hardtails, Composite Pedals, Lightweight Grips, & More - June 2022

Jun 1, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
June 2022


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Ergon GXR Grips
€19.95 / $ 24.95 USD


These lightweight made-in-Germany mountain bike grips are the brand’s first slide-on grip. (Learn more.)




Crust Bikes FTW Dirt Jumper
$1,000 USD


An exclusive small run collection of dirt jump bikes designed by Crust and built by the legendary Frank the Welder. (Learn more.)




Crankbrothers Pump For Peace Limited Edition Shoe Collection
$139.99 - $159.99 USD


20% of the proceeds from this shoe will be donated to support their mission to build pump tracks in underprivileged communities all over the world. (Learn more.)
DCIM 100GOPRO G0019846.JPG




Reserve Tubeless Tire Sealant and Rim Tape
$9.99 - $24.99 USD


Tubeless products designed to complement Reserve's carbon wheels. (Learn more.)




RAD Apparel 2022 Collection
$30 - $55 USD


All jerseys are manufactured with 100% Repreve recycled polyester. (Learn more.)
All RAD Jerseys are now made out of 100 recycled polyester.




Esker Cycles Titanium Lineup
Frames: $2300 USD / Completes from $4400 USD


2 new models from the Montana-based brand. (Learn more.)




Gorewear's Expanded Trail Collection
Various


Gore has expanded their trail collection. (Learn more.)




Tectonic Components Made-In-USA Altar Pedal
$199 USD


With a big platform, light weight, and a unique traction pin system, we're going to have to get a set of these in for testing ASAP. (Learn more.)
Tectonic Altar pedals




DyedBro Blue Lightning Total Protection Kit
69,99€


Limited to just 20 kits. (Learn more.)




Devinci E-Troy & E-Spartan
E-Troy: $7,599 USD / E-Spartan $7,799 USD


The new E-Troy and the E-Spartan will begin shipping to Devinci dealers at the end of June. (Learn more.)




Goodyear Newton Tires
€59.40 / £53.90 - €71.50 / £64.90


Goodyear has launched two new tread patterns with the Newton MTF and Newton MTR. (Learn more.)
Newton MTF Newton MTR Mountain Bike tires




Dakine Thrillium Gravity Collection
$70 - $170 USD


Vanderham, Aggy, Carson Storch, Vinny T, and Hannah Bergemann's new threads. (Learn more.)
Hannah Bergemann in the women s Thrillium jersey and pants Photo by Colin Wiseman




Sixpack German-Made Composite Pedals
89.95 €


Sixpack adds the Millenium CF and Kamikaze PA composite pedals to their lineup. (Learn more.)




Modern Replica of Stevie Smith's 2013 Devinci Race Bike


A legendary build for the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation. (Learn more.)




Pit Viper High Speed Off Road II Apparel
Various


New threads and a new edit from IFHT. (Learn more.)




Dakine Carson Storch Signature Series Thrillium Jersey & Glove
$50 USD + $90 USD


Carson says he was influenced by some of the early retro moto jerseys for this project. (Learn more.)
Carson Storch photo by Tyler Roemer




NF DP4 Team Pants
$239 CDN $189 USD


New and improved pockets, side-loading lumbar pocket, a new 10 -size unisex fit system, and more. (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


Must Read This Week
What We Know So Far About the Heartbreaking Murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson
85128 views
Review: RockShox's 2023 Lyrik Ultimate is Smooth, Silent, & Incredibly Comfortable
70193 views
Everything You Need to Know About RockShox's Redesigned 2023 Forks & Shocks
56163 views
First Ride: ARC8 Evolve FS - The Future of XC Race Bikes?
52448 views
Opening Day Survey 2022: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
52408 views
Updated: Sam Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Will Miss EWS Opening Round
37954 views
Industry Digest: eBike Regulation, Stolen Bikes, Zwift Layoffs & More
36377 views
Bike Check: Joe Barnes' Wild-Looking Hope HB916
36273 views

2 Comments

  • 7 0
 That DeydBro protection has to be one of the ugliest things I have ever seen.
  • 1 0
 Nothing about new Cavalerie Anakin V2 ? Masterpiece





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008192
Mobile Version of Website