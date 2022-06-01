Tech Briefing: Titanium Hardtails, Composite Pedals, Lightweight Grips, & More - June 2022

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Ergon GXR Grips
€19.95 / $ 24.95 USD
These lightweight made-in-Germany mountain bike grips are the brand’s first slide-on grip. (Learn more.)
Crust Bikes FTW Dirt Jumper
$1,000 USD
An exclusive small run collection of dirt jump bikes designed by Crust and built by the legendary Frank the Welder. (Learn more.)
Crankbrothers Pump For Peace Limited Edition Shoe Collection
$139.99 - $159.99 USD
20% of the proceeds from this shoe will be donated to support their mission to build pump tracks in underprivileged communities all over the world. (Learn more.)
Reserve Tubeless Tire Sealant and Rim Tape
$9.99 - $24.99 USD
Tubeless products designed to complement Reserve's carbon wheels. (Learn more.)
RAD Apparel 2022 Collection
$30 - $55 USD
All jerseys are manufactured with 100% Repreve recycled polyester. (Learn more.)
Esker Cycles Titanium Lineup
Frames: $2300 USD / Completes from $4400 USD
2 new models from the Montana-based brand. (Learn more.)
Gorewear's Expanded Trail Collection
Various
Gore has expanded their trail collection. (Learn more.)
Tectonic Components Made-In-USA Altar Pedal
$199 USD
With a big platform, light weight, and a unique traction pin system, we're going to have to get a set of these in for testing ASAP. (Learn more.)
