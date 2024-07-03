Tech Briefing: Titanium Hardtails, New Grips, 15 Gram Plugging Solution & More

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
ODI Vanquish Comfort Grips with D3O Grip Compound
$44.95 USD
The Riverside, CA manufacturer claims this grip maximizes the material's anti-vibration characteristics. (Learn more.)
Deity Pedals & Grips
New pedals and grips to celebrate 20 years of being in business. (Learn more.)
Moots MXC Titanium Hardtail
This might be the first time we've seen a 69-degree head angle described as 'refreshing.' (Learn more.)
Scor 6080 Z
Scor call the 180mm 6080 Z eMTB "a downhill bike with a built-in shuttle." (Learn more.)
Dynaplug 15 Gram Micro Racer
$49.99 USD
Weighing a scant 15 grams, this is the lightest option for new plugging solution. (Learn more.)
7iDP Project.21 Helmet
$229.99 USD
7iDP have expanded their lineup with a new half-shell helmet. (Learn more.)
Esker Cycles Smokey Ti Hardtail
Frame: $2500 USD / Complete bikes from $4500 USD
The Smokey Ti has a 64.5-degree head angle and is designed around a 160mm fork. (Learn more.)
Otso Cycles Hoot Ti Trail Hardtail
Frame: $3300 USD / Complete bikes from $6100
The brand's first trail bike has a short back end and is designed around a lowered Fox 36. (Learn more.)
HUNT Wheels Sustain Phase One Range
From £449 | €489 | $549
HUNT took three of the company’s most popular wheelsets and took them through a design and development process to reduce environmental impact through specification choices and the use of recycled content. (Learn more.)
Sagly Mobile App for Suspension Adjustment
Annual (€20) or monthly fee (€3.50)
The app will help you set up your suspension. (Learn more.)
Halo Limited Edition Chaos DJ wheelset
GBP £499.99 / USD $599.99
As a tribute to the brand's history in the dirt jump and MTB market, they have created this retro-inspired Chaos Dirt Jump Wheelset. (Learn more.)
Peaty's Monarch MTB Grips
£24.99 / €29.99 / $31.99
Two designs, two thickness options, and five colours. (Learn more.)
MSR MTB Gear Line for 2024
MSR introduces apparel, helmets, protection, and more. (Learn more.)
Chromag Rootdown Hardtail
The geo remains the same, but the new Rootdown has updated tubing, materials, finishes, machined junction and interfaces. (Learn more.)
Introducing Arid Bikes
Arid Bikes is a small company based out of Bend, Oregon, led by 19-year-old Ethan Eggert. (Learn more.)
Ibis Limited Edition Team 31 Exie USA Frames
$4,499.99 USD
The frames are handmade in Northern California. (Learn more.)
Curious Creatures Expanded Men’s Line
The new additions include the Men's Sun Dog Pant and the Ramble Scramble Long, now available for pre-order. (Learn more.)
ION Arcon Kneeguard LT
A brand new sleeve-fit knee pad from Ion. (Learn more.)
EXT Arma and Storia V4
1069,00 € / $ (VAT included)
New shocks from the Italian suspension specialists. (Learn more.)
Knolly Bikes Warden 170 MX
Fom $5199 USD / $6899 CAD
The Warden returns as a dedicated MX model featuring 170mm of travel. (Learn more.)