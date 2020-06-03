Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020

Jun 3, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
June 2020


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




GT Zaskar LT Trail Hardtail
£999/€1199 - £1,299 / €1,499


GT's iconic frame gets a more aggressive update. (Learn more.)




Sixpack Racing Millenium Stem
$109.50/€109,50


The CNC-machined stem is made from 6061-T6 aluminum, comes in two lengths – 35mm and 45mm – and with a freeride-friendly rise of 0°. (Learn more.)




Deity Deftrap Nylon Pedal
$49.99 USD


The Deftrap pedal is a fully sealed, rebuildable nylon pedal. (Learn more.)
DEITY Deftrap Pedal




Forbidden Bike Co.'s Ziggy Link
$179.99 CAD


The Ziggy Link recalibrates the Druid’s geometry for a smaller rear wheel. (Learn more.)




PNW Components Recycled Dropper Program
Various


PNW Component's refurbished dropper posts can save riders some cash and come with a 1-year warranty. (Learn more.)




Ninja Mount Fox Helmet GoPro Mounts
29,90€ / 32,90€


Two new under visor mounts for the Proframe and Rampage. (Learn more.)




Cascade Components V2 Hightower LT Link
$249 USD


Cascade Components' new link increases the Hightower's rear travel to 150 millimeters. (Learn more.)




Shotgun 'Shred Til Bed' The MTB Alphabet Book For Kids
$29 USD


Shotgun launches an animal alphabet book with 52 pages of MTB stoke. (Learn more.)




Actofive's Steel & Aluminum High Pivot Trail Bike
TBD


Get ready to drool over this new German trail machine. (Learn more.)




Polygon 2020 Siskiu Series
$2999 USD


A new 160mm 29er from Polygon. (Learn more.)




SDG Bel-Air V3 Saddle
$59.99/€59.99 - $189.99/€189.99


SDG marks 25 years of the Bel-Air with the new V3 Saddle. (Learn more.)
The new SDG Bel-Air V3




Dirtlej Releases a Kids' Version of its Dirtsuit
199,00 €


A smaller version of the one-piece suit for younger riders. (Learn more.)




Bjorn Bikes Recycled Grips
$29.50 USD


Bjorn Bikes has partnered with ODI Grips to produce grips out of recycled leftover thermoplastic elastomers. (Learn more.)




Cotic BFeMAX Hardcore 29" Hardtail
£1,849 / EUR 2,125 / US $1,925 and up


Cotic adds to their BFe range of hardcore hardtails with the new 29" BFeMAX. (Learn more.)




Dynaplug Carbon Racer Tire Plugging Tool
$47.99 USD


At 14 grams, Dynaplug claims this is the lightest plugging tool on the market. (Learn more.)
Dynaplug Carbon Racer




Cane Creek Hellbender 70 Bottom Bracket & T47 Hellbender Neo Bottom Bracket
$99 USD / $150 USD


The Cane Creek Hellbender 70 bottom bracket starts at $99 and the Hellbender Neo T47 retails for $150. (Learn more.)




Wolf Tooth Performance Headsets With Black Oxide Bearings
$39.95 - $44.95 (uppers) & $19.95 - $34.95 (lowers)


Wolf Tooth has added a new, more affordable line of headsets to their catalog. (Learn more.)




Andreani Group PAC-1 Dual Compound SuperMousse Tire Insert
€ 38.00


A new option from the Andreani Group to help you prevent flat tires and ride flat tires out without damaging your rims. (Learn more.)




Chromag's Expanded 2020 Apparel Line
Various


Chromag adds new options to its range of riding apparel. (Learn more.)




Rose 2021 Root Miller & Ground Control Trail Bikes
€1,699 / £1,541.96 and up


Rose Bikes has announced the details of the 150mm Root Miller and 120mm Ground Control. (Learn more.)




'Send It!' Online Version of Mountain Bike Board Game
Free


You can now play the 'Send It!' Mountain Bike Board Game online for free. (Learn more.)




Automatic & Stepless Revonte ONE Drive eMTB System
TBD


The Revonte ONE Drive system replaces the need for the rear derailleur and cassette with an internal CVT transmission. (Learn more.)
Revonte ONE Drive Unit




3 New Abbey Bike Tools
$100 - $250 USD


Abbey Bike Tools have added a US-made hammer, pedal wrench, and dishing tool to their lineup. (Learn more.)




Radon Swoop Enduro Bike
€2,999 - €4,499


The Swoop enduro bike now comes in carbon and features an adjustable headset on all models. (Learn more.)




Specialized's Rockhopper Hardtail
Starting at £379/ $500 / €500


Specialized's entry-level hardtail gets brought up to date. (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


Must Read This Week
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
86874 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
67569 views
[Updated] Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
63859 views
5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit
54224 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
48208 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
41611 views
Magnus Manson Breaks Leg & Pelvis in Crash on Vancouver Island
40966 views
Behind the Numbers: Unno Dash
40313 views

13 Comments

  • 6 0
 I heard a rumor that WTB is coming out with a refurbished bike saddle program to go with the PNW droppers....... Celebrity saddles will likely cost more and come unwashed.
  • 1 0
 That brings an idea to mind... Okay everyone. I do fetish request. Im a little pricey, but the results are superb. DM me and we can talk business.
  • 3 0
 Thought for sure in the article preview that Radon Swoop was a Capra.
  • 1 1
 Not a Clash?
  • 2 0
 Never ridden a hard tail, went from fully rigid to fully suspended, have to try it some time!
  • 2 0
 It's a ton of fun on certain trails! Slow speed technical janky trails are great as you can place the rear wheel exactly where you want it. Smooth fast trails are great because you can pump hard and jump really well. Higher speed choppy trails aren't so fun, I get pretty beat up on them too quickly. Fast braking bumps are the worst.
  • 1 0
 would be crazy to go back in time and show zaskar and hard rock owners of 25 years ago how raked out the new frames are now.
  • 1 0
 The Cascade Components Hightower Link, for when you realize you should have just bought a Megatower!
  • 2 3
 That Specialized Rockhopper is way overpriced. But that Radon is amazing!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013666
Mobile Version of Website