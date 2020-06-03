Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
GT Zaskar LT Trail Hardtail
£999/€1199 - £1,299 / €1,499
GT's iconic frame gets a more aggressive update. (Learn more.)
Sixpack Racing Millenium Stem
$109.50/€109,50
The CNC-machined stem is made from 6061-T6 aluminum, comes in two lengths – 35mm and 45mm – and with a freeride-friendly rise of 0°. (Learn more.)
Deity Deftrap Nylon Pedal
$49.99 USD
The Deftrap pedal is a fully sealed, rebuildable nylon pedal. (Learn more.)
Forbidden Bike Co.'s Ziggy Link
$179.99 CAD
The Ziggy Link recalibrates the Druid’s geometry for a smaller rear wheel. (Learn more.)
PNW Components Recycled Dropper Program
Various
PNW Component's refurbished dropper posts can save riders some cash and come with a 1-year warranty. (Learn more.)
Ninja Mount Fox Helmet GoPro Mounts
29,90€ / 32,90€
Two new under visor mounts for the Proframe and Rampage. (Learn more.)
Cascade Components V2 Hightower LT Link
$249 USD
Cascade Components' new link increases the Hightower's rear travel to 150 millimeters. (Learn more.)
Shotgun 'Shred Til Bed' The MTB Alphabet Book For Kids
$29 USD
Shotgun launches an animal alphabet book with 52 pages of MTB stoke. (Learn more.)
Actofive's Steel & Aluminum High Pivot Trail Bike
TBD
Get ready to drool over this new German trail machine. (Learn more.)
13 Comments
Post a Comment