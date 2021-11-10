Tech Briefing: UK-Made Pedals, 2022 Bikes, Clipless Crocs & More - November 2021

Nov 10, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
November 2021


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




BikeStow Freestanding, Vertical Bike Storage
£120


A student-designed storage solution. (Learn more.)




DHaRCO Commencal Muc Off Team Replica Race Kits
$51 - 158 USD


Inspired by its partnership with Commencal Muc Off Team, DHaRCO has launched replica Maribor and Snowshoe kits. (Learn more.)





ZOLEO Satellite Communicator Device
$199 USD


The ZOLEO satellite communicator device will keep you connected and secure when venturing beyond cell coverage. Purchase between Nov 12-30 is discounted to $149 USD and includes a free 6-month premium membership of our sister company Gaia GPS. (Learn more.)




Commencal 2022 Meta SX & Meta Power SX
Various


The Meta SX and the Meta Power SX have updated geometry, flip chips, a 29 front wheel and a 27.5" rear wheel. (Learn more.)




Downtime Podcast Print Journal
£12.50


Teaming up with print specialists Misspent Summers, publisher of downhill World Cup and Enduro World Series yearbooks, Downtime is now offering the EP, a biannual journal. (Learn more.)
The Downtime EP 1




Pinnd CS2 Pedal
£195


The UK-made pedal comes with a 5 year warranty against manufacturing defects. (Learn more.)




Cane Creek Helm Fender
$39.99 USD


The Helm Fender was developed for all generations and all travel of Helm forks and include custom-designed stainless steel 5mm shoulder bolts for easy snap-on installation. (Learn more.)




Commencal 2022 Range
Various


Commencal reveals its 2022 range of bikes. (Learn more.)





Bicycle Nightmares Streetwear Collection
13€ - 70€


After the experience with the Giro collaboration, the media outlet decided to start selling clothing. (Learn more.)




Clipless Crocs
TBD


For real. (Learn more.)




Commencal Clash Kids Range
Various


The new Clash Kids features options for 20, 24, 26 and 27" wheels. (Learn more.)





Rapha Autumn/Winter Line
$75 - $180 USD


Rapha have added pants, a lightweight jacket, and more jerseys to their MTB clothing catalog. (Learn more.)




Remote Version of Magicshine Monteer 8000S Lights
$419.99 USD


Following up on its Monteer 8000S Galaxy, Magicshine has released a new remote version. (Learn more.)




Commencal Updated 2022 RMNS Kids Bikes
Various


Everything from the 12" balance bikes to the 24" pedal bikes have been updated. (Learn more.)




Atelier Suji 'Hardcore' Wooden Hardtail
€2,700


The Atelier Suji Drop is a 160mm hardtail made from ash. (Learn more.)




Leatt Eco-Friendly Product Range & Plastic Free Packaging on 2022 Products



Leatt's new range uses materials made from excess tree pulp and recycled coffee grounds. (Learn more.)
Richard Kurowski




DJI Action 2 Camera with Magnetic Mounting
$399 - $519 USD


DJI reveals the Action 2 camera with 4K/120fps filming, image stabilization and a modular magnetic accessory system. (Learn more.)




Canyon 2022 Stitched Dirt Jump Bikes
€1099 - €1999


Canyon has launched its 2022 Stitched range with two hardtails and a full-suspension dirt jump bike. (Learn more.)




SixSixOne Recon Advance Protection Range
$94.99 - $109.99


3 new hardshell options from SixSixOne. (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


9 Comments

  • 5 3
 "includes a free 6-month premium membership of our sister company Gaia GPS."

While PB has never been exactly transparent with their "Tech Briefings", this is a new low. Maybe time to rethink the title to something more appropriate, like "Do you like paid links?"
  • 2 0
 Seems like the link to (learn more) on the ZOLEO Satellite Communicator Device is going to sixsixone?
  • 3 0
 Mountain bikes
  • 3 1
 Clipless crocs.... what the actual f***
  • 1 0
 So ridiculous! Wouldn't your heels just pop out if you rode with these as intended?
  • 2 0
 First crocs I might actually wear
  • 1 0
 @BenLow2019: Pretty sure the PB clipped-in reviewers are on it now and every bike test from now on will be done with them wearing these. According to these upcoming reviews, all bikes from now on will be pretty bad. Which, from a sustainabilty point of view, is great news. Keep riding the bike you have now and keep riding the Crocs you have now with flat pedals.
  • 1 0
 They also missed the opportunity to cool them clip crocs
  • 2 0
 @BenLow2019: Straps down, put them in sport mode!

