Tech Briefing: UK-Made Pedals, 2022 Bikes, Clipless Crocs & More - November 2021

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
BikeStow Freestanding, Vertical Bike Storage
£120
A student-designed storage solution. (Learn more.)
DHaRCO Commencal Muc Off Team Replica Race Kits
$51 - 158 USD
Inspired by its partnership with Commencal Muc Off Team, DHaRCO has launched replica Maribor and Snowshoe kits. (Learn more.)
ZOLEO Satellite Communicator Device
$199 USD
The ZOLEO satellite communicator device will keep you connected and secure when venturing beyond cell coverage. Purchase between Nov 12-30 is discounted to $149 USD and includes a free 6-month premium membership of our sister company Gaia GPS. (Learn more.)
Commencal 2022 Meta SX & Meta Power SX
Various
The Meta SX and the Meta Power SX have updated geometry, flip chips, a 29 front wheel and a 27.5" rear wheel. (Learn more.)
Downtime Podcast Print Journal
£12.50
Teaming up with print specialists Misspent Summers, publisher of downhill World Cup and Enduro World Series yearbooks, Downtime is now offering the EP, a biannual journal. (Learn more.)
Pinnd CS2 Pedal
£195
The UK-made pedal comes with a 5 year warranty against manufacturing defects. (Learn more.)
Cane Creek Helm Fender
$39.99 USD
The Helm Fender was developed for all generations and all travel of Helm forks and include custom-designed stainless steel 5mm shoulder bolts for easy snap-on installation. (Learn more.)
Commencal 2022 Range
Various
Commencal reveals its 2022 range of bikes. (Learn more.)
Bicycle Nightmares Streetwear Collection
13€ - 70€
After the experience with the Giro collaboration, the media outlet decided to start selling clothing. (Learn more.)
While PB has never been exactly transparent with their "Tech Briefings", this is a new low. Maybe time to rethink the title to something more appropriate, like "Do you like paid links?"
