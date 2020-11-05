Tech Briefing: Violet Hubs, Kids' Components, 87 Gram Tubes, & More - November 2020

Nov 5, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Nukeproof Dissent
TECH BRIEFING
November 2020


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Crankbrothers Cigar Tool
$29.99 USD / €29.99


A compact tubeless repair kit that looks to be a nice little investment and has absolutely nothing to do with smoking. (Learn more.)
Crankbrothers Cigar Tool




Cube Two15 Series
SLT €5,999, SL €4,699


Cube presents two fully redesigned Two15 series for the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill Worlds. (Learn more.)




BikeFlights.com Reusable Bike Box for Protecting Bikes in Transit
$149.95 (Large) / $119.95 (Medium)


BikeFlights.com have developed an entirely new, reusable bike box system. (Learn more.)
BikeFlights new Bike Box




Canyon 2021 Torque and Sender AL Bikes
$2,599 - $5,399


Canyon's updated Torque and Sender AL get new components and colors. (Learn more.)




Dainese Trail Skins Protection Line
€59,95 - €149,95


Dainese's new and improved Trail Skins line is designed for all-day pedaling. (Learn more.)




Nukeproof 2021 Reactor Trail Bike
Various


The Reactor range gets a spec overhaul. (Learn more.)




Schwalbe's New Lightweight Aerothan Tubes
€28


A 29" Aerothan tube weighs only 87 grams and takes up much less space than a traditional rubber tube. (Learn more.)




TRP's Special Edition Gold DH-R EVO Brakes
$249.99


To mark the 2020 World Championships in Leogang TRP have launched a limited edition gold version of their DH-R EVO brakes. (Learn more.)
Official TRP Product Photo




Nukeproof's Mullet Dissent Downhill Bike
£3,299.99 - £4,899.99


A mixed wheel set up is now available for Nukeproof's DH rig. (Learn more.)
Nukeproof Dissent




Five Ten Hellcat Pro Shoe
TBD


Keep an eye out for these white prototypes in Leogang. (Learn more.)




e*thirteen Helix Wide Range Cassette
$289/ €289


Helix components are engineered to bridge the compatibility gap between SRAM and Shimano components. (Learn more.)
orange




Reynolds XC Wheel Line
$1299.99 to $2099.99


The new 309/289 XC family features four build levels with Reynolds' new front and rear-specific rim designs and spoke counts. (Learn more.)




Specialized's New Tire Compounds & Casings
Various


Specialized's more gravity-oriented tires are now available with a slower rebounding T9 rubber compound. (Learn more.)




Dynaplug Announces New Covert Bar End Tubeless Repair Kit
$69.99


Dynaplug jumps into the plug side of the hidden tool game. (Learn more.)
The Dynaplug Covert Tire Plugging Tool




Leatt 2021 Clothing & Protection Range
Various


A head to toe refresh of the Leatt range. (Learn more.)
Richard Kurowski Photo




Pembree New UK Made D2A Pedal
£109/$140/€119


UK brand Pembree launches their second Carbon Neutral pedal. (Learn more.)
Pembree D2A Pedals




Hide-A-Bike System
$45


Hide-A-Bike allows you to store your bike flat against your ceiling. (Learn more.)




Pässilä Bicycles Hamari Hardtail
2 799€, £2 539, $3 279


The Finnish company is launching their first 4130 chromoly steel hardtail. (Learn more.)
P ssil Bicycles Hamari. 4130 chromoly hardtail.




Cascade Components V4 Tallboy Link
$331 USD


Cascade Components' new V4 Tallboy link adds progression and travel. (Learn more.)
Red Tallboy link




Urge BP AllTrail Helmet
69 € RRP


Urge BP unveils their new open face all-mountain helmet that uses recycled materials. (Learn more.)




Dharco's Kyle Strait Rampage Replica Jersey
$85 USD


With no Rampage this year Dharco has released a replica version of Kyle's 2019 jersey. (Learn more.)




Fox Racing Limited Edition Tahnee Seagrave Kit
NA


To celebrate their 10-year partnership Fox has launched a limited edition Tahnee Seagrave kit. (Learn more.)




PYGA Bikes Now Available in 23 Countries Worldwide
Various


PYGA will now be available to a wider range of markets including Europe, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America. (Learn more.)
Test ride on PYGA SLAKLINE




SUNringlé Brings Back the 3D Violet Super Bubba
$359.99 USD


Ringlé is bringing back the 90's with their 3D Violet Super Bubba Hubs. (Learn more.)




Crankbrothers Highline XC/Gravel Seatposts
$199.99-$299.99 USD


Crankbrothers are now offering their Highline seatpost in a 27.2mm option with up to 125mm of travel for smaller diameter seatpost bikes. (Learn more.)




Hayes x Reynolds Limited Edition Dominion Brake
$289.99 USD


The Dominion T2 is 50g lighter per brake with titanium hardware and a Reynolds Carbon lever. (Learn more.)




Nukeproof's Urchin Range of Kids' Components
£20 GBP


Nukeproof releases a new line of components for smaller riders. (Learn more.)




Raveman Bike Light with High Low Beams
Various


Raveman adapts the high low beams from cars for their bike lights. (Learn more.)




Square Root Carbon Wheels are Now Available Worldwide
Various


Square Root has launched its new website which allows shipping across the globe. (Learn more.)
Dropping in to the upper section of the urban course in PV. Square Root wheels clearly visible.




fizik Terra Aidon X1 & X3 E-MTB Saddles
X1: €179, $179,99, £169.99 / X3: €139, $139,99, £129.99


Take energy off road with two dedicated saddles designed specifically for e-MTB. (Learn more.)
fizik Terra Aidon ebike saddle




Urge BP's Nimbus Kids Helmet
55 € RRP


The Nimbus is the latest helmet from Urge that has been specifically designed for kids. (Learn more.)




Jamis Bikes 3VO Carbon Suspension Bikes
$4,199 USD


An all new carbon price-point of $4,199 for the Portal C4 and Hardline C4 models. (Learn more.)
Jamis Hardline C4




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
94942 views
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
93617 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
77910 views
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
70790 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
70372 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
67196 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
56672 views
Update: Atherton Bikes Seeking Around £600,000 in Crowd Funding Investment
47406 views

3 Comments

  • 9 0
 $150 for a cardboard box.. regardless of how often you can reuse it, it’s $150.

Ask any bike shop for a box and they’ll likely give you one for free, with packaging which you can then recycle once your back.

Fair play for the company monetising a shops waste though.
  • 1 0
 Do they come with Dale from king of the hill to unload your bike?
  • 1 0
 Just want to see the Santa Cruz Nomad V5... Frown

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014480
Mobile Version of Website