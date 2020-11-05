Tech Briefing: Violet Hubs, Kids' Components, 87 Gram Tubes, & More - November 2020

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Crankbrothers Cigar Tool
$29.99 USD / €29.99
A compact tubeless repair kit that looks to be a nice little investment and has absolutely nothing to do with smoking. (Learn more.)
Cube Two15 Series
SLT €5,999, SL €4,699
Cube presents two fully redesigned Two15 series for the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill Worlds. (Learn more.)
BikeFlights.com Reusable Bike Box for Protecting Bikes in Transit
$149.95 (Large) / $119.95 (Medium)
BikeFlights.com have developed an entirely new, reusable bike box system. (Learn more.)
Canyon 2021 Torque and Sender AL Bikes
$2,599 - $5,399
Canyon's updated Torque and Sender AL get new components and colors. (Learn more.)
Dainese Trail Skins Protection Line
€59,95 - €149,95
Dainese's new and improved Trail Skins line is designed for all-day pedaling. (Learn more.)
Nukeproof 2021 Reactor Trail Bike
Various
The Reactor range gets a spec overhaul. (Learn more.)
Schwalbe's New Lightweight Aerothan Tubes
€28
A 29" Aerothan tube weighs only 87 grams and takes up much less space than a traditional rubber tube. (Learn more.)
TRP's Special Edition Gold DH-R EVO Brakes
$249.99
To mark the 2020 World Championships in Leogang TRP have launched a limited edition gold version of their DH-R EVO brakes. (Learn more.)
Nukeproof's Mullet Dissent Downhill Bike
£3,299.99 - £4,899.99
A mixed wheel set up is now available for Nukeproof's DH rig. (Learn more.)
Five Ten Hellcat Pro Shoe
TBD
Keep an eye out for these white prototypes in Leogang. (Learn more.)
e*thirteen Helix Wide Range Cassette
$289/ €289
Helix components are engineered to bridge the compatibility gap between SRAM and Shimano components. (Learn more.)
Reynolds XC Wheel Line
$1299.99 to $2099.99
The new 309/289 XC family features four build levels with Reynolds' new front and rear-specific rim designs and spoke counts. (Learn more.)
Specialized's New Tire Compounds & Casings
Various
Specialized's more gravity-oriented tires are now available with a slower rebounding T9 rubber compound. (Learn more.)
Dynaplug Announces New Covert Bar End Tubeless Repair Kit
$69.99
Dynaplug jumps into the plug side of the hidden tool game. (Learn more.)
Leatt 2021 Clothing & Protection Range
Various
A head to toe refresh of the Leatt range. (Learn more.)
Pembree New UK Made D2A Pedal
£109/$140/€119
UK brand Pembree launches their second Carbon Neutral pedal. (Learn more.)
Hide-A-Bike System
$45
Hide-A-Bike allows you to store your bike flat against your ceiling. (Learn more.)
Pässilä Bicycles Hamari Hardtail
2 799€, £2 539, $3 279
The Finnish company is launching their first 4130 chromoly steel hardtail. (Learn more.)
Cascade Components V4 Tallboy Link
$331 USD
Cascade Components' new V4 Tallboy link adds progression and travel. (Learn more.)
Urge BP AllTrail Helmet
69 € RRP
Urge BP unveils their new open face all-mountain helmet that uses recycled materials. (Learn more.)
Dharco's Kyle Strait Rampage Replica Jersey
$85 USD
With no Rampage this year Dharco has released a replica version of Kyle's 2019 jersey. (Learn more.)
Fox Racing Limited Edition Tahnee Seagrave Kit
NA
To celebrate their 10-year partnership Fox has launched a limited edition Tahnee Seagrave kit. (Learn more.)
PYGA Bikes Now Available in 23 Countries Worldwide
Various
PYGA will now be available to a wider range of markets including Europe, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America. (Learn more.)
SUNringlé Brings Back the 3D Violet Super Bubba
$359.99 USD
Ringlé is bringing back the 90's with their 3D Violet Super Bubba Hubs. (Learn more.)
Crankbrothers Highline XC/Gravel Seatposts
$199.99-$299.99 USD
Crankbrothers are now offering their Highline seatpost in a 27.2mm option with up to 125mm of travel for smaller diameter seatpost bikes. (Learn more.)
Hayes x Reynolds Limited Edition Dominion Brake
$289.99 USD
The Dominion T2 is 50g lighter per brake with titanium hardware and a Reynolds Carbon lever. (Learn more.)
Nukeproof's Urchin Range of Kids' Components
£20 GBP
Nukeproof releases a new line of components for smaller riders. (Learn more.)
Raveman Bike Light with High Low Beams
Various
Raveman adapts the high low beams from cars for their bike lights. (Learn more.)
Square Root Carbon Wheels are Now Available Worldwide
Various
Square Root has launched its new website which allows shipping across the globe. (Learn more.)
