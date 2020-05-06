Tech Briefing: Wheels, Enduro Bikes, Frame Protection & More - May 2020

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Bluegrass Releases Downhill & Enduro Back Protectors
130€ / £120 - 190€ / £170
The Armour B&S D30 and Armour Lite are designed to keep you safe when lockdown is over. (Learn more.)
Ergon Enduro Saddle Collection
$79.95 to $179.95
The SM Enduro saddle is offered in three models, with two sizes available in each. (Learn more.)
Traction Coffee Roasters Collaborates with Yeti Cycles & Donates to Road2Recovery
From $15 USD
Traction Coffee Roasters is offering Yeti Cycles coffee until May 31st, with a percentage of the profits benefitting Road2Recovery. (Learn more.)
Hunt Mountain launches E Specific Wheelset
£429 / €496 / $539 USD
E-specific rims that are designed to take the battering of e-mtbs. (Learn more.)
ENVE's New AM30 Wheels
$1600 USD
Enve announces their new wheelset at their lowest pricepoint yet. (Learn more.)
Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana Enduro Bike
From $3895
Guerrilla Gravity unveils their new 160mm enduro bike. (Learn more.)
50% of Each Going In Kendams Sale Goes Toward WHO
Various
Kendamas says their product is not only fun and addictive, they are also a great way to improve hand-eye coordination. (Learn more.)
Dyedbro Steve Smith Tribute Frame Protector
€39.99
Dyedbro created a special frame protector that honors Stevie Smith's career and raises funds for the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation. (Learn more.)
RideWrap Universal Fit Bike Protection Options
$20 USD / €20 to $65 USD / €70
RideWrap has updated a slew of the products that are ready to bear the brunt of destruction while riding your bike. (Learn more.)
Shred Zeppelin
$20 USD / €20 to $65 USD / €70
Lyne Components is hoping this solves all your trailside tubeless needs. (Learn more.)
Industry Nine 2021 Alloy Wheels
From $1,325
Updated rim profiles are designed to reduce pinch flats and prevent impact damage. (Learn more.)
Broken & Coastal Volume 05 of Print Magazine
$20 USD / €20 to $65 USD / €70
Volume 05 of Broken & Coastal is dedicated to the badass women, trans, and non-binary folks that are leading the way in creating change in the cycling industry. (Learn more.)
Cane Creek 165mm eeWings, eeWings Raven & Color Anodized Preloaders
$29 - $1049 USD
There's now an eeWings Raven titanium crank painted deep black, 165mm eeWings Mountain cranks, and five different colours for the Cane Creek Preloader. (Learn more.)
Knolly 2020 Warden
$4720 to $5350 US
The new Warden has 27.5" wheels, a 77 degree seat tube angle and 64.5 degree head tube angle. (Learn more.)
CushCore's New Tire Lever
$20 USD
CushCore has reimagined the tire lever. (Learn more.)
ENVE's Tool to Build Custom Decals
$40-80 USD
Take matchy-matchy to the next level. (Learn more.)
PYGA's New Carbon Trail Bike
TBD
Pyga are working on a new marathon / light trail bike that's produced in South Africa. (Learn more.)
15 Comments
Post a Comment