Tech Briefing: Wheels, Enduro Bikes, Frame Protection & More - May 2020

May 6, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Shot By Dane Cronin
TECH BRIEFING
May 2020


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Bluegrass Releases Downhill & Enduro Back Protectors
130€ / £120 - 190€ / £170


The Armour B&S D30 and Armour Lite are designed to keep you safe when lockdown is over. (Learn more.)




Ergon Enduro Saddle Collection
$79.95 to $179.95

The SM Enduro saddle is offered in three models, with two sizes available in each. (Learn more.)




Traction Coffee Roasters Collaborates with Yeti Cycles & Donates to Road2Recovery
From $15 USD

Traction Coffee Roasters is offering Yeti Cycles coffee until May 31st, with a percentage of the profits benefitting Road2Recovery. (Learn more.)




Hunt Mountain launches E Specific Wheelset
£429 / €496 / $539 USD


E-specific rims that are designed to take the battering of e-mtbs. (Learn more.)




ENVE's New AM30 Wheels
$1600 USD


Enve announces their new wheelset at their lowest pricepoint yet. (Learn more.)




Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana Enduro Bike
From $3895


Guerrilla Gravity unveils their new 160mm enduro bike. (Learn more.)




50% of Each Going In Kendams Sale Goes Toward WHO
Various


Kendamas says their product is not only fun and addictive, they are also a great way to improve hand-eye coordination. (Learn more.)




Dyedbro Steve Smith Tribute Frame Protector
€39.99


Dyedbro created a special frame protector that honors Stevie Smith's career and raises funds for the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation. (Learn more.)




RideWrap Universal Fit Bike Protection Options
$20 USD / €20 to $65 USD / €70


RideWrap has updated a slew of the products that are ready to bear the brunt of destruction while riding your bike. (Learn more.)




Shred Zeppelin
$20 USD / €20 to $65 USD / €70


Lyne Components is hoping this solves all your trailside tubeless needs. (Learn more.)




Industry Nine 2021 Alloy Wheels
From $1,325


Updated rim profiles are designed to reduce pinch flats and prevent impact damage. (Learn more.)




Broken & Coastal Volume 05 of Print Magazine
$20 USD / €20 to $65 USD / €70


Volume 05 of Broken & Coastal is dedicated to the badass women, trans, and non-binary folks that are leading the way in creating change in the cycling industry. (Learn more.)




Cane Creek 165mm eeWings, eeWings Raven & Color Anodized Preloaders
$29 - $1049 USD


There's now an eeWings Raven titanium crank painted deep black, 165mm eeWings Mountain cranks, and five different colours for the Cane Creek Preloader. (Learn more.)




Knolly 2020 Warden
$4720 to $5350 US


The new Warden has 27.5" wheels, a 77 degree seat tube angle and 64.5 degree head tube angle. (Learn more.)
KNOLLYBIKES tristandeggan mtb knollywarden




CushCore's New Tire Lever
$20 USD


CushCore has reimagined the tire lever. (Learn more.)




ENVE's Tool to Build Custom Decals
$40-80 USD

Take matchy-matchy to the next level. (Learn more.)




PYGA's New Carbon Trail Bike
TBD

Pyga are working on a new marathon / light trail bike that's produced in South Africa. (Learn more.)
Pyga Mobu




Motion Instruments' Shop-Oriented MotionIQ Coach App
$99 per year

Motion Instruments have expanded the MotionIQ app capabilities with the addition of the Coach platform. (Learn more.)




Andreani Group ProImpact Suspension Tuning System
Various

Andreani's new polymer kit allows fine-tuning of air and coil forks. (Learn more.)




Privateer Enduro Race Bike
£2,989 / €3,399 / $3,075 USD

After unveiling their prototype Enduro bike at Eurobike last year, Privateer have a production model ready with some neat tweaks. (Learn more.)




Cotic RocketMAX Gen3
£3,649 / EUR 4,160 / US$3,770 and up

Cotic release the third generation of their UK made 29" enduro bike. (Learn more.)
Cotic RocketMAX Gen3 160mm 29er Enduro Bikes UK Made Reynolds 853 radical Longshot geometry


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing Andreani Group Bluegrass Cane Creek Cotic Cushcore Dyedbro ENVE Ergon Guerrilla Gravity Hunt Mountain Industry Nine Knolly Lyne Components Motion Instruments Privateer Bikes Pyga


15 Comments

  • 18 0
 I'll take the $29 Warden, please.
  • 6 0
 May as well throw in a set of $20 I9 wheels while yer at it!
  • 6 0
 speced with the $20 i9 wheels of course, and the $20 eeewings, total price $69, NICE
  • 2 0
 @ifindbikesinteresting: I think I'd rather have the $3895 kendama but you do you
  • 2 0
 Me too... Oh wait, corrected Wink Thanks!
  • 6 0
 Not trying to be funny at all but I think it's an unfortunate choice of name for the vinyl company. For marketing purposes it's supposed to be easy to remember and associate but instead it just sounds awkward.
  • 1 0
 Agreed it’s terrible. Bad juju
  • 1 0
 Ride wrap? Or Do you even drift bro (Dyedbro)?
  • 2 0
 Agreed, someone mentioned them to me and prefaced it with "it's a terrible name, but check out Dyedbro..." And all their designs have DYEDBRO in big letters the center of the top tube. Hard pass.
  • 3 0
 @Drew-O: Yes, it's too bad because I would actually get the Steve Smith design and it would work really well on my bike. However, I don't want their name on my bike.
  • 1 0
 Hey, whatever happened to the super test of all the tire insert offerings that was supposed to happen last year? Would love to see it. I have the Vittoria Airliners and love them to death, but tough to try out others without big financial commitment.
  • 2 0
 I'll get the $3800 kendama!
  • 1 0
 Cant wait to buy I9 wheels for $20
  • 1 0
 Fun fact: the cotic steel frame weighs the same as the aluminum privateer
  • 1 0
 Yeti coffee? I hope it's not ground-up old cracked rear triangle...

Post a Comment



