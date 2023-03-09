Tech Briefing: Prototype Bikes, Lightweight Dropper Posts & 16" Singlespeeds - March 2023
Mar 9, 2023
Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Reeb Cycles Launches the 155mm Steezl Enduro Bike Frame/Shock starting $3,795
The STEEZL is stiffer, stronger, prettier, and dripping with that handmade flavor that only REEB delivers. (Learn more
.)
Coal Bicycles' Prototype Steel 'Park' Bike £2800.00 GBP
170mm travel, mixed wheels, and a dual link suspension layout. (Learn more
.)
Propain Announces New Kids Bikes Range from €499.00
There are now five bikes in the lineup, including a 16" singlespeed and a 24" full-suspension option. (Learn more
.)
Bosch Updates eBike Flow App To Offer More Motor Tuning and Route Planning
Updates to the Performance Line CX Smart System. (Learn more
.)
Wahoo Announces Trailforks Integration Trailforks Pro is available for $36.00 per year or Trailforks Pro with Outside+ for $59.99/year
The mapping app is now available in their ELEMNT range of GPS bike computers. (Learn more
.)
Trinity MTB Opens Pre-Orders for its First Batch of FramesFrames start at $6,065 USD.
The Gravity frame is designed to tackle the steepest, most technical terrain as fast as possible. (Learn more
.)
Industry Nine iRiX Headset - All The Colors From $165 USD
Available in common modern sizes and 11 lustrous colors, there is an iRiX to complement almost any build. (Learn more
.)
HydraPak Expands Innovative Hydration Reservoir Lineup From $41 USD
All-new Contour reservoirs designed to fit most backpacks. (Learn more
.)
MRP Releases New Chainguide Lineup MSRP $74.95
MRP has completely redesigned the 1x and AMg guides, and added new options for gravel and cyclocross. (Learn more
.)
Shimano Release New Generation of Cross-Compatible Hubs $TBC
Centerlock only, of course. (Learn more
.)
Snik Announces GPS-Enabled Security Device to Protect Your Bike from Theft Early bird price $150 CAD (regular $200)
The Vancouver-based company is taking orders for their first production run now. (Learn more
.)
Kavenz Launches New VHP15 from €2645 EUR
The VHP 15 has a little less travel and steeper geometry than the VHP 16. (Learn more
.)
Video: Vertical Announce Lightweight Seat Post from €399
Introducing Helium, the lightest telescopic seatpost on the market. (Learn more
.)
Leatt Releases Two New Airflex Knee Guards from €139
South African based protection specialists Leatt add two formidable new products to their existing range. (Learn more
.)
Branchy Protection Launches Rear Derailleur Protectors from €64,95
Weighing in at just 35 grams. (Learn more
.)
Galfer Launches New 160mm Disc Shark Rotor for XC & Downcountry from €74
Baby shark rotors? (Learn more
.)
I wanna run a cane creak rear and front coil maybe ohlins?
www.norco.com/cmsb/uploads/bikes/bikes/fluid-fs-a-assembler-doc-reva-my22-2022-06-10-customer_003.pdf
Slow day at work, could use some actual new(s), but I get it, budget cuts and all.
You really think crackheads are the only bike thieves?
With the exception of people who have vertical bike racks on their vehicles, how often do you even see the underside of your fork? Even when working on my bike I rarely have that view. Seems like about as an ideal stash place as one could think of. Not sure why they went with the ugly top-cap thing.
I suspect they didn't want to have to make different models to fit different forks, and maybe there wasn't enough room on certain forks to even fit the hardware. Pretty sure my fork-cork for example won't fit the ovalized steerer tube on the crown of a Fox38.
Having said that, the snik has some obvious advantages and if it had a less conspicuous (and let's be frank, ugly) mounting option, I would consider buying one simply for the fact that it would give a more timely notification and be less likely to alert the thief to its presence (Assuming the "find me" mode is a fallback when the battery gets low and not active all the time?). My airtag has had the speaker removed, so at least it won't start beeping at them, but that does no good if the thief has an iPhone or the right Android app installed...
You can get a Ferrari and a house that cost the same. Crazy?