Tech Briefing: Prototype Bikes, Lightweight Dropper Posts & 16" Singlespeeds - March 2023

Mar 9, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

Fast and loose for Rampage returner Carson Storch after his big crash at the 21 event.
TECH BRIEFING
March 2023


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Reeb Cycles Launches the 155mm Steezl Enduro Bike
Frame/Shock starting $3,795

The STEEZL is stiffer, stronger, prettier, and dripping with that handmade flavor that only REEB delivers. (Learn more.)
The 2023 STEEZL platform is an all-new American made 3D printed BB cluster paired with a custom 4130 chromoly tubeset spec d to give extraordinary confidence and control at the limit. The aluminum Horst-link rear end is the strongest and lightest we ve ever made featuring beautifully CNC d rockers and the polygonal CRT rocker interface to keep everything pointed in the right direction through the rough stuff. Updated kinematics improve pedaling performance reduce kickback deep in the travel and hone in on a perfect leverage curve to keep things smooth controlled and consistent whether pedaling up a fireroad sending your favorite jump line or blasting into a scree field at race speed.




Coal Bicycles' Prototype Steel 'Park' Bike
£2800.00 GBP

170mm travel, mixed wheels, and a dual link suspension layout. (Learn more.)




Propain Announces New Kids Bikes Range
from €499.00

There are now five bikes in the lineup, including a 16" singlespeed and a 24" full-suspension option. (Learn more.)




Bosch Updates eBike Flow App To Offer More Motor Tuning and Route Planning


Updates to the Performance Line CX Smart System. (Learn more.)




Wahoo Announces Trailforks Integration
Trailforks Pro is available for $36.00 per year or Trailforks Pro with Outside+ for $59.99/year

The mapping app is now available in their ELEMNT range of GPS bike computers. (Learn more.)




Trinity MTB Opens Pre-Orders for its First Batch of Frames
Frames start at $6,065 USD.

The Gravity frame is designed to tackle the steepest, most technical terrain as fast as possible. (Learn more.)




Industry Nine iRiX Headset - All The Colors
From $165 USD

Available in common modern sizes and 11 lustrous colors, there is an iRiX to complement almost any build. (Learn more.)




HydraPak Expands Innovative Hydration Reservoir Lineup
From $41 USD

All-new Contour reservoirs designed to fit most backpacks. (Learn more.)




MRP Releases New Chainguide Lineup
MSRP $74.95

MRP has completely redesigned the 1x and AMg guides, and added new options for gravel and cyclocross. (Learn more.)




Shimano Release New Generation of Cross-Compatible Hubs
$TBC

Centerlock only, of course. (Learn more.)




Snik Announces GPS-Enabled Security Device to Protect Your Bike from Theft
Early bird price $150 CAD (regular $200)

The Vancouver-based company is taking orders for their first production run now. (Learn more.)
Snik bike




Kavenz Launches New VHP15
from €2645 EUR

The VHP 15 has a little less travel and steeper geometry than the VHP 16. (Learn more.)




Video: Vertical Announce Lightweight Seat Post
from €399

Introducing Helium, the lightest telescopic seatpost on the market. (Learn more.)
Vertical Team




Leatt Releases Two New Airflex Knee Guards
from €139

South African based protection specialists Leatt add two formidable new products to their existing range. (Learn more.)




Branchy Protection Launches Rear Derailleur Protectors
from €64,95

Weighing in at just 35 grams. (Learn more.)
Transition Repeater




Galfer Launches New 160mm Disc Shark Rotor for XC & Downcountry
from €74

Baby shark rotors? (Learn more.)




32 Comments

  • 13 0
 I love how that rear mech protector is the same price as a new SLX rear mech. Maybe more for the electronic mechs, but I wont be buying those.
  • 9 0
 What’s the value of not having to replace a rear mech trail side?
  • 7 0
 @Hardnacks: that thing doesnt look like it would actually protect much!!
  • 1 0
 I like it actually. If it protects a mech that would otherwise break, why not? At some point it is going to pay off. If it isn't after the first potentially destroyed mech, it probably is after the second or third. And being able to finish a ride is relevant to me too.
  • 10 2
 Super cool that MRP made the adjustable guide that user friendly.
  • 1 11
flag Pinemtn (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Where can I go to be advised on which coil shock and fork is compatible with my 2023 Norco Fluid? i contacted norco and they just kept giving me their canned response "our engineers do not recommend replacing any parts as the bike is engineered to work with the parts that come with it"

I wanna run a cane creak rear and front coil maybe ohlins?
  • 1 0
 @Pinemtn: Stroke length and eye to eye; Norco Archives then small parts
www.norco.com/cmsb/uploads/bikes/bikes/fluid-fs-a-assembler-doc-reva-my22-2022-06-10-customer_003.pdf
  • 12 5
 Centerlock to rule them all!
  • 4 1
 That reeb looks so cool..I'm just curious..how do these ride .. would a bike like this be an upgrade say over my 9.9 slash with all the best suspension and components or is just a cool looking bike that not to many bros have..
  • 1 0
 I’m very interested too but a bit gun shy on buying a frameset because no where on their website does reeb state their warranty and I’ve broken my last 3 bikes (not crashing).
  • 4 0
 Snik right on time to see the bike theft industry collapse as bike companies are about to start giving them away for free
  • 3 0
 Are you even riding if you don't have a 16" pixie bike in your fleet?
  • 3 0
 lolololololololololol downcountry
  • 1 0
 Bicycle and dirt bike are comparable uses, a car and house less so
  • 8 10
 So this is just a summary of stuff we've already seen ...

Slow day at work, could use some actual new(s), but I get it, budget cuts and all.
  • 10 5
 Must be a slow day at your place of work, considering you have enough time to go around making disparaging comments about the quality of other peoples work.
  • 12 0
 You must be new here, yes that is exactly what this is
  • 1 0
 hmmm, maybe a GT Sensor?
  • 1 1
 Hand made in China
  • 3 6
 Ok - why doesn't a thief just rip the SNIK thing out of the bike as they're stealing it...? Am I missing something?
  • 19 0
 You really think a crackhead is that knowledgeable to assume a GPS is present in the steerer tube?
  • 17 0
 @honda50r:

You really think crackheads are the only bike thieves?
  • 2 0
 Yes you are. It offers an extra layer of protection/traceability much like an air tag/good lock. But I guess you could always store your bike in an underground bunker and just avoid all that.
  • 6 0
 @honda50r: no one smokes crack anymore. It's all meth, fenty, tranq, benzo poison.
  • 1 0
 @honda50r: probably not, but I'm not exactly leaving my bike outside the 7-11 or in my unlocked shed for crackheads. People stealing $8000 bikes aren't all crackheads.
  • 1 1
 @Superboost: why not create a product that stashes somewhere else? Air tag inside a frame seems like a better plan.
  • 3 1
 @powderturns: from what I’ve heard, putting air tags in frames disrupts the signal and makes it too weak. I’m certainly no expert on the matter though, just repeating what I’ve heard.
  • 1 0
 @Superboost: Can't say about frames, but the airtag in my steerer tube hasn't had any signal issues. And 'cause it's on the bottom, with a fork cork, you'd have to go looking for it to even realize anything was there.

With the exception of people who have vertical bike racks on their vehicles, how often do you even see the underside of your fork? Even when working on my bike I rarely have that view. Seems like about as an ideal stash place as one could think of. Not sure why they went with the ugly top-cap thing.

I suspect they didn't want to have to make different models to fit different forks, and maybe there wasn't enough room on certain forks to even fit the hardware. Pretty sure my fork-cork for example won't fit the ovalized steerer tube on the crown of a Fox38.

Having said that, the snik has some obvious advantages and if it had a less conspicuous (and let's be frank, ugly) mounting option, I would consider buying one simply for the fact that it would give a more timely notification and be less likely to alert the thief to its presence (Assuming the "find me" mode is a fallback when the battery gets low and not active all the time?). My airtag has had the speaker removed, so at least it won't start beeping at them, but that does no good if the thief has an iPhone or the right Android app installed...
Below threshold threads are hidden





