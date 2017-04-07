RACING

Tech From the Pits - EWS Round 2, Tasmania

Apr 7, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
ews round 2 2017



PB photographers Dave Trumpore and Matt DeLorme turned their cameras onto the pit action at round two of the Enduro World Series on the island of Tasmania. The developing story seems to be wide tires and low gears - a testament to the challenges that lie ahead.



Stages power meter nestled behind Lewis Buchanan's left crank arm.
Stages power meter nestled behind Lewis Buchanan's left crank arm.

Martin Maes GT
Martin Maes' GT

A close up of the linkage on Martin Maes' GT.
A close up of the linkage on Martin Maes' GT.

Not the most common place to mount a Garmin - on Martin Maes' top tube.
Not the most common place to mount a Garmin - on Martin Maes' top tube.

Cecile Ravanel's remote-lockout coil shock
Cecile Ravanel's remote-lockout coil shock

lockout and dropper controls on Cecile s bike.
Cecile Ravanel is running a setup similar to what we've seen Jerome Clementz use in the past, with a GripShift remote lockout, and the new Reverb remote underneath.

Climbing? You bet. Lots of riders running SRAM Eagle.
Climbing? You bet. Lots of riders running SRAM Eagle.

Moto foam to keep the mud from collecting.
Moto foam to keep the mud from collecting.

Mark Scott's custom Santa Cruz Hightower.
Mark Scott's custom Santa Cruz Hightower.

Cut tires: the balance between grip and rolling resistance is a constant battle.
Cut tires: the balance between grip and rolling resistance is a constant battle.

More than a few riders are running their wide tire options.
More than a few riders are running their wide tire options.

Bash guards on lots of bikes this weekend.
Bash guards on lots of bikes this weekend.

Robin Wallner's Ibis
Robin Wallner's Ibis

Robin Wallner's Shimano DX pedals are holdover from his DH days.
Robin Wallner's Shimano DX pedals are holdover from his DH days.

Both front and rear shifting from one Shimano Di2 shifter for Greg Callaghan
Both front and rear shifting from one Shimano Di2 shifter for Greg Callaghan

Greg Callaghan is one of the few still running a front derailleur.
Greg Callaghan is one of the few still running a front derailleur.

Some custom touches for Greg Callaghan
Some custom touches for Greg Callaghan

Remy Absalon's Scott Genius
Remy Absalon's Scott Genius

Remy Absalon's shock with remote lockout
Remy Absalon's shock with remote lockout

Damien Oton
Damien Oton's Devinci Spartan.

Matt Stoddard's Hope
Matt Stoddard's Hope

Remy Gauvin.
Remy Gauvin and his Rocky Mountain Altitude.

Loose Dog Lewis
Loose Dog Lewis' Santa Cruz Hightower

Yoann rides with Aggy.
Yoann rides with Aggy.

Katy Winton's Slash
Katy Winton's Slash

Are your tires as wide as Dave Trumpore's fist? Lewis Buchanan's are.
Are your tires as wide as Dave Trumpore's fist? Lewis Buchanan's are.

Rae Morrisan
Rae Morrisan
Ray Morrisan
Rae Morrisan's Liv Hail, along with some details.

Lewis Buchanan Lit Pro
Lewis Buchanan is using a LitPro GPS/video to track stages.



