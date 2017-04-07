Tech From the Pits - EWS Round 2, Tasmania







PB photographers Dave Trumpore and Matt DeLorme turned their cameras onto the pit action at round two of the Enduro World Series on the island of Tasmania. The developing story seems to be wide tires and low gears - a testament to the challenges that lie ahead.









Stages power meter nestled behind Lewis Buchanan's left crank arm. Stages power meter nestled behind Lewis Buchanan's left crank arm.





Martin Maes' GT Martin Maes' GT





A close up of the linkage on Martin Maes' GT. A close up of the linkage on Martin Maes' GT.





Not the most common place to mount a Garmin - on Martin Maes' top tube. Not the most common place to mount a Garmin - on Martin Maes' top tube.





Cecile Ravanel's remote-lockout coil shock Cecile Ravanel's remote-lockout coil shock





Cecile Ravanel is running a setup similar to what we've seen Jerome Clementz use in the past, with a GripShift remote lockout, and the new Reverb remote underneath. Cecile Ravanel is running a setup similar to what we've seen Jerome Clementz use in the past, with a GripShift remote lockout, and the new Reverb remote underneath.





Climbing? You bet. Lots of riders running SRAM Eagle. Climbing? You bet. Lots of riders running SRAM Eagle.





Moto foam to keep the mud from collecting. Moto foam to keep the mud from collecting.





Mark Scott's custom Santa Cruz Hightower. Mark Scott's custom Santa Cruz Hightower.





Cut tires: the balance between grip and rolling resistance is a constant battle. Cut tires: the balance between grip and rolling resistance is a constant battle.





More than a few riders are running their wide tire options. More than a few riders are running their wide tire options.





Bash guards on lots of bikes this weekend. Bash guards on lots of bikes this weekend.





Robin Wallner's Ibis Robin Wallner's Ibis





Robin Wallner's Shimano DX pedals are holdover from his DH days. Robin Wallner's Shimano DX pedals are holdover from his DH days.





Both front and rear shifting from one Shimano Di2 shifter for Greg Callaghan Both front and rear shifting from one Shimano Di2 shifter for Greg Callaghan





Greg Callaghan is one of the few still running a front derailleur. Greg Callaghan is one of the few still running a front derailleur.





Some custom touches for Greg Callaghan Some custom touches for Greg Callaghan





Remy Absalon's Scott Genius Remy Absalon's Scott Genius





Remy Absalon's shock with remote lockout Remy Absalon's shock with remote lockout





Damien Oton's Devinci Spartan. Damien Oton's Devinci Spartan.





Matt Stoddard's Hope Matt Stoddard's Hope





Remy Gauvin and his Rocky Mountain Altitude. Remy Gauvin and his Rocky Mountain Altitude.





Loose Dog Lewis' Santa Cruz Hightower Loose Dog Lewis' Santa Cruz Hightower





Yoann rides with Aggy. Yoann rides with Aggy.





Katy Winton's Slash Katy Winton's Slash





Are your tires as wide as Dave Trumpore's fist? Lewis Buchanan's are. Are your tires as wide as Dave Trumpore's fist? Lewis Buchanan's are.





Rae Morrisan's Liv Hail, along with some details. Rae Morrisan's Liv Hail, along with some details.



Lewis Buchanan is using a LitPro GPS/video to track stages. Lewis Buchanan is using a LitPro GPS/video to track stages.







