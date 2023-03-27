Tech Randoms From the Maydena Enduro World Cup

Richie Rude was testing out Fox's RAD (Racing Applications and Development) electronically controlled shock. Wireless sensors are located on the fork and rear brake caliper so that the shock can adapt to terrain changes.

SRAM's unreleased brake caliper first showed up last year on the World Cup circuit, and now it's made its way onto Jesse Melemad's bike.

The pads look larger than the current Code pads, and the caliper itself is reminiscent of the original Code brakes, although this one looks to be held together by four bolts.

The elusive 2.5" Maxxis DHR II tires, only available to the lucky test pilots out there.

Ibis' new long travel rig made another appearance.

The DW-link layout on the unnammed bike has the upper link in front of the seat tube, a departure from the design used on the Ripmo and HD5.

Charlie Murray was running a custom carbon link on his Specialized Enduro.

Flat pedals still win medals - Dan Booker (2nd), Connor Fearon (3rd) and Morganne Charre (2nd) were all running flats this weekend.

Fobidden has been using a flipped four-bar suspension layout for their DH bike, and now it's made its way to the enduro world. The Druid hasn't seen an update in a while, or maybe this model will sit in between the Druid and Dreadnought?

Dan Booker was running a steering damper on his Nukeproof.