Tech Randoms From the Maydena Enduro World Cup

Mar 27, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
Richie Rude was testing out Fox's RAD (Racing Applications and Development) electronically controlled shock. Wireless sensors are located on the fork and rear brake caliper so that the shock can adapt to terrain changes.

SRAM's unreleased brake caliper first showed up last year on the World Cup circuit, and now it's made its way onto Jesse Melemad's bike.


The pads look larger than the current Code pads, and the caliper itself is reminiscent of the original Code brakes, although this one looks to be held together by four bolts.

The elusive 2.5" Maxxis DHR II tires, only available to the lucky test pilots out there.

Ibis' new long travel rig made another appearance.

The DW-link layout on the unnammed bike has the upper link in front of the seat tube, a departure from the design used on the Ripmo and HD5.

Charlie Murray was running a custom carbon link on his Specialized Enduro.

Flat pedals still win medals - Dan Booker (2nd), Connor Fearon (3rd) and Morganne Charre (2nd) were all running flats this weekend.

Fobidden has been using a flipped four-bar suspension layout for their DH bike, and now it's made its way to the enduro world. The Druid hasn't seen an update in a while, or maybe this model will sit in between the Druid and Dreadnought?

Dan Booker was running a steering damper on his Nukeproof.

The classic zip tie beadlock system.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms EDR Maydena


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
229071 views
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023
182599 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
112856 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
95498 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
94629 views
Specialized's New Epic Uncovered
76636 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
72882 views
First Look: Angeles' Spade Prototype Was Designed by a 19-Year-Old
72128 views

44 Comments

  • 27 2
 That Ibis actually looks nice, unlike... uhm... all the other Ibises.
  • 38 0
 As a Ripley owner I take great offense to this and also agree.
  • 1 0
 @grnmachine02: Same, as a Ripmo AF owner. It "does the job", however.
  • 1 0
 @mammal: Yep. There are a ton of other bikes I considered, but the Ripley AF ticked just about every box. I will eventually replace it with a new gen smuggler, but until then it's ugly ass pond scum green for me.
  • 1 0
 previously known as the Pivot Phoenix
  • 9 0
 I am thinking steering dampers will become a thing. My dirtbike has one and I can't imagine riding without it. It is one area mountain bikes can really improve on. It has saved me so many times from losing control after big hits.
  • 7 0
 They were fairly common in the 90s downhill bikes. We'll see if they make a comeback.
  • 2 0
 Aren't they used for quelling front wheel shake (aka death wobble)? That's a very high speed phenomenon in motorcycles. The only time I can recall reading about a death wobble taking out a biker is during world-record high speed attempts down volcanoes and such-like.
  • 4 0
 But a motorbike front wheel has enough inertia to rip the bars out of your hands (or break your wrists) if it gets a good speed wobble going. Not a problem I've every really had on a mountain bike.
  • 2 0
 @WaterBear: On a motorcycle the steering damper doesn't stop wobble it stops tank slappers, they are bloody violent and can tear the bars clean out of your hands, I personally see zero need on a bicycle but I guess some people do.
  • 1 0
 @WaterBear: I've encountered it on a road bike, but it was at 50mph. It could have been from a cross wind too. Idk if it would ever happen on a mountain bike in the mountains
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of this video, 272km/h on a mtb: youtu.be/jNtpEDnOn48
  • 1 0
 I would think for mtb enduro the largest benefit would be lessening the effect of glancing a tree. This can happen quickly on a moto when you clip a tree. This parabolic stabilizer has saved me taking a soil sample several times. It happens even faster on an mtb.

This video demonstrates it well.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFd-RcyO_3Y&t=21s
  • 13 0
 Only a Fox 36 on that Ibis, how can they even ride that bike? Big Grin
  • 9 0
 Raphaela Richter is 5"4 and 120lbs - that's how Smile
  • 3 0
 @Lasse2000: Flag checks out
  • 3 0
 @asapyohanes "A damper helps keep the bike tracking straight over difficult terrain such as ruts, rocks, and sand, and also smooths out jolts through the handlebars at the end of jumps. They also reduce arm fatigue by reducing the effort to control the handlebars." Found this on Wikipedia. They use them a lot in motorsports (motorcycles and dirtbikes notably). It's a device to take the harshness out of a lot of things in the steering.
  • 6 0
 Maybe steering dampers will make a comeback. "Hopey" used to make one back in the early 2000s I think.
  • 1 0
 CaneCreek viscoset.
  • 7 1
 The new Ibis SBNukeproofMega160
  • 2 0
 Core 3
  • 6 0
 That ibis thick AF son!!!
  • 2 0
 i dont understand why maxxis hasnt released the 2.5 yet. new compounds? not like theres much new manufacturing that needs doing
  • 1 0
 Who from the Forbidden Team were on this bike? Connor wasn't, but maybe Emmy was? If so, a win on a proto bike in it's first race isn't bad!
  • 1 0
 Rhys Verner
  • 3 0
 The new ibis looks sick.
  • 2 0
 That's a Hopey damper pictured.
  • 1 0
 Can someone enlighten me what a steering damper is ?
  • 1 0
 wondering the same
  • 3 0
 look up 'magic' in your dictionary
  • 1 0
 Big in the motorbike world both for street and dirt. Saves you from speed wobbles or big tire deflections on big hits.
  • 2 0
 Imagine compression damping on your steering. Makes it less twitchy
  • 2 4
 its a compensation for a poorly balanced setup.
  • 6 2
 a solution to a problem that does not exist.
  • 3 1
 Hopey steering damper - www.hopey.org
  • 4 0
 @talanking: sudden twist resistor.
  • 2 0
 @asapyohanes, they add resistance when you turn the handlebars - the goal is to add stability. With the Hopey dampers that used to be fairly common in the DH world, the hydraulic cartridge sat inside the steerer tube, and damped the steering when turning away from head tube.
  • 5 0
 A steering damper is a low-pass filter for your steering. It allows slower movements (normal steering) to pass, but attenuates (slows) the higher frequency movements. Typically these use a viscoelastic material for the attenuation / energy dissipation. They can be used to solve speed wobble issues (road bikes and motorsports), or to slow any rapid jolt to the steering system (any sort of impulse function input).
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: How will it effect my cable routing is the more important question!
  • 1 0
 Exactly what it says on the tin. It's a damper attached to your bars. When they rotate in either direction it resists the motion, just like a damper on your fork or shock does.
  • 1 0
 @Tormy: you'd barely notice having one unless you needed it. in that case, it would provide some resistance to sudden movements in your steering. speed wobbles aren't (to my knowledge) a thing in mtb, but I could see some benefit given how much even recreational mtb speeds have picked up in recent years.
  • 1 0
 100% a old Hopey Steering Damper. Way ahead of their time!

Loved mine.
  • 3 5
 "Flat pedals still win medals - Dan Booker (2nd), Connor Fearon (3rd) and Morganne Charre (2nd) were all running flats this weekend"

Love to see it. Hopefully UCI bans this clippy pedal abomination sometime soon.
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.053368
Mobile Version of Website