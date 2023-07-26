Tech Randoms: Ard Rock 2023

Crankbrothers

Another year, another amazing Ard Rock. With so many brands in the exhibition area we couldn't get to them all, but we got round a few to give you some highlights of the tech on show at Ard Rock 2023.Crankbrothers had some fresh looking shoes on their stand. Their new camo range is out now and the camo print is pretty minimalist, but it's much more of a texture rather than a print so it's pretty hard to see in the grass! They also have matching colourway pedals to go with the shoesSome new tools on display at Topeak, well these were launched earlier this year, but they are the Plug ’n Tool Mountain Pro and the BB Hide ’n Tool. These are tools (obviously) that you can store in either your bars (replacing bar plugs) or in almost any hollow set of cranks in the middle of the crank spindle. It's a really neat system and they even have some for your road bike or gravel bike if you have one. They come with everything you would expect: allen keys, torx, chain tool and a plug kit, which is pretty coolNext up they have something if you don't want to hide your tools on your bike and it is the Ratchet'n Roll EX. This is a compact roll-up, multi-function ratchet tool set which comes with a chain tool as well as 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6mm hex, T10, T15, T25 Torx,Phillips bits, as well as a thumb wheel for when you want to make fine adjustments or can't get the ratchet into the spot you need it.Lastly, they have some more workshop focussed products. The stand out for me are their really high quality T-bar torx and hex tools: the T-Torx and T-Hex respectively. These are not light weight, they are a real quality tool ready to stand up to some heavy use and they even come with a nice stand to keep them tidy or just show off your fancy tools in the garage/workshop. Right between these two T-bar sets is the new Torq Stick Pro 2-10 Nm and the larger 4-24 Nm torque wrench kits. The larger tool even comes with a second ratchet as well as the high-quality torque wrench and the usual hex and torque bits.Most of the Topeak products are on their website, with the exception of the T-Hex and T-Torx that will be out later this year.The Italian tire giants had their new DH tires on show on their Ard Rock stand. The new T version of their DH tire is built for traction, they even have a centre knob that allows for cutting to change the tread pattern dependent of conditions. Alongside the new tread pattern it's worth noting just how soft of a compound these tires are made of, 42 shore A rubber, and you can really feel it when you have the tires in your hands.Cannondale had their new Habit Carbon LT on show. The LT version of the Habit has 150mm of front travel and 140mm of rear travel and it comes in 2 alloy versions and 2 carbon.Plenty of new stuff this year from Hunt and Privateer. First up, they launched their Proven wheel range and the XC wheel is pretty special. The Proven Carbon Race XC UD is the latest addition to Hunt's Proven family of mountain bike wheelsets. Designed with the principles of the Proven line in mind, this wheelset offers tuned compliance and stability, while being optimized for competitive XC racing with its low weight of 1254g. These are out now and come in at £1146.95Next up we have their E161. We had a good look at this at Eurobike but it looks so good I couldn't help but take some shots of it.Fitted to the new Privateer is a set of Hunt E all mountain wheels. These are a wheelset built from the ground up for e-bikes which have internally reinforced aluminium rims. The profile of these rims is the same as the rear wheel of the Hunt enduro wide version 2 wheel set but it's used front and back to stand up to the abuse handed out to it by riders charging hard on heavy e-bikes.Strength is everything when it comes to these wheels. They have brass nipples with steel nipple washers on both front and rear wheels to prevent any spoke pull through from the torque of the motor and in the center of the rear wheel is a specifically developed e-bike hub. This Phase Engage hub has full steel internals with 8 degrees of engagement using a 6 by one pawl system. Therefore all 6 steel pawls grab at once to help deliver all that torque. These wheels will come as standard on Privateer's new E161 but are also available to purchase separately. But if you want to be fancy you can have the same hub with a carbon version of the rimWho doesn't love a jump bike? Privateer have a new one and it's the DJ101 fitted with a Manitou Circus Expert fork with 100mm of suspension travel and alloy stanchions to reduce weight as well as an aluminium 26" wheel set.Stashed were back at Ard Rock once again, this time with a new version of their rack system. While the rail itself stays the same, high-quality system designed in the UK this year the team at Stashed have been looking at ways for people to install the rail storage system in a less permanent manner, for example in a rented property or maybe in a race pit or just in a garage with limited space so the system has to move. The new free standing system will do all of that while maintaining Stashed's high quality fit and finish.The portable system the team at Stashed had on show at Ard Rock is their top of the line aluminum legged system. There is a much more cost effective set of painted steel legs that you can buy too if weight isn't an issue for you or you're more cost focused. The whole system is able to be assembled without tools and for me makes a lot of sense.There are plenty of options with the new system, for example you can add to the side a mount for a bike work stand clamp as well as having the choice of feet for the legs. You can either bolt them down to the ground, have it free standing or add a set of castors and get a mobile system too.Pride of place on the Whyte stand was their brand new e-bike prototype, well to be exact one of their 2 new lightweight ebikes. The new bike will come with the new Bosch SX motor with a 400wh battery in the frame and will be able to have a additional 250wh range extender on the frame of the bike. There will be 2 versions; there will be an E-lyte which will have a 140mm fork and 130mm of rear travel and then there will be the Works version which had 150mm travel fork and 142mm of rear travel. Weight-wise the E-Lyte will be 16.9KG and the Works version is around 1 KG more. Interestingly, both bikes will come with the range extenders when you buy the bike.Intense had their Tazer Alloy Pro on show. Intense took their carbon Tazer and its JS Tuned design and made some little tweaks to the geometry and produced it in some raw Custom hydroformed 6061 T6 alloy tubes. The Tazer Alloy has 155mm of rear travel and 160mm on the front both handled by Fox, combined with a Shimano Steps EP800 motor as well as a 630wh battery and a mullet wheel set-up.The Intense Tazer Alloy Pro also uses a TRP groupset and brakes which is interesting and not something you see every day.Leatt had one of the most essential items for a wet Ard Rock on their stand: the Leatt Mono Suit MTB with Leatts premium two-layer Hydradri 3.0, waterproof and breathable 10.000/10.000 membrane is ideal for most bad weather riding conditions. The unique Leatt ClimbVent also lets you open the jacket completely for maximum ventilation on climbs.The Ride Adaptive Hood (RAhD) with its tall collar, can be worn in four different configurations giving you the perfect coverage for all weather situations.The hood also features our patent-pending magnetic hood system - it keeps the hood fixed to your helmet or back, finally, no more flapping around. The internal waist belt with easy fix Velcro can be adjusted with one hand. YKK Aquaguard zips, and adjustable ankles let you dial in the perfect fit so nothing can get in! This monosuit has three outer pockets for easy storage.Alongside the mono suits Leatt also had their new MTB Enduro 4.0 helmet. This is a convertible helment allowing you 3 versions: a standard enduro helmet, with the option of additional cheek pads to make it a 3/4 shell or go all in and add a full face chin bar.You have to love machined and anodized aluminum parts with modular design and lots of adjustability. If you do maybe the new Hope dropper remote is the perfect dropper remote for you, all made in the UK and with the full Hope aftermarket support allowing for full service and parts replacement through the life of this part.Fox had their new Fox Union shoe dominating their booth. The Union shoe comes in a variety of colours and in both clipless and flat pedal options. Also they even have a pair of Unions with Boa technology instead of laces if that's your thing too. All of this with what looks and feels to be a very high quality shoe.E*thirteen in the UK has been going through a lot of change lately and has risen some what from the ashes of the demise of Moore Large distribution. So now if you have any e*thirteen products in the UK and you need any parts or help head to www.ethirteen.uk.Last year at Ard Rock I saw a pre-production version of e*thirteen's Helix Race cranks and one year on they're in full production and not only in the analog form, but they also have cranks for all of the major ebike motors.Helix Race 9-52T Cassettes are an interesting option for anyone with a 12s drivetrain. The Helix Race has an industry leading 578% gear range. e*thirteen’s proprietary 9-tooth cog combined with the new 52-tooth largest cog enables the use of a smaller chainring for improved clearance. The 2-piece design, which consists of 2 AL-7075-T651 aluminium cogs and 10 SCM445 steel cogs which allows the opportunity to replace either one as they wear. The full cassette weighs in at 392g, yet is tough enough to take the abuse of high-powered e-bikes. It's definitely an interesting option if you're looking for more range from your cassetteYou can now add e*thirteen colours to your Vario Infinite Dropper Post to match your cassette, stem, valves, or just your bike. The kit includes Saddle clamps, Collar, Seale*thirteen has a Tire Lever and Plug Tool Kit. This handy and compact tool is a combination of 2 sturdy composite tyre levers which encase a tyre plug needle and 5x3.5mm self-adhesive plugs.The levers are multi-purpose engineered. They’re some of the toughest levers on the market, designed for DH casing tyre use, act as a comfortable handle for the tyre plug needle, making insertion into even the heaviest casing tyres a breeze, and include 4 sizes of spoke wrenches for spoke tension adjustments on the fly.