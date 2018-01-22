FIRST LOOK

Tech Randoms 2 - Core Bike Show 2018

Jan 22, 2018
by David Arthur  

Core Bike Show
Core Bike Show 2018



If the first batch of Tech Randoms from Core Bike Show wasn't enough to satisfy you, here's another trawl around the garishly carpeted hotel and some more interesting new products coming soon to a bike shop near you.


Lezyne Bells and Lights

Lezyne has added a range of brass bicycle bells to its range, in case you want to be heard when riding on shared trails. Three sizes available and they all make a slightly different sound so you can play a tune. Probably…

Core Bike Show
Anyone for a bell?
Core Bike Show
New Lezyne Power Drive 1100 light with optional battery pack, that also houses a USB port for charging other electronic devices.



Cane Creek

Brand new from Cane Creek is the Slamset, a low profile headset that reduces the stack height by 5mm, useful for any bike with tall headtube if you need to get the front end and handlebar height a bit lower.

Core Bike Show
Do you need to go lower?



Maxxis

Maxxis has just dropped the price of all its tires measuring 2.6” and above and all wire bead tires by 35% in the UK, which is interesting enough. But how does a Minion DHF 2.5 WT on a 35mm rim measure up compared to a Minion 2.8in tire on a 50mm rim?

Core Bike Show
Here is the comparison, can you spot the difference?


Reynolds Bernard Kerr Wheels

Reynolds had their Bernard Kerr signature wheelset on display, wheels that were developed especially to meet the demands of riders like Kerr. They have the same profile, and indeed come out of the same mold, as the company’s existing enduro rims, but they have beefed up the carbon fiber layup to increase the strength and durability. Along with an increase in spoke count from 28 to 32, the weight has gone up about 200g. They’ve apparently passed Kerr’s testing with flying colors; he’s still riding the first set of seven they sent him, saying he hasn’t broken them yet. They cost £2,150.

Core Bike Show
Extra beefiness to survive a hammering



Fizik

Core Bike Show
Fizik has launched the new Luna saddle for female mountain bikers and is available in two widths, 141 and 153mm.



CrankBrothers

Popular with XC and trail riders, the Candy pedal range has been updated and has a new slightly larger pedal to work better with the latest shoe designs, and a new central traction pad to increase grip when clipped in. The top-end pedals have the same clip-in inserts like we’ve seen previously on the Mallet pedals.

Core Bike Show
CrankBrothers has overhauled its Candy mid-size pedal

Core Bike Show
CrankBrothers is sponsoring the Syndicate team and has produced this signature edition f15 multi-tool
Core Bike Show
There are longer pin options for Stamp flat pedals



Fabric

Cannondale and Fabric have got you covered if you want to strap tools, inner tubes and CO2 canisters to your frame, as demonstrated on this Jekyll.

Core Bike Show
The Speedsleev tucks an inner tube into a nook

Core Bike Show
Tyre levers and CO2 at the ready
Core Bike Show
The Fabric Cageless bottle works well in tight spaces

There was no shortage of new grips at the show. These are the new AM Grip with Micro-Hex Technology from Fabric.

Core Bike Show
The surface has lots of volcano-like dimples that compress when you squeeze your hand around the grip



Token

I’ll just leave this one here… Token carbon fiber thru-axles. Yes, I did just write carbon thru-axles.

Core Bike Show
How light can you go?



POC Carbon DH Helmet Coming Soon

We've heard a rumor that POC could be launching a carbon fiber version of the Coron helmet that Paul tested last year. It may be available in March and that's about all we know for now.

Core Bike Show



Exposure Sync Bluetooth Light App

Exposure Lights has been busy developing an app to use Bluetooth to wirelessly control its new Diablo light. The app lets you choose from six default brightness and max/low settings, as well as two user programmable settings, so you could tweak the brightness settings to perfectly suit your night ride requirements. The new Diablo also gets a lumen upgrade from 1500 to 1850. There’s also a new remote control button you can attach to the handlebars so you don’t always have to dig your phone out of your pocket.

Core Bike Show
Need to adjust your lights? There's an app for that now



Endura

Stop the press! Endura has developed a onesie. They’ve taken an MT500 jacket and MT500 trousers and blended them together, with a reinforced seat area, full front zipper so the jacket works like a normal jacket, and zipped vents all over the place. The bottom of the trouser legs can be zipped off. It’ll cost £400 when it’s available, probably in September. Paul Aston will have the enviable task of testing it, since he tested the DirtLej last year.

Core Bike Show
One-piece jacket and trousers, the start of a new trend?

Core Bike Show
Endura will be offering waterproof socks later this year, with various lengths to choose from



Hard To Ignore e-Bikes At Bike Shows

Core Bike Show
This Mondraker e-Crafty XR+ almost blends in...
Core Bike Show
This new Fantic, not so much



Yeti Gloves

Core Bike Show
Someone has been playing silly buggers with the glove display on the Yeti stand



Reverb Dropper On A Road Bike?

Never seen a RockShox Reverb on a road bike? Well, you have now. This is new British brand Vielo’s all-road bike, designed to be able to tackle dirt tracks as well as smooth roads, but what’s really interesting is that they’ve hooked up the Reverb dropper post to the SRAM trigger shifter that is redundant because of the bike's 1x11 gearing.

Core Bike Show
The cool camo paint job was just for the show, you can't buy it

Core Bike Show
Press this paddle and...
Core Bike Show
...you can lower your seat.



Kona

27.5” wheels aren’t just the preserve of mountain bikes, seems road bikes are getting in on the action, such as this Kona Rove kitted out for an adventure with loads of storage bags strapped to it.

Core Bike Show
N+1?


43 Comments

  • + 59
 "Press this paddle and you can lower your seat"*

*Unless its colder than 75 degrees, your post is older than 8 months, or any other random reason we decide
  • + 5
 I have only had problems with reverbs in general below -5c and even then they were just slow to return which isn't surprising in a hydraulic system, my deores stop working effectively quicker than my seatpost
  • + 2
 @Tr011: some batches are pretty messed up, even with the new seal kits. Mine needs to be serviced; it currently won't raise unless my GPS says its warmer than 80 degrees! After the service I hope to have it drop/rise at temps above 60 degrees at least.
  • + 3
 The problems you're describing are 100% the fault of the old style Reverb levers. All new posts will come with the "forward mount" trigger which should increase service intervals to 4.01 hours of continuous use.
  • + 3
 Yep. Had this problems with every Reverb I've ever had. Under 50F and it would start slowing down, and around freezing it would sometimes stop entirely.

Picked up a Brand-X Ascend XL from CRC for like $190 and it's awesome! Comparable weight, cable actuated, half the cost, excellent reviews, and works at 30F just like at 80F!
  • + 1
 @acali: Are you sure it isn't a 3.99 hour service interval?
  • + 4
 I dont know what youre talking about, my Reverb would lower without me having to faff about with pushing levers or paddles, just sitting on it was enough
  • + 1
 @hamncheez: buddy that's terrible. I don't go for ride at all if its over 80 degrees.
  • + 21
 Using the redundant left shift lever to operate the dropper post is a super cool idea!

I think Norco did it first with the Search XR that came out last year.
  • + 2
 Yes it is awesome! We have been building Open's and Devinci Hatchets with dropper posts for gravel type builds, super fun!
  • + 7
 I think I did that back in 2011 with an old XO shifter. Send royalties. Thanks.
  • + 0
 Yep, but if you are not specifically a cx racer, you do want a 2x on a cx or road bike with wide tyres. Or at least I prefer it. The bike is more multifunctional and you get much better gear steps (something that you actually care about on these bikes).
  • + 18
 Hard to ignore the taste of vomit in my mouth when I see e-Bike coverage.
  • + 0
 What e-bikes?
  • + 18
 @daugherd:
You mean watt e-bikes
  • - 6
flag cragus-t (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Embrace it. Let it take over you. Mmmmmm its nice
  • + 2
 I passed a Haibike Sduro on the way to work today. But I was on a roadie. At least he didn’t have a hacked one
  • + 9
 " But how does a Minion DHR 2.5 WT on a 35mm rim measure up compared to a Minion 2.8in tire on a 50mm rim?
Here is the comparison, can you spot the difference?"

No, can only see DHF. Smile
  • + 9
 .....it's a DHF dude! But why are motorcycles in a bicycle show?
  • + 5
 "how does a Minion DHR 2.5 WT on a 35mm rim measure up compared to a Minion 2.8in tire on a 50mm rim? Here is the comparison, can you spot the difference?" i think so, but i can definitely spot the difference between a DHR and a DHF. c'mon pinkbike, this is tire and editorial 101 level stuff.
  • + 7
 Not sure why they would need electric mopeds in the uk as the few mountains are pretty small.
  • + 1
 Here use our light strong carbon fiber rims for racing.
Are they going to last?
ill get back to you.
Here use our half pound heavier carbon fiber wheel set.
Carbon fiber is stronger than Al.
But only by a slight amount.
A very light Al. rim will dent before it compleatly fails.
Carbon rims crack with possibly no visual sighns.
Next time they explode.
I assume thata why most DH racers run Al. rims.
  • + 4
 Still don't understand e bikes, just buy a dirtbike for the same price and have 10 times more fun
  • + 3
 So, who thinks that a carbon Coron would bump the price into 4-digit territory?
  • + 1
 The previous POC carbon helmet was around 500€ so I'm not sure it would go for more than 1k€ but they sell knee pads for almost 200€.
  • + 1
 it should be kicking the $600 cad price point, the coron air helmets are for whatever reason considerably cheaper
  • + 2
 man, I was hoping Fizik had come out with a new "Nut Ventilator" Seat...
alas...the ladies get all the cool stuff...
  • + 1
 That Cane Creek Slamset is cool... Perfect for when you accidentally cut your steer tube a little to short. Not that I have every done that...cough cough...
  • + 1
 Slamset is cool - would certainly seem to be the new default answer to lowering the bar stack height via the headset.
  • + 2
 My hands stick to dodecahedrons way better than simple hexagons.
  • + 1
 Reverbs are the worst.... unless..... converted to the wolf tooth sustain. Then they are awesome.
  • + 1
 Carbon thru-axles? Why!??
  • + 1
 ...but where can I get that sweet reflector displayed on the Jekyll?!
  • + 1
 Anyone for a bell? Euro bell....
  • + 10
 it actually yells "STRAVA" when you ding it
  • + 1
 Meh... another slow news day
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



