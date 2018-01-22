Tech Randoms 2 - Core Bike Show 2018











If the





Lezyne Bells and Lights



Lezyne has added a range of brass bicycle bells to its range, in case you want to be heard when riding on shared trails. Three sizes available and they all make a slightly different sound so you can play a tune. Probably…



If the first batch of Tech Randoms from Core Bike Show wasn't enough to satisfy you, here's another trawl around the garishly carpeted hotel and some more interesting new products coming soon to a bike shop near you.Lezyne has added a range of brass bicycle bells to its range, in case you want to be heard when riding on shared trails. Three sizes available and they all make a slightly different sound so you can play a tune. Probably…

Anyone for a bell? Anyone for a bell? New Lezyne Power Drive 1100 light with optional battery pack, that also houses a USB port for charging other electronic devices. New Lezyne Power Drive 1100 light with optional battery pack, that also houses a USB port for charging other electronic devices.







Cane Creek



Brand new from Cane Creek is the Slamset, a low profile headset that reduces the stack height by 5mm, useful for any bike with tall headtube if you need to get the front end and handlebar height a bit lower.





Do you need to go lower? Do you need to go lower?







Maxxis



Maxxis has just dropped the price of all its tires measuring 2.6” and above and all wire bead tires by 35% in the UK, which is interesting enough. But how does a Minion DHF 2.5 WT on a 35mm rim measure up compared to a Minion 2.8in tire on a 50mm rim?





Here is the comparison, can you spot the difference? Here is the comparison, can you spot the difference?





Reynolds Bernard Kerr Wheels



Reynolds had their Bernard Kerr signature wheelset on display, wheels that were developed especially to meet the demands of riders like Kerr. They have the same profile, and indeed come out of the same mold, as the company’s existing enduro rims, but they have beefed up the carbon fiber layup to increase the strength and durability. Along with an increase in spoke count from 28 to 32, the weight has gone up about 200g. They’ve apparently passed Kerr’s testing with flying colors; he’s still riding the first set of seven they sent him, saying he hasn’t broken them yet. They cost £2,150.





Extra beefiness to survive a hammering Extra beefiness to survive a hammering







Fizik





Fizik has launched the new Luna saddle for female mountain bikers and is available in two widths, 141 and 153mm. Fizik has launched the new Luna saddle for female mountain bikers and is available in two widths, 141 and 153mm.







CrankBrothers



Popular with XC and trail riders, the Candy pedal range has been updated and has a new slightly larger pedal to work better with the latest shoe designs, and a new central traction pad to increase grip when clipped in. The top-end pedals have the same clip-in inserts like we’ve seen previously on the Mallet pedals.





CrankBrothers has overhauled its Candy mid-size pedal CrankBrothers has overhauled its Candy mid-size pedal





CrankBrothers is sponsoring the Syndicate team and has produced this signature edition f15 multi-tool CrankBrothers is sponsoring the Syndicate team and has produced this signature edition f15 multi-tool There are longer pin options for Stamp flat pedals There are longer pin options for Stamp flat pedals







Fabric



Cannondale and Fabric have got you covered if you want to strap tools, inner tubes and CO2 canisters to your frame, as demonstrated on this Jekyll.





The Speedsleev tucks an inner tube into a nook The Speedsleev tucks an inner tube into a nook





Tyre levers and CO2 at the ready Tyre levers and CO2 at the ready The Fabric Cageless bottle works well in tight spaces The Fabric Cageless bottle works well in tight spaces



There was no shortage of new grips at the show. These are the new AM Grip with Micro-Hex Technology from Fabric.





The surface has lots of volcano-like dimples that compress when you squeeze your hand around the grip The surface has lots of volcano-like dimples that compress when you squeeze your hand around the grip







Token



I’ll just leave this one here… Token carbon fiber thru-axles. Yes, I did just write carbon thru-axles.





How light can you go? How light can you go?







POC Carbon DH Helmet Coming Soon



We've heard a rumor that POC could be launching a carbon fiber version of the



We've heard a rumor that POC could be launching a carbon fiber version of the Coron helmet that Paul tested last year. It may be available in March and that's about all we know for now.







Exposure Sync Bluetooth Light App



Exposure Lights has been busy developing an app to use Bluetooth to wirelessly control its new Diablo light. The app lets you choose from six default brightness and max/low settings, as well as two user programmable settings, so you could tweak the brightness settings to perfectly suit your night ride requirements. The new Diablo also gets a lumen upgrade from 1500 to 1850. There’s also a new remote control button you can attach to the handlebars so you don’t always have to dig your phone out of your pocket.





Need to adjust your lights? There's an app for that now Need to adjust your lights? There's an app for that now







Endura



Stop the press! Endura has developed a onesie. They’ve taken an MT500 jacket and MT500 trousers and blended them together, with a reinforced seat area, full front zipper so the jacket works like a normal jacket, and zipped vents all over the place. The bottom of the trouser legs can be zipped off. It’ll cost £400 when it’s available, probably in September. Paul Aston will have the enviable task of



Stop the press! Endura has developed a onesie. They’ve taken an MT500 jacket and MT500 trousers and blended them together, with a reinforced seat area, full front zipper so the jacket works like a normal jacket, and zipped vents all over the place. The bottom of the trouser legs can be zipped off. It’ll cost £400 when it’s available, probably in September. Paul Aston will have the enviable task of testing it, since he tested the DirtLej last year.

One-piece jacket and trousers, the start of a new trend? One-piece jacket and trousers, the start of a new trend?





Endura will be offering waterproof socks later this year, with various lengths to choose from Endura will be offering waterproof socks later this year, with various lengths to choose from







Hard To Ignore e-Bikes At Bike Shows





This Mondraker e-Crafty XR+ almost blends in... This Mondraker e-Crafty XR+ almost blends in... This new Fantic, not so much This new Fantic, not so much







Yeti Gloves





Someone has been playing silly buggers with the glove display on the Yeti stand Someone has been playing silly buggers with the glove display on the Yeti stand







Reverb Dropper On A Road Bike?



Never seen a RockShox Reverb on a road bike? Well, you have now. This is new British brand Vielo’s all-road bike, designed to be able to tackle dirt tracks as well as smooth roads, but what’s really interesting is that they’ve hooked up the Reverb dropper post to the SRAM trigger shifter that is redundant because of the bike's 1x11 gearing.





The cool camo paint job was just for the show, you can't buy it The cool camo paint job was just for the show, you can't buy it





Press this paddle and... Press this paddle and... ...you can lower your seat. ...you can lower your seat.







Kona



27.5” wheels aren’t just the preserve of mountain bikes, seems road bikes are getting in on the action, such as this Kona Rove kitted out for an adventure with loads of storage bags strapped to it.









