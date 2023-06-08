Tech Randoms Part II: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

The 2023 Downhill World Cup kicks off in Lenzerheide this weekend with one of the most picturesque pits that the teams visit all season. We spent some time heading around to have a look at what's new and what's going on ahead of a busy day of practice and junior qualification.
20 Comments
Gamux needs to work on their website, more info on the bikes!
I love Pinions, but I'd like to see someone do well riding a Pinion in the Enduro series.
Hell even Nukeproof above is ADDING WEIGHT to the center of their bike. Might as well get it off the wheel if you're wanting to improve the sprung/unsprung mass ratio....
I was lucky enough to test ride the new Zerode G3 last weekend. I can’t comprehend how good the new dh rig is, it’s ridiculous. I’d love to see it on the World Cup circuit one day