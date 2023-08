It's all about the little details at World Champs - colour coordinated titanium bolts are just the norm.

The oft-photographed prototype SRAM calipers are back in action once again.

Plenty of orange Fox 40s around, but with all the custom paint going on it's nice to see some black and white ones too.

Magura brakes give you the extra chance to do something custom.

Custom bleed kits for the Syndicate mechanics

The cover is gone and it's an interesting linkage on the new Mondraker.

Plenty of forks to service for Fox.

A nice custom helmet for Troy Brosnan.

Even spoke nipples get the World's touch.

Fresh build before practice for Laurie Greenland.

Greg Minnaar's bike Santa Cruz V10.

Jordan Williams will be sporting a freshly painted helmet this weekend.

Kashima gold on gold looks so good.

Getting a head start on wheel builds in the Atherton pits.

Bit of homework going on in the Saracen pits.

Matt Walker's British racing green frame really makes the new Saracen linkage pop.

Bruni's bike getting a full check over after practice.

There were plenty of mechanics carrying fresh bikes back from the bike wash today.

Who needs a truing stand when you can do it on the bike?

Not all the pits at World Champs are big trucks with spacious awnings, there are plenty of national federations working out of small pits in marquees.

A quick bolt check before qualifying.

SR Suntour's air shock.

Quick O-chain service.

NS have an add-on idler for their team's Fuzzs.

Some big old rotors for the NS boys.

Lots of work in the Trek pits, can Bodhi Kuhn take the win this week?

Cotic had Neko Mulally's Frameworks bike on show.

Cotic have worked with Neko Mulally to make the front triangle in steel.

The shock positioning was also changed to allow for more clearance around the down tube which will be changed to be much straighter on future versions

The biggest change to the bike for version 2.0 was centered around the shock linkage.

Bernard Kerr's prototype Phoenix has a simple but stunning World Champs paint job.

The yet-to-be-released RockShox air shock.

Fresh tires for Danny Hart ready for qualification tomorrow.

Idler going on in the Cube pits

Some pretty hefty lead weights added to Luca's bike.

Some spherical bearings fitted to this Mondraker for Luca Thurlow. They allow the shock to rotate slightly to keep it stiction free no matter what loading is applied to it via the frame.

Propain Positive were out in the second set of team pits slightly further out. Phil Atwill isn't riding this weekend, so he was making sure everything was going smoothly for his junior riders.

Little tweak to the hydraulic bottom out on the RockShox SuperDeluxe coil fitted to this Nukeproof.

Quick cleanup post-practice at GT.

The new Norco prototype made an appearance this weekend. You will see more of this bike very soon.

The New Zealand team's rental truck pit setup. This is where some of the hardest working teams can be found.

Fresh wheel builds too, I'm pretty sure there will be a lot of this going on this week. Even a smoothed Fort William is still a wheel killer.

Brake bleed time in the British Cycling pits.

Complete brake service going on at SRAM

Plenty of work going on in the SR Suntour pits with Kevin working to get Abbie Hogie's bike race ready for qualifying.

A small change of bar roll and re-torque for Sebastian Holguin Villa.

Protaper bars and purple Hayes brakes make a nice combination.

Nina Hoffmann's V10 chilling in the pits. It was a tough day for Nina with a big over the bars in the upper rock gardens in practice. We will have to wait and see if sht takes to the start tomorrow