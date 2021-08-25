Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021

No detail spared on Myriam Nicole's bike.

Greg Minnaar has medaled at World Champs since 2015... His current form in Maribor tells us he just might be due in 2021. A tribute to all the hardware Greg Minnaar has hauled away at World Champs over the years.

Greg Williamson's Commencal is sporting an adjustable lever on the new TRP shifter.

Greg Williamson's Commencal Supreme.

A shiny new version of the TRP derailleur of Greg Williamson's bike. Gold is often there at World Champs.

Some bits get made with the hope and dream of being raced at World Champs but never see the light of day if a rider gets injured mid-season. Hugo Frixtalon's very French shoes are a great example of this.

Details from Fox for Tahnee Seagrave.

Guess who...

Danny Hart wins World Champs every 5 years without fail... Dirty Danny rubber from Schwalbe.

Max Hartenstern can't wait for his big rig to come together.

Angel Suarez didn't have to wait long for his first custom-painted Commencal Supreme having moved teams mid season.

Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10 has a fairly minimalist design this year.

It has to be seen up close to be appreciated.

Luca Shaw and his custom red white and blue TLD.

Dean Lucas with his Scott Gambler and matching kit.

Dean Lucas' custom Scott Gambler.

Team manager Ben Reid on the tools himself over at the Propain pits.

The 'static television' inspired Propain Rage, Kerr, the Meyer-Smiths and Brannigan will be racing.

Amaury Pierron's custom-painted Commencal.

Matching fork lowers for Myriam Nicole. Amaury Pierron's Fox 40 got the custom sticker treatment.

Enves with a little French flair. Amaury Pierron and Myriam Nicole's custom Commencal prototypes.

French-themed color everywhere for Amaury.

Marine Cabirou and her custom Scott Gambler.

Matt Walker's Saracen Myst.

It's hard to go wrong with the chrome paint!

More custom Fox decals.

Loris Vergier's Trek Session.

All the Trek racers are on similar designs.

Reece Wilson's Trek Session.

Subtle nods to Reece's homeland.

Reigning World Champ Camille Balanche's Commencal Supreme being built in the pits.

Renthal bringing the custom fatbars to the World Champs party.

Details on Balanche's Supreme.

Chris Grice's Specialized Demo sitting pretty.

His Ohlins fork got the same treatment.

Tahnee Seagrave's Canyon Sender.

All the Canyon racers' bikes share the same design and message.

Schwalbe has gone the extra mile for their riders this year.

Thibaut Daprela dialling in his cleats.

Daprela's Commencal Supreme.

Commencal has certainly been busy getting all these frames painted up for their vast roster of riders.

The MS Mondraker team with a legendary rebirth of retro 3D glasses to view their fresh paint.

The 3D Summum carbon in all it's glory.

This bike will be ridden by Eleonora, but Brook and Laurie will run the same design (names aside of course).

Amazing days to come on this historical hillside.

World Champs always delivers the goods when it comes to bike tech! Mechanics were busy putting finishing touches to the custom Worlds bikes through today and into tonight, so we'll bring you another round up tomorrow, but let's check out what they had today in the meantime.