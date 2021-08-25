Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021

Aug 25, 2021
by Ross Bell  
World Champs always delivers the goods when it comes to bike tech! Mechanics were busy putting finishing touches to the custom Worlds bikes through today and into tonight, so we'll bring you another round up tomorrow, but let's check out what they had today in the meantime.

No detail spared on Myriam Nicole s bike
No detail spared on Myriam Nicole's bike.

Greg Minnaar hans medaled at World Champs since 2015... His current form in Maribor tells us he just might be due in 2021
Greg Minnaar has medaled at World Champs since 2015... His current form in Maribor tells us he just might be due in 2021.
A tribute to all the hardware Greg Minnaar has hauled away at World Champs over the years
A tribute to all the hardware Greg Minnaar has hauled away at World Champs over the years.

Greg Williamson s Commencal is sporting and adjustable lever on the new TRP shifter
Greg Williamson's Commencal is sporting an adjustable lever on the new TRP shifter.

Greg Williamson s Commencal
Greg Williamson's Commencal Supreme.

Greg Williamson s Commencal
Greg Williamson s Commencal

A shiny new version of the TRP derailleur of Greg Williamson s bike
A shiny new version of the TRP derailleur of Greg Williamson's bike.
Gold is often a there at World Champs
Gold is often there at World Champs.

Some bits get made with a hope and a dream of being raced at World Champs but never see the light of day if a rider gets injured mid-season. Hugo Frixtalon s very French shoes are a great example of this
Some bits get made with the hope and dream of being raced at World Champs but never see the light of day if a rider gets injured mid-season. Hugo Frixtalon's very French shoes are a great example of this.

Details from Fox for Tahnee Seagrave
Details from Fox for Tahnee Seagrave.

Guess who...
Guess who...

Danny Hart wins World Champs every 5 years without fail...
Danny Hart wins World Champs every 5 years without fail...
Dirty Danny rubber from Schwalbe.
Dirty Danny rubber from Schwalbe.

Max Hartenstern can t wait for his big rig to come together.
Max Hartenstern can't wait for his big rig to come together.

Angel Suarez didn't have to wait long for his first custom-painted Commencal Supreme having moved teams mid season.


Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10 has a fairly minimalist design this year.

It has to be seen up close to be appreciated.

Luca Shaw and his custom red white and blue TLD.
Luca Shaw and his custom red white and blue TLD.

Dean Lucas custom Scott Gambler and matching kit
Dean Lucas with his Scott Gambler and matching kit.

Dean Lucas custom Scott Gambler
Dean Lucas' custom Scott Gambler.

Dean Lucas custom Scott Gambler
Dean Lucas custom Scott Gambler

Dean Lucas custom Scott Gambler

Team manager Ben Reid on the tools himself over at the Propain pits.
Team manager Ben Reid on the tools himself over at the Propain pits.

The static television inspired Propain Rage Kerr the Meyer-Smiths and Brannigan will be racing.
The 'static television' inspired Propain Rage, Kerr, the Meyer-Smiths and Brannigan will be racing.

Amaury Pierron s Custom painted Commencal
Amaury Pierron's custom-painted Commencal.

Matching fork lowers for Myriam Nicole
Matching fork lowers for Myriam Nicole.
Amaury Pierron s Fox 40 got the custom sticker treatment
Amaury Pierron's Fox 40 got the custom sticker treatment.

Enve s with a little french flair
Enves with a little French flair.
Amaury Pierron and Myriam Nicole s custom Commencal prototype s
Amaury Pierron and Myriam Nicole's custom Commencal prototypes.

French themed color everywhere for Amaury
French-themed color everywhere for Amaury.

Marine Cabirou and her custom Scott Gambler
Marine Cabirou and her custom Scott Gambler.

Matt Walker's Saracen Myst.

It's hard to go wrong with the chrome paint!


More custom Fox decals
More custom Fox decals.

Loris Vergier's Trek Session.

All the Trek racers are on similar designs.

Reece Wilson's Trek Session.

Subtle nods to Reece's homeland.

Reigning World Champ Camille Balanche's Commencal Supreme being built in the pits.

Renthal bringing the custom fatbars to the World Champs party.

Details on Balanche's Supreme.

Chris Grice's Specialized Demo sitting pretty.

His Ohlins fork got the same treatment.



Tahnee Seagrave's Canyon Sender.

All the Canyon racers' bikes share the same design and message.


Schwalbe has gone the extra mile for their riders this year.

Thibaut Daprela dialling in his cleats.
Thibaut Daprela dialling in his cleats.

Daprela's Commencal Supreme.

Commencal has certainly been busy getting all these frames painted up for their vast roster of riders.


The MS Mondraker team with a legendary rebirth of retro 3D glasses.
The MS Mondraker team with a legendary rebirth of retro 3D glasses to view their fresh paint.

The 3D Summum in all it s glory. This bike will be ridden by Ele Farina but Brook and Laurie will run the same design.
The 3D Summum carbon in all it's glory.


The 3D glasses break it down for you and hopefully don t give you a head ache.
Team GB for Laurie Greenland.

This bike will be ridden by Eleonora, but Brook and Laurie will run the same design (names aside of course).

Amazing days to come on this historical hillside.
Amazing days to come on this historical hillside.


52 Comments

  • 13 0
 Angle didn’t move teams mid season, Alex Marin moved to commencal 21 mid season.
  • 5 0
 And that's also Marin's bike.
  • 3 0
 Was going to say the same thing, who writes this stuff?
  • 2 0
 according to vital it is actually Pau Menoyos bike
  • 2 0
 @malca: Negative. While both Pau and Alex's bikes are painted the same, you can tell by the fender. Pau's has pink accents while Alex's (pictured) has green.
  • 1 0
 @malca: we don't say VITAL over here
  • 10 0
 I am unfamiliar with Schwlabe's Magic Titi tire. Any links?
  • 3 0
 looks like they put nicknames on all of them, magic momo for amaury, magic mimi for miriam, magic titi for thibault
  • 3 0
 Can't wait for Rob Warner to start calling him Titi during his run!!
  • 6 0
 Did New Zealand miss out on Tahnee’s top tube? Brutal
  • 1 0
 One World *
  • 1 0
 Is the rear triangle on Cabirou's painted chrome/shiny on carbon, or is it just white? I can't tell from the photo (may need to get my eyes checked), but I've always wanted a chromed carbon look on a bike. I remember seeing an article not too long ago about a company figuring out how to make that possible.
  • 1 0
 Those MT7 calibers on the Demo looks terrible. Also, after using those brakes myself for 2 years + I dont understand what the fuss is all about. The constant rotor rub, bleed complexity and reliabilty issues is not worth it. Magura needs to update the design and not just change the color code on the calibers and new stickers. Riding the Shimano XTR 9120 now, no looking back...
  • 6 3
 NGL, not particularly in love with any of these bicycles. Maybe I'm getting old.
  • 1 0
 Luca's, Daprela's and Nicole's bike are beautiful, the others not quite I agree.
  • 1 0
 @ORTOGONAL555: Balanche's bike looks festive. I like it.
  • 5 1
 Thibaudt better motorboat those Magic Titis.
  • 1 0
 Maybe pick up some Conti Rubber Queens too?
  • 3 0
 Let's get a poll on voting the best bikes, every year I'm curious to see who thinks what the best bike is.
  • 4 0
 Reece Wallace's Session
  • 1 0
 @BMXJJ327: you mean the one that matches the paint job of his airplane?
  • 3 0
 White handlebars. Giving me Deity flashbacks.
  • 2 0
 Absolutely love all the Schwable hot patches! Also the suspicious lack of any on the Trek teams tires....
  • 2 0
 They're DEFINITELY all riding G5s eh!!
  • 3 0
 Bike porn overload!
  • 2 0
 NSFW!
  • 1 0
 It's a bunch of either black or white bikes with some glitter. Does none of 'em know that RED makes you faster?
  • 2 0
 Did Trek basically paint some dirt onto white frames?
  • 1 0
 Can I just say, the custom painted Commencals are some of the best looking bikes I've ever seen
  • 2 1
 Suarez got demoted? Wasn’t he on the prototype to start the season?
  • 1 2
 He can probably ride whatever he wants
  • 2 0
 They accidentally said Alex Marin's bike was Angel's. Angel is still on prototype www.instagram.com/p/CTAL1-4sc2j
  • 1 0
 Shout out to bike painters, so nice!
  • 1 0
 Commencal sure know how to make a good looking bike!
  • 1 0
 Luca's bike also sporting the prototype Saint derailleur, I see.
  • 2 0
 A lot of mullets!
  • 1 0
 There's a reason for that.
  • 1 0
 The discs on Amaury Pierron's bike look interesting - any infos?
  • 2 0
 Show me the Cannibal!
  • 1 0
 does the boxxer have a new crown or am I out of the loop?
  • 1 0
 Why is Angel not on the new high pivot prototype?
  • 1 0
 He is. That's not his bike. It's either Alex Marin or Pau Menoyo's bike. Angel's bike has a Spanish flag Yellow and Red paint job for worlds and is the new Supreme he's been running all season.
  • 1 0
 @jmc361: someone should fix that. Hey @pinkbike can you add Angel's bike, eh?
  • 1 0
 What DT Swiss rims are on Tahnee's Canyon?
  • 1 0
 Is no one sporting an oval chainring?
  • 1 0
 Can you add 1 more white bike to the article? Finn just posted his on IG
  • 1 0
 What's the advantage of EX471 over FR560 rims on a DH bike?
  • 1 0
 They all look like a Session
  • 1 0
 What the hell PB, no NSFW warning?!?!
  • 1 1
 review on the new Cannibal tire tomorrow.
  • 1 0
 aa
  • 1 0
 What a Supreme bike…!

Post a Comment



