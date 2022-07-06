Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022

No bad days here in the Swiss Alps.

The redundant top section, untaped under the lift.

6 or 7 of the upper switchbacks have been traded for natural traverse into the trees.

It's all mighty soft, except for when it isn't.

Wide, steep and damp in the shade.

Changes afoot after the first road crossing up top.

Enduro extraordinaire, Luke Meier-Smith, will of course be back on the big rig.

Rachel Atherton is back and ready for anything.

Anything except maybe all these new addtions to the track.

The Goat offers his thoughts on the slippery predicaments of Lenzerheide's freshest section.

Off-camber grass the likes of which the Leogang start straight could envy.

Blue skies and billowing clouds to welcome the world's fastest to Lenzerheide.

Unfortunately detailed shots are currently Forbi... ahem not allowed, but it sure looks like some machine.

Telemetry getting prepped at Madison Saracen.

Jackson Goldstone's V10 in progress.

50 shades of grey at Canyon this week.

Pit brake lever protectors on Myriam's ride.

Commencal mechanic, Loic Sgrazzutti, came up with these 3D printed covers for the TRP mechs to make wheel changes and chain swaps easier.

Summum details.

More than enough linkages for the Bulldog to chew through.

Golf, not nudes, oddly.

Another wheel build nearing completion at Propain.

Freshly taped Reserve rims for Greg.

Connor Fearon will be swapping out the 150mm travel for a full dose of 200mm this week.

Nina's lovely new colourway from Leogang.

Minnaar's sled in the stand.

Stack attack for Dakotah Norton.

Seth Sherlock's TRP caliper ski strapped out of harm's way.

Dante Silva's Pirelli Canyon.

A forkless Greg Williamson.

Masses of unsprung springs at the SRAM truck.

Shock therapy complete for number one junior woman, Gracey Hemstreet.

No, your riding is not worthy of these decals, sorry.

A spy shot here, a spy shot there.

The GT prototype showing its underbelly.

Phoebe Gale will be pressing for a second successive win aboard her colorful Sender.

The devil is in the detail with Chris Grice's bike.

Bruni with this righteous tire message.

Jack with the finishing touches to Loic's Demo.

Check out those MucOff gloves with textured palm, ooh lala.

Amaury's still not too 'big' to shine his own shoes.

Myriam Nicole's mechanic, Max, finishing off her Supreme.

Perfect color coordination at Pinkbike Racing

A look at Anna Newkirk's Bixs LANE prototype.

New stealthy colorways for the Pivot Factory Team.

A tidy solution to cable noise in the Pivot pits.

VHS tape on one of the Commencal Muc Off race bikes.

Fresh Fizik saddles in the Commencal pits.

A look at the inner workings of the Commencal Supreme.

The idler on Max Hartenstern's Cube downhill bike.

Colour coordinated gear cables.

FMD going the extra mile with their valve caps.

Part of the linkage of the GT prototype.

The SRAM mechanics were kept busy today.

The oft-photographed Buzzworks headset on Greg Minnaar's V10.

Gracey Hemstreet's Norco sitting pretty.

She's running a Sprindex on her coil shock.

Loic Bruni is back here this weekend and has a fresh paintjob too.

Danny Hart's Cube 215.

Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme.

Some freshly serviced shocks in the Trek pits.