Tech Randoms: Vallnord DH World Cup 2019

Jul 3, 2019
by Ross Bell  
We're well into the swing of things now as we head into the second half of the season. The 4th round of the World Cup takes us to the steep slopes of Andorra, the venue of some great races in recent years thanks to the demand it places on bike and riders alike. Here's what was happening in the pits today as the teams got ready for the action to kick off tomorrow:

Finn Iles's flaming Demo.

Fire... that's hot right now.
So. Fire.

Custom brake levels found on Finn Iles's Maguras. They're shorter and have a more aggressive hook.

Read it and weep that you don't have your own name on your shock.

Finn Iles' mechanic, Kevin, using a heat gun to get the tight fit on his DT Swiss rim tape.

Loic Bruni will be hoping to swap that 2 for a 1 after Saturday afternoon.

The two Specialized boys have fresh paint jobs this weekend.

It's a steep and loose track. Rims are bound to get smashed.

Some fine tuning going on Dakotah Norton's bike.

Aaron's all-American ODIs
John Hall tightens Gwin's new 4th of July ODIs.

How much stack height? Certainly more than your average for Jack Moir on the steeps of Andorra.

Fresh looks aplenty in the pits. The Canyon Senders are looking pretty darn good!


Brosnan's dialled purple anodized cockpit.
Brosnan's custom number 3 hubs.

The Senders are all equipped with the Stendec data acquisition system.

Fresh bearings being popped into Kade Edwards' frame.

Details of Kade's Trek Session.

Saracen have turned up to Andorra with a rather wild addition to their frame!

The brake is now mounted to a floating arm that is attached at the axle and bottom bracket.

They're on the hunt for less brake jack which will probably prove useful on the steep and rough slopes of Andorra.

The leading bike of Tracey Hannah gets a little bit of love before practice tomorrow morning.

Tracey Hannah's FAST coil shock.

Dakotah Norton's Devinci Wilson ready for battle.

Cannondale have opted for the lower mounting of the rear shock for this track.

A TRP brake caliper sitting atop a towering Commencal brake mount.

The final steps of a rebuild in the Commencal 100% pits.

Kevin Joly lacing up a pair of freshies for Finn to lay the hammer on.

Greg Minnaar has one of the longest and tallest bikes on the circuit, but somehow it's not stretched out enough. These 17mm dropouts were machined in house with the aim to get him more centered over his frame. However, they added 5mm to the bike's travel. To negate this, the fellows over at Santa Cruz machined a custom lower link to bring the travel back to the stock 215mm. 17mm was the shortest distance before risking failure. Up front, Minnaar is running an 8mm Buzz Works headset cup and 20mm of rise under the stem.

Greg Minnaar has one of the longest and tallest bikes on the circuit but somehow it s not stretched out enough. These 17mm dropouts where machined in house with the aim to get him more centered over his frame. However they added 5mm to the bike s travel. To negate this the fellows over at Santa Cruz machined a custom lower link to bring the travel back to the stock 215mm. 17mm was the shortest distance before risking failure. Up front Minnaar is running an 8mm Buzz Works headset cup and 20mm of rise under the stem. Up front Minnaar is running an 8mm Buzz Works headset cup and 20mm of rise under the stem. The combined reach adjustments makes his bike 25mm longer than stock.

Darren Burns on assembly duty for Sam Blenkinsop's weapon.

The anatomy of a Norco Aurum.

Jamie Tilbury taping up Tracey Hannah's rims.

Christmas came early in the Hope pits.
Anodized goodness from Hope.

Phil Atwill has got himself a fresh paint job for his Cube Two15.

Phil Atwill has got himself a fresh paint job for his Cube Two15.

The shock bash guard found on the Cube bikes mounts directly on the rear shock.

Phil Atwill has got himself a fresh paint job for his Cube Two15.


