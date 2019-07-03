Tech Randoms: Vallnord DH World Cup 2019

We're well into the swing of things now as we head into the second half of the season. The 4th round of the World Cup takes us to the steep slopes of Andorra, the venue of some great races in recent years thanks to the demand it places on bike and riders alike. Here's what was happening in the pits today as the teams got ready for the action to kick off tomorrow:
The two Specialized boys have fresh paint jobs this weekend.
Details of Kade's Trek Session.
The brake is now mounted to a floating arm that is attached at the axle and bottom bracket.
They're on the hunt for less brake jack which will probably prove useful on the steep and rough slopes of Andorra.
Cannondale have opted for the lower mounting of the rear shock for this track.
