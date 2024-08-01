Tech Randoms From Ard Rock 2024

The Bike Stow fork mount has a patent-pending tilt design that allows the handlebars to be turned without causing the bike to lean over.

This system uses three pins to locate it in the upright support, which prevents the mount from moving under heavy bikes. It comes in all the different axle styles you would imagine, and it's made in the UK.

And it comes with some trackways designed for different types of vans.

Bikestow had a new product in addition to their tilting fork mount. This is something they have been working on for a while.

Josh Bryceland's Hardline DH bike was on the Cannondale stand with its Olympics color scheme.

If you don’t want to go full DH, there was also a Jekyll set up with a Manitou Dorado, for more of a park build.

Cannondale had their new Moterra SL available for demo, featuring a new battery and a Shimano motor. This is a very different bike from the previous Moterras and is designed to be a eaiser-handling trail bike that also has a motor.

True Tune also had their new True Tune HIT. This is designed to go on the negative side of your fork and is actually a replacement for the end of the air shaft on your fork.

The HIT is designed to increase effective air volume and reduce the speed sensitivity of air. Targeting the negative chamber results in better small-bump compliance, increased mid-stroke support, and higher ramp-up. This is meant to give you a more supple feel at the top of your fork and a more linear feel overall. It can be used in conjunction with their Flow product we have seen before.

Ride Wrap is expanding beyond clear kits.

With their Covered Protection Kit. This is an off-the-shelf kit that covers 60% of the bike in all the normal wear areas.

And it comes in clear, as well as some amazing patterns that the team at Ride Wrap has put together in collaboration.

Burgtec had their new pedals that just launched: the Penthouse MK5 B-Rage Edition. These have a bigger platform, now measuring 112mm x 102mm, and feature extra center pins, as well as coming in all the Burgtec colors.

The new stuff doesn’t end there for Burgtec; they had Josh Bryceland's new signature grip too.

It looks to be a pretty unique design. The Bartender Pro Josh Bryceland is a brand new grip, designed from the ground up to feel like a push-on.

The grip has a huge tapered cut-away window on top, under your three outside knuckles. It removes the plastic core that can be harsh and adds rubber all the way to the bar.

Not a mountain bike, but Hope had their Olympic track bike that they and Lotus have made for Team GB at the Paris Olympics.

And Hope now offers axles too, so if you want everything to match, you can!

Including every part you need for your Tech 4 brakes.

There are plenty of color choices, but still no Team Green.

They have some fresh colorways for their finishing kits too.

Specialized had the new Stumpjumper on display.

Sorry no, this is the original stumpy.

This is the new one

No headset cable routing here, but a wireless-only frame seems to be controversial, even if it does look super clean.

Hunt had their new XC wide alloy wheels on this beautiful production Privée Shan GT.

It's even got a set of HXR Components Easy Shift cranks for all your coasting and shifting needs.

Andi Sykes and the new Privateer Generation 2 161.

Hunt also had a Dawley Bikes T16 on their stand. This handmade steel bike is built in the UK and features 115mm of rear travel.

Canyon proudly showcased Fabio Wibmer’s trials bike as the centerpiece of their stand.

The full Dakotah going on here.

It’s a stunning hand-painted design too.

The team from Shimano UK were doing neutral service and were flat out all weekend.

Plenty of brake bleeds and drivetrain repairs for racers to keep them on the trails.

This beautiful steel trail bike can accommodate a 140mm fork and features geometry to match.

It also has the best hidden tool I’ve ever seen on a bike.

Evoc has a new range of protective gear available. Let’s start with the Torso Progector, a back and chest protector designed to be worn over your bike jersey. It uses EVOC’s Liteshield Flex technology, offering Level 2 protection, 95% shock absorption, and exceptional flexibility.

They have made some new knee pads using the same Level 2 material as their torso protector. They seem really lightweight and flexible, and they should be available later this year.