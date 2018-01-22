Tech Randoms - Core Bike Show 2018







You’ve seen 20 of the shiniest new bikes from the UK's Core Bike Show , but it wasn’t just shiny bikes on display, there were lots of new products and we sniffed out some of the most interesting for you.Hidden out of view, DVO had a brand new fork called the Onyx SC to show us, which is based on the dual crown fork of the same name that we saw at the Taipei Cycle Show last year. With 180mm of travel it’s aimed at the enduro/freeride market, a rival to the RockShox Lyrik if you like.

MRP Debuts Ribbon Coil



MRP has followed up the Pinkbike award-winning Ribbon air fork with the new Ribbon coil fork. It uses the same chassis and the weight is about 300g extra over the air fork, and it retains the Ramp Control but it’s moved to the bottom of the fork, where it allows control of the atmospheric air inside the fork. The fork will be supplied with three springs, with additional extra soft and firm springs available to purchase. It’ll cost £899 GBP.





SRAM DUB on the Scales



SRAM’s new DUB bottom bracket caused a stir last week, and your reaction was a big talking point at the show, especially on the SRAM stand…





RaceFace Vault Hubs and Cinch Power Meter



RaceFace’s Turbine R and Next R wheels with the oh-so-fat Vault hubs have been popular, but the company has seen growing demand for custom made wheels so it’s now offering its Vault hubs that can be laced with J-bend spokes.





It’s a trick hub design, the oversized hub shell contributes to increased stiffness. Here’s the rear hub pulled apart to expose the freehub's 60-tooth drive ring with six pawls, there are two teeth per pawl providing a 3-degree engagement.



New ODI Grips



ODI has launched intriguing new grips called the F-1 Seres aimed at XC riders that favor foam grips because of their low weight properties. It’s made from rubber injected with air pellets which then pop and produce a material akin to an Aero chocolate bar. It results in a very tacky and soft material and feels great in the hands. There are two versions, Vapor and Float, to choose from, the form has a dimpled texture with recesses for the fingertips, the latter is completely smooth.





Bell’s Super DH Helmet



Bell has launched the new Super DH helmet, an evolution from the original Super 2R first launched back in 2014. There are three clips that enable removal of the chin bar, and it’s a pretty easy job.





Abus to Launch New Helmet



Abus, best known for bike locks, is set to launch this new helmet called the Montrailer ACE later this year. It says the transparent visor is better suited to riding in dark woods and will be available in several versions, with this range-topping model using a five-piece shell construction.



Stan’s New Arch CB7 Wheels



Stan’s was showing off these new Arch CB7 wheels. The rims have a 26mm internal width with 28 and 32 hole spoke options, are available in 27.5” and 29” sizes and use the standard Neo hub with Durasync freehub and a Boost option. The wheelset costs £1,050 and come with a 2-year warranty, and you can bump that up to 5-years by registering the wheels. You can also buy the rims on their own for £450.





Pink Deathgrips and New Defy Stem





Halo Wheels and Tubeless Valves





In related news, Halo has developed an ingenious why-didn’t-we-think-of-that product for an easier tubeless life. The tubeless valve locknut doubles as a core removing tool. Will cost from £14.99 with three valve lengths (34, 44 and 60mm) available.





Fox 36 Cutaway



No major changes from Fox at the moment, other than it’s worth noting that the latest 36 now inherits the same internals as the 34. And here’s what those internals look like, thanks to a fork that has been sliced up.





Introducing the Boom Bar



USE has collaborated with Scott Beaumont to test and develop its new Boom Bar, and here it is. It's 800mm wide and has a 7.5-degree sweep compared to the normal 9-degree sweep found on the company's other riser bars, has a 30mm rise and will cost £135.





