FIRST LOOK

Tech Randoms - Core Bike Show 2018

Jan 22, 2018
by David Arthur  

Core Bike Show
Core Bike Show 2018

You’ve seen 20 of the shiniest new bikes from the UK's Core Bike Show, but it wasn’t just shiny bikes on display, there were lots of new products and we sniffed out some of the most interesting for you.



DVO Shows New Onyx Fork

Hidden out of view, DVO had a brand new fork called the Onyx SC to show us, which is based on the dual crown fork of the same name that we saw at the Taipei Cycle Show last year. With 180mm of travel it’s aimed at the enduro/freeride market, a rival to the RockShox Lyrik if you like.


Core Tech Randoms
It uses essentially the same chassis as the Onyx DC with 35mm stanchions, but swaps from 20mm to 15mm thru-axle and has fittings for a smaller fender mount on the back of the crown

Core Tech Randoms
15mm thru-axle lowers
Core Tech Randoms
No word on pricing yet, but a price between the Diamond and Onyx DC would seem an easy guess



MRP Debuts Ribbon Coil

MRP has followed up the Pinkbike award-winning Ribbon air fork with the new Ribbon coil fork. It uses the same chassis and the weight is about 300g extra over the air fork, and it retains the Ramp Control but it’s moved to the bottom of the fork, where it allows control of the atmospheric air inside the fork. The fork will be supplied with three springs, with additional extra soft and firm springs available to purchase. It’ll cost £899 GBP.

Core Tech Randoms
Travel options will include 140/150/160mm, and 27.5" forks will have a 44mm offset while the 29" fork will be offered with a choice of 46 and 51mm offsets

Core Tech Randoms
Ramp Control is located at the bottom of the fork
Core Tech Randoms
A handy Boost hub adapter



SRAM DUB on the Scales

SRAM’s new DUB bottom bracket caused a stir last week, and your reaction was a big talking point at the show, especially on the SRAM stand…

Core Tech Randoms
We got to check out the new bottom bracket for the first time and even got to put it on the scales.

Core Tech Randoms
XX1 with a PF92 bottom bracket...
Core Tech Randoms
And for comparison, GX with the same PF92 bottom bracket



RaceFace Vault Hubs and Cinch Power Meter

RaceFace’s Turbine R and Next R wheels with the oh-so-fat Vault hubs have been popular, but the company has seen growing demand for custom made wheels so it’s now offering its Vault hubs that can be laced with J-bend spokes.

Core Tech Randoms
Core Tech Randoms
Vault hubs can now be laced to any wheel with J-bend spokes.


It’s a trick hub design, the oversized hub shell contributes to increased stiffness. Here’s the rear hub pulled apart to expose the freehub's 60-tooth drive ring with six pawls, there are two teeth per pawl providing a 3-degree engagement.

Core Tech Randoms
Pop this Cinch power meter in your frame and have instant power measuring on your computer of choice.



New ODI Grips

ODI has launched intriguing new grips called the F-1 Seres aimed at XC riders that favor foam grips because of their low weight properties. It’s made from rubber injected with air pellets which then pop and produce a material akin to an Aero chocolate bar. It results in a very tacky and soft material and feels great in the hands. There are two versions, Vapor and Float, to choose from, the form has a dimpled texture with recesses for the fingertips, the latter is completely smooth.

Core Tech Randoms
Light like foam but much grippier


Core Tech Randoms
ODI has also launched these Hucker grips which they reckon are the only grips that combine two different rubber compounds in one grip.



Bell’s Super DH Helmet

Bell has launched the new Super DH helmet, an evolution from the original Super 2R first launched back in 2014. There are three clips that enable removal of the chin bar, and it’s a pretty easy job. You can read a more detailed first look here.


Core Tech Randoms
The Super DH is the evolution of that original design Super 2R with notable improvements

Core Tech Randoms
Core Tech Randoms
Here is Alex modelling the helmet in its two configurations



Abus to Launch New Helmet

Abus, best known for bike locks, is set to launch this new helmet called the Montrailer ACE later this year. It says the transparent visor is better suited to riding in dark woods and will be available in several versions, with this range-topping model using a five-piece shell construction.

Core Tech Randoms
What do you think?



Stan’s New Arch CB7 Wheels

Stan’s was showing off these new Arch CB7 wheels. The rims have a 26mm internal width with 28 and 32 hole spoke options, are available in 27.5” and 29” sizes and use the standard Neo hub with Durasync freehub and a Boost option. The wheelset costs £1,050 and come with a 2-year warranty, and you can bump that up to 5-years by registering the wheels. You can also buy the rims on their own for £450.

Core Tech Randoms
Stan's expands its carbon rim range with new CB7
Core Tech Randoms
They follow on from the Valour carbon rim with a wider profile



Pink Deathgrips and New Defy Stem

Core Tech Randoms
In other gripping news, the DMR Deathgrip is a now available in this new pink color
Core Tech Randoms
There is also a new and lighter Defy stem

Core Tech Randoms
Oh, plenty of other Deathgrip color options as well



Halo Wheels and Tubeless Valves

Core Tech Randoms
The new Halo Vortex wheels that were announced just last week. You can refresh your memory here.


In related news, Halo has developed an ingenious why-didn’t-we-think-of-that product for an easier tubeless life. The tubeless valve locknut doubles as a core removing tool. Will cost from £14.99 with three valve lengths (34, 44 and 60mm) available.

Core Tech Randoms
Remove the red locking ring and use to remove the valve core
Core Tech Randoms
Everything you get in the kit



Fox 36 Cutaway

No major changes from Fox at the moment, other than it’s worth noting that the latest 36 now inherits the same internals as the 34. And here’s what those internals look like, thanks to a fork that has been sliced up.

Core Tech Randoms
Open fork surgery

Core Tech Randoms
Ever wondered just what was inside your Fox fork?
Core Tech Randoms
Well here you go, the guts revealed



Introducing the Boom Bar

USE has collaborated with Scott Beaumont to test and develop its new Boom Bar, and here it is. It's 800mm wide and has a 7.5-degree sweep compared to the normal 9-degree sweep found on the company's other riser bars, has a 30mm rise and will cost £135.

Core Tech Randoms
It weighs a claimed 200 grams
Core Tech Randoms
There is also a new Vyce Aluminium 35 stem to go with it, with a new 2-bolt clamp design and available in 40 and 50mm lengths


Must Read This Week
SRAM's New DUB Cranks and Bottom Brackets - First Look
70583 views
What's the Deal With SRAM's DUB System? More Questions
53357 views
Hope Cuts Price on Made-in-England Carbon Bike
52694 views
Here's My Zerode Taniwha Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know
48713 views
Raked & Rated - 6 MTB Trail Sculpters
44504 views
Transition Releases New Carbon Smuggler – Video
42189 views
Knolly Moves Entire Lineup to 157mm Spacing
40857 views
Pinkbike Poll: Does the Current Method of Mountain Bike Classification Make Sense?
38539 views

130 Comments

  • + 34
 So, if the DVO Onyx comes with 15mm lowers but the dual crown comes with 20mm, does that mean a lower swap will get the proper axle on a 180mm single crown fork? Alternatively why not use spacers so the 15mm/20mm axle are drop in parts to one set of lowers?
  • - 53
flag mnorris122 (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 You do realize we've moved on since 2010 right? No one uses 20mm axles except people on DH bikes and 8 year old bikes.

However I agree with your second point. Fox's system on the 36 is great, lets you choose what axle to use
  • + 6
 I previously emailed DVO about the upcoming Onyx axles; they said the SC will be 15x110 boost, and the DC will be the new upcoming 20x110 boost standard (but will ship with a rotor spacer for people with regular 20x110 hubs).

But I agree, having an interchangeable 15/20 axle like the 2015 Fox 36 is a far better system.
  • + 25
 @mnorris122: Hi mnorris, nice to meet you, I'm no one.
  • + 33
 @mnorris122: You do realise that anyone who starts a comment with 'you do realise' immediately comes across as a knob.
.
More seriouslly neither of my bikes are 8 years old and both of them run 20mm axles. When 20mm boost comes along I will be buying forks with that, 15mm was always a second best solution.
  • - 3
 @Fix-the-Spade: @Fix-the-Spade: What makes 15mm axles worse than 20mm axles? Can you really and truly say that you notice a stiffness difference between a 15mm and 20mm fork?
  • - 17
flag mnorris122 (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Ozziefish: Well just going through your photos, all of your bikes look well older than 8 years
  • + 5
 @mnorris122: yeah, because age is totally verifiable by "looks". Go away.
  • + 9
 @mnorris122: As a matter of fact yes, the difference between a Bos Deville with the 20mm axle in and the 15mm axle is noticeable the moment you go into a rock garden, even using the same Hope wheel. It was actually quite a surprise that the difference in the amount of deflecction would be so different and so repeatable when swapping between the two. I'm sure the various other brands have some BS line about how their fork doesn't need a 20mm axle because of some acronym or other, but I don't see how a Lyrik or Diamond wouldn't be improved by a 20mm axle. The Kyrik in particular needs it or just to abandon the stupid Torque caps system.
  • + 3
 @mnorris122: I can say I prefer the 20mm axle. And this "new" 1× standard isn't new we've been doing that since the beginning.
  • + 6
 @mnorris122: it is quite noticeable the difference between 15mm and 20mm. Fox's 36 non-boost setup is great. I run 20 x 110 on my trail bike. There is a reason DH runs this setup!
  • + 9
 Regardless of the difference, all my bikes are 20mm meaning I can interchange all my wheels. That convenience means I will Never buy a 15mm fork....
  • + 2
 @nojzilla: yea all mine are 20mm. I can my azonics on any of my bikes
  • + 1
 @mnorris122: most long travel over 160 single crown forks offer s 20mm version. The lyrik uses touque caps to effectively make it a 20mm axel.
  • + 4
 @Fix-the-Spade thank you for telling @mnorris122 what is up... It's also basic physics that the larger diameter will equate to more stiffness...
  • + 2
 @weebleswobbles: Same here, only 20mm forks on my bikes.
  • + 1
 @mnorris122: trying to act like the all time know it all but yet the best fork you have is a suntour....

Makes sense...
  • + 22
 "ODI...reckon are the only grips that combine two different rubber colors in one grip." scrolls down, sees deathgrip with two different rubber colors. rides to lbs, sees wall of grips with two different colors. realizes pinkbike doesn't know the difference between colors and compounds.
  • + 10
 You sir are hired...it's Monday, take it easy on the guys they had to ride all weekend.
  • + 1
 also, what are "air pellets" exactly?
  • + 10
 @Dmsullivan2: Pellets that are in the air
  • + 10
 @Dmsullivan2: "...air pellets which then pop and produce a material akin to an Aero chocolate bar." sounds like a fart gone wrong.
  • + 10
 Ya nothing new there. ODI will always be my favorite grip. But that is nothing special. What gets me though is them weighing a GX crank against a XX1 crank to support a stupid new standard.
  • + 1
 @rumblefish255: They're not weighing them against each other. Those are both DUB cranks. They should really also be showing the non-DUB weights as well.

Although it looks like GX Eagle actually *gained* weight going to DUB, ahahaha

www.bikerumor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/sram-gx1-eagle-actual-weights03.jpg

EDIT: Nevermind, that weight above also includes BB...
  • + 12
 @literally, dang, your comment belongs in the dictionary under the definition of 'snarky.' Yes, that caption should have read 'compounds' instead of 'colors.' It's been corrected.
  • + 3
 @literally: lol lol lol The PB comments never disappoint... air pellets...
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: Back in the days (early this century) I've been running Salsa Pepperjack grips for at least a couple of years. These used to be the only grips with two compounds. Does Odi claim they're the only one because the Salsa grips have been discontinued or have they simply forgot about them?
  • + 12
 So everyone is going back to coil, and honestly a 2/3 pound weight penalty is nothing if the benefits really are there. However, back in my coil days I almost always had a spring that was the wrong weight, and spending nearly $100 to get the correct one simply wasn't in the budget. Air forks since about 2013 have gotten so plush that in a blind test many riders wouldn't be able to tell the difference, and a well-maintained air fork will always feel better than a coil that needs servicing. If anyone whos converted their pike or 36 to a coil could chime in and tell me what I'm missing, I would appreciate it.
  • + 4
 You should try the Push coil upgrade for the 36. There is not an air fork on the market that comes near it for plushness.
  • + 4
 missing? small bump sensitivity and lack of midstroke wallow/hammock. ie; moar traction and consistency throughout the stroke with the coil. regarding servicing - air springs require regular servicing to continue to work well. coil springs are basically set it and forget it. also with the coil conversions from push and tftuned they include multiple springs for you to dial in what spring rate works best for you. you shouldn't have to spend any more money to get it right.
  • + 15
 Coil never leaks air.
  • + 1
 Push coil is okay, feels similar to my mod'd 18' airspring minus but weighs a ton more and is less adjustable. Not worth it to me, although Push did a great job with the design and performance...it's just not worth it imo
  • + 15
 Just a note about our Ribbon Coil, it comes with soft, medium, and firm springs in the box. Only the x-soft and x-firm springs cost extra (US $39.95 MSRP).
  • + 9
 "The fork will be supplied with three springs, with additional extra soft and firm springs available to purchase."

Shouldn't need to buy an additional spring for the Ribbon unless you're a really big dude or a kid.

Edit: Ninja'd by MRP
  • + 6
 If your air fork feels plush youre either undersprung, slow or both. There is no scenario where air feels better than coil, it's simply lighter.
  • + 4
 I'm a big dude, air shocks in general ramp up really quickly and get harsh on me at the recommended pressures. Finding the right coil is occasionally a challenge for me but it's nice having a controlled and smooth shock. The hunt and extra expense of swapping coils maybe isn't for everyone, but for a lardass like me it. Having the option to get a high end fork and convert it to a coil is a lifesaver for me. I'm finally able to retire my old Marzocchi forks and join the modern world again.
  • + 2
 @MRPofficial: Its good to know that your fork (which I'm coveting very badly right now) comes with multiple springs! However, my past experience was with OEM, which is I'm guessing still hard to provide multiple options for.

Thanks everyone else for the input! The various points are all worth thinking about, but its kinda pointless for me at the moment as my Pike is fairly new and I have a baby due in a week, so my bike budget is currently constrained.
  • + 5
 @hamncheez: cheap powdered milk and cloth, washable diapers. Problem solved. Plus, with a new little one, you'll need the meditation time on the trail and a smooth coil fork will get you to that peaceful place!
  • + 0
 @mallowpufft: Yea i am 240 and i did all of that. THen i sold it immediately and went back to air.
  • + 3
 @mjlundy: haha "Sorry children, its gruel and sackcloth clothes for the next 7 months! Daddy needs a new fork!"
  • - 1
 @MRPofficial: why is that? I feel like they should be included. So if you are a really light rider or a really heavy rider you get shafted and hace to pay more? Come on now thats a bit rediculous you should at least get to select the three springs you want.
  • + 3
 @hamncheez: "my bike budget is currently constrained." Ha, for the next 18 years dude, but it's awesome!!
  • + 2
 @bishopsmike: nah, in another 5 or 6 years they will be old enough that I can farm them out to do yardwork to the old people in my neighborhood and collect 80% of their income, and they'll thank me for it! Whoever said child labor was gone in the West doesn't know crap!
  • + 1
 air will never catch Coil at fast bumpy rooty chunky stuff...never. The Ribbon Coil just delivers !!!
  • + 1
 @Lagr1980: most WC and EWS riders are on air suspension
  • + 8
 I need a set of those Stan's wheels! Still a lot of money for wheels but £1k for a carbon wheelset from a very reputable brand is excellent value for money in my book, particularly with a 5 year warranty!
  • + 9
 That Abus helmet reminds me too much of a poker dealer visor.
  • - 9
flag dthomp325 (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 28.99
  • + 8
 The pink deathgrip looks like a sex toy.
  • + 2
 You should have seen the pink ODI's from the 90's! Especially when mounted on clamp on bar ends. Ribbed for his/her pleasure Big Grin
  • + 5
 Giant's oem dh bar also has an 800mm (not 800m) width and 7deg backsweep and it sucks. The wider the bar, the more backsweep you need. Otherwise your wrists are uncomfortably cocked out too far.
  • + 1
 I hate excessive backsweep. Long arms really change perspective.
  • + 2
 I think that all depends on the rider. Not everyone is built the same you know right
  • + 3
 15 mil boost axel on a Free Ride fork????
DVO Did you even consider that people who shredd hard feel more confident with a 20 mil. axel?
A long travel single crown fork with a puny 15 mil axel.
I will never buy in to such nonsense.
  • + 0
 Have you ever seen a broken 15mm axle? I'm genuinely curious.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer:
I feel confident running 20 mill axels.
I assume a 20 mil axel provides greater latteral support holding the two legs together.
Do people break front axels?
Why oversize bars and stems?
why 30 mill axels for bb,s?
why boost.
All about about latteral stifness
  • + 1
 @Sshredder: Please, it's axle. You're undermining your own reputation, and by extension the reputation of everyone who rides 20mm axles with all of these misspelled words.
  • + 7
 51mm offset for a 27.5” fork? Surely that’s a typo... I hope.
  • + 58
 50.99mm to be precise!
  • + 2
 Looks like they corrected it. 41mm for the 27.5 and 51/46mm for the 29er.
  • + 2
 My 27.5" Fox 34 has 51mm offset.
  • + 1
 Currently our 27.5" forks are 44mm. 27.5+/29" forks can be had with either 46 or 51mm of offset. More options in the near future.
  • + 2
 @jlawie: yeap 50.99, they want to be honest and straight forward about it........
  • + 2
 @MRPofficial: How does fork offset affect trail?
would a steep HTA work better with more fork off set?
  • + 5
 Am I the only one that doesn't run 800mm bars? Am I a wuss because all my bars are 740mm or 760mm?
  • + 2
 No, 800mm is too damn big. Even 760mm is pushing it for me. That's as far as I will go.
  • + 5
 @TheRaven: am 6'3 with broad shoulders. 800 is comfy.
  • + 3
 @Patrick9-32: am 6'2", not broad shoulders.

For me, 800mm would mean you would find me wedged between two trees somewhere on Mt. Penn. It's already happened with the 750's i'm running now.
  • + 4
 @TheRaven: That's why it's awesome bars come super wide and we can each cut them down to the right width for our bodies and riding conditions.
  • + 4
 @Patrick9-32: Exactly, buy 'em wide and cut to your liking. I'm a hair over 6ft and found 780 to be my sweet spot.
  • + 2
 Everybody's a wuss online - doncha know?
  • + 1
 @TheRaven: practice riding through a doorway real slow first starting with your front wheel near one side, then turn bars slightly to allow one grip through, then lean bike the other direction as the other grip nears the entrance.
Leaning the bike at the right moment will get you around trees or rock walls.
  • + 3
 @Patrick9-32: Agreed.

@Chonky13: I practice with the real thing. And I can pull it off forever in practice. But on the trails, at speeds of roughly mach chicken? 50/50. That's with 750's.
  • + 1
 @Chonky13: What a joke. This can work maybe when you are going walking speed and less.
  • + 2
 @IluvRIDING: Going faster you just manual and do a 90 deg bar spin to make it through tight spots. Doesn't everyone do this? Smile
  • + 1
 @TheRaven: True Dat. My gloves have to have hard knuckle protection because of tree & limb strikes. 760mm through the woods makes you a very good rider or a very slow rider, depending on your pain threshold.
  • + 1
 I am 6' 5" with am arm span that's 6' 7"... Sometimes when riding I have my hands on the ends of my bars for even more comfort.

It's true though about bar strikes...
  • + 5
 Am I the only one who can't look at the sram bottom bracket without cringing?
  • + 1
 That Boost hub adapter: why on earth would you put the spacer on the disc side?
That just makes a really asymmetrical wheel using unnecessary amount of faff.

Just add a 10x15mm spacer on the none disc side. Central hub flanges, symmetrical spoking and far cheaper.

I've made my own - it's piss
  • + 6
 By spacing the rotor 5 mm and each hub end cap 5 mm, it keeps the hub centered in the dropouts without having to re-dish the wheel. I’m pretty sure MRP is the only company whose boost adapter doesn’t require a re-dish. I’ll be installing one of these on a friend’s bike this week, so we’ll see how it works out!!!
  • + 2
 @RBWebb: I am really not a fan of boost on forks, but this at least solves the problem with incompatibility partly.
I wonder how many riders would spot a difference between boost and non boost in a blind test.
  • + 3
 I think the idea here is that many manufactures are worried about some sort of liability exposure with rotor spacers. Which sucks, because using washers is a PITA, and because I personally think MRP is charging too damn much for their Better Boost Adapters.
  • + 1
 @RBWebb: putting any spacers on the disc fitting is crazy and is a missed opportunity to move the hub flanges closer to the centre. Yes it is requires a 2 minute redish, but c'mon it's just far more sensible
  • + 3
 The MRP boost adapter is actually 5mm on both sides, this way you dont need to re-dish the wheel. Not the best solution, but the easiest for most people
  • + 1
 @IllestT: Why do you suposse it's crazy? If you tighten the bolts correctly there cant be a problem. And allso I am sure they tested it.
  • + 1
 Makes sense for 29ers
  • + 2
 @IluvRIDING: it just seems daft to miss the opportunity to have a central hub in the wheel, ie a close to dishless wheel.
Also a single 10mm non-disc side spacer would be way cheaper.

A minor redish is like a 2 minute job that literally anyone can do. You don't need any wheel building experience - it's really straightforward. 16 spokes get 1 full turn clockwise, 16 spokes get 1 full turn anticlockwise. Repeat until rim is in middle. Simple
  • + 1
 @IllestT: That is a good point, but I think that adding a 10mm extender on one side of the hub is also not the best solution. It would stress the hub and axle more.
  • + 2
 @IluvRIDING: I’m sure you’re absolutely right on the blind test......

The problem is the industry hamstrung us with Boost. Those of us with Gucci hubs (King, Hope, I9, DT, etc...) are f&cked if we want to try a new fork or frame, but have 7 or 8 hundred dollars in hubs that pretty much never wear out.

There’s no one solution to the spacing issue that seems better than the other. MY problem is that I’m a huge MRP fanboy so if they say this particular spacer is the best answer, then I believe them. The bonus is symmetrical spacing. Smile
  • + 1
 a transparent visor really is a bad idea; nevermind the light in your face, you see the light reflected in the objects you look at (the trail). Sky's always brighter even in the woods, no visor (or transparent one) make your eyes to deal with a bigger dinamic range (contrast), therefore having worse vision.
  • + 4
 Wow, that Boom bar is REALLY wide!
  • + 5
 I like a wide bar as much as the next guy, but I think half a mile of bar width is a touch excessive.
  • + 5
 @codfather1234: Depends how big you are. I'm 6'5" and an 800 bar is awesome. Whenever I ride anything less (even 799.99!) it feels too narrow.
  • + 3
 @codfather1234: Fun fact: With a 600mm stack, you'd only tip over 0.086° before your barend would hit the ground!
  • + 5
 @bigtim: I think codfather's comment went nearly half a mile over your head.
  • + 1
 The picture of the stem also indicate there is an alloy handlebar available, along with stems in 40mm and 50mm. My guess is that there is no alloy handlebar and they are referring only to them stem. Lots of typos in this post.
  • + 3
 I wish Bell would stop discriminating against people with fat heads. I'd be stoked on the new super dh if it came in xl.
  • + 1
 Buddy just got one and has a fairly giant 63 cm head, fits him great. Even adjusts down to my 59 no problem.
  • + 1
 @norcal101: cheers, should head down to my lbs and see if they have any i can try on
  • + 1
 I've got a pretty big head. With the new head form the sizing is a bit different. I was a very solid large in my 2R. 3R and DH I can run Medium or Large.
  • + 2
 If you’re referring to the MRP it said the 27.5 is 44mm, 29 said 46/51mm...
  • + 2
 That Abus helmet is for when you want to go for a ride after spending the day at Comic-Con dressed as a Star Wars character.
  • + 1
 "There is also a new and lighter Defy direct-mount stem" pretty sure thats a regular clamp on... typo of the day goes to dmr.
  • + 1
 Just got myself a pair of the ODI Vapor grips and they feel incredible! Easily the nicest feeling grips I've ever tried and straight to the top of my favourite grip list.
  • + 1
 Are they silicone? I'm a big fan of silicone grips, the only downside is they don't seem to survive uplift days too well.
  • + 1
 @aliclarkson how are they for hand fatigue bud? I get numb hands, bad! After about 15-20 miles. An I been thinking about ditching lock ons on the trail bike an looking at these type of grips.
  • + 1
 @nojzilla:
ESI chunky are good for hand fatigue, but they can slip and tear quite easily if you crash.
  • + 1
 swaps from 20mm to 15mm thru-axle and has fittings for a smaller fender mount on the back of the crown

Can I swap to 20mm form 15mm?
  • + 2
 Am I going crazy ore is the DUB crank carbon vs de alu crank from the GX group?
  • + 5
 Both are dub cranks. It is just a high end and low end comparison. (Although I initially thought the same as you.)
  • + 1
 ODI obviously have never seen Cult Rasta grips... they got three colours!

www.chainreactioncycles.com/us/en/cult-ak-grips-rasta/rp-prod122976
  • + 2
 No need to wait for the debut, I received my MRP Ribbon Coil last week.
  • + 1
 Fox - what's inside my Transfer cartridge and why won't it full extend anymore (seatpost collar is not tight)?
  • + 1
 we already know the GX crankset is heavier than the XX1 cranks. why not compare weights of the old XX1 and dub version?
  • + 1
 So do those power meters come in 28.99 if not there is no point in them they are too outdated...
  • + 2
 Looks like it is going to be a big year for DVO! AWESOME!
  • + 1
 Finally, a Bell Super that doesn't make me want to puke looking at it.
  • + 1
 That boom stem just looks ready to break right in two. Yikes.
  • + 1
 Are we sure the 'catch surf' guys didnt make those hucker grips? Ha
  • + 1
 Everything is so pretty and colorful this year.
  • + 1
 That Abus helmet looks like something Daft Punk would wear.
  • + 1
 That Halo valve core key is genius!!!
  • + 0
 been on e13 valves for a year or so.
  • + 1
 DVO Radness
  • + 0
 ummm fleshlight
  • - 2
 I wonder how many crank arm strikes can those 484g DUmBs take.
  • + 23
 About 28.99
  • + 2
 @dthomp325: I am afraid it might be 0.99
  • + 2
 @dthomp325: Or 1.01.
  • + 2
 Uhhh the crank arms haven't changed have they? Just the spindle?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.075790
Mobile Version of Website