Tech Randoms - Core Bike Show 2018

You’ve seen 20 of the shiniest new bikes from the UK's Core Bike Show
, but it wasn’t just shiny bikes on display, there were lots of new products and we sniffed out some of the most interesting for you.DVO Shows New Onyx Fork
Hidden out of view, DVO had a brand new fork called the Onyx SC to show us, which is based on the dual crown fork of the same name that we saw at the Taipei Cycle Show last year. With 180mm of travel it’s aimed at the enduro/freeride market, a rival to the RockShox Lyrik if you like.
It uses essentially the same chassis as the Onyx DC with 35mm stanchions, but swaps from 20mm to 15mm thru-axle and has fittings for a smaller fender mount on the back of the crown
15mm thru-axle lowers
No word on pricing yet, but a price between the Diamond and Onyx DC would seem an easy guess
MRP Debuts Ribbon Coil
MRP has followed up the Pinkbike award-winning Ribbon air fork with the new Ribbon coil fork. It uses the same chassis and the weight is about 300g extra over the air fork, and it retains the Ramp Control but it’s moved to the bottom of the fork, where it allows control of the atmospheric air inside the fork. The fork will be supplied with three springs, with additional extra soft and firm springs available to purchase. It’ll cost £899 GBP.
Travel options will include 140/150/160mm, and 27.5" forks will have a 44mm offset while the 29" fork will be offered with a choice of 46 and 51mm offsets
Ramp Control is located at the bottom of the fork
A handy Boost hub adapter
SRAM DUB on the Scales
SRAM’s new DUB bottom bracket caused a stir last week, and your reaction was a big talking point at the show, especially on the SRAM stand…
We got to check out the new bottom bracket for the first time and even got to put it on the scales.
XX1 with a PF92 bottom bracket...
And for comparison, GX with the same PF92 bottom bracket
RaceFace Vault Hubs and Cinch Power Meter
RaceFace’s Turbine R and Next R wheels with the oh-so-fat Vault hubs have been popular, but the company has seen growing demand for custom made wheels so it’s now offering its Vault hubs that can be laced with J-bend spokes.
Vault hubs can now be laced to any wheel with J-bend spokes.
It’s a trick hub design, the oversized hub shell contributes to increased stiffness. Here’s the rear hub pulled apart to expose the freehub's 60-tooth drive ring with six pawls, there are two teeth per pawl providing a 3-degree engagement.
Pop this Cinch power meter in your frame and have instant power measuring on your computer of choice.
New ODI Grips
ODI has launched intriguing new grips called the F-1 Seres aimed at XC riders that favor foam grips because of their low weight properties. It’s made from rubber injected with air pellets which then pop and produce a material akin to an Aero chocolate bar. It results in a very tacky and soft material and feels great in the hands. There are two versions, Vapor and Float, to choose from, the form has a dimpled texture with recesses for the fingertips, the latter is completely smooth.
Light like foam but much grippier
ODI has also launched these Hucker grips which they reckon are the only grips that combine two different rubber compounds in one grip.
Bell’s Super DH Helmet
Bell has launched the new Super DH helmet, an evolution from the original Super 2R first launched back in 2014. There are three clips that enable removal of the chin bar, and it’s a pretty easy job. You can read a more detailed first look here.
The Super DH is the evolution of that original design Super 2R with notable improvements
Abus to Launch New Helmet
Here is Alex modelling the helmet in its two configurations
Abus, best known for bike locks, is set to launch this new helmet called the Montrailer ACE later this year. It says the transparent visor is better suited to riding in dark woods and will be available in several versions, with this range-topping model using a five-piece shell construction.
What do you think?
Stan’s New Arch CB7 Wheels
Stan’s was showing off these new Arch CB7 wheels. The rims have a 26mm internal width with 28 and 32 hole spoke options, are available in 27.5” and 29” sizes and use the standard Neo hub with Durasync freehub and a Boost option. The wheelset costs £1,050 and come with a 2-year warranty, and you can bump that up to 5-years by registering the wheels. You can also buy the rims on their own for £450.
Stan's expands its carbon rim range with new CB7
They follow on from the Valour carbon rim with a wider profile
Pink Deathgrips and New Defy Stem
In other gripping news, the DMR Deathgrip is a now available in this new pink color
There is also a new and lighter Defy stem
Oh, plenty of other Deathgrip color options as well
Halo Wheels and Tubeless Valves
In related news, Halo has developed an ingenious why-didn’t-we-think-of-that product for an easier tubeless life. The tubeless valve locknut doubles as a core removing tool. Will cost from £14.99 with three valve lengths (34, 44 and 60mm) available.
Remove the red locking ring and use to remove the valve core
Everything you get in the kit
Fox 36 Cutaway
No major changes from Fox at the moment, other than it’s worth noting that the latest 36 now inherits the same internals as the 34. And here’s what those internals look like, thanks to a fork that has been sliced up.
Open fork surgery
Ever wondered just what was inside your Fox fork?
Well here you go, the guts revealed
Introducing the Boom Bar
USE has collaborated with Scott Beaumont to test and develop its new Boom Bar, and here it is. It's 800mm wide and has a 7.5-degree sweep compared to the normal 9-degree sweep found on the company's other riser bars, has a 30mm rise and will cost £135.
It weighs a claimed 200 grams
There is also a new Vyce Aluminium 35 stem to go with it, with a new 2-bolt clamp design and available in 40 and 50mm lengths
However I agree with your second point. Fox's system on the 36 is great, lets you choose what axle to use
But I agree, having an interchangeable 15/20 axle like the 2015 Fox 36 is a far better system.
.
More seriouslly neither of my bikes are 8 years old and both of them run 20mm axles. When 20mm boost comes along I will be buying forks with that, 15mm was always a second best solution.
Makes sense...
Although it looks like GX Eagle actually *gained* weight going to DUB, ahahaha
www.bikerumor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/sram-gx1-eagle-actual-weights03.jpg
EDIT: Nevermind, that weight above also includes BB...
Shouldn't need to buy an additional spring for the Ribbon unless you're a really big dude or a kid.
Edit: Ninja'd by MRP
Thanks everyone else for the input! The various points are all worth thinking about, but its kinda pointless for me at the moment as my Pike is fairly new and I have a baby due in a week, so my bike budget is currently constrained.
DVO Did you even consider that people who shredd hard feel more confident with a 20 mil. axel?
A long travel single crown fork with a puny 15 mil axel.
I will never buy in to such nonsense.
I feel confident running 20 mill axels.
I assume a 20 mil axel provides greater latteral support holding the two legs together.
Do people break front axels?
Why oversize bars and stems?
why 30 mill axels for bb,s?
why boost.
All about about latteral stifness
would a steep HTA work better with more fork off set?
For me, 800mm would mean you would find me wedged between two trees somewhere on Mt. Penn. It's already happened with the 750's i'm running now.
Leaning the bike at the right moment will get you around trees or rock walls.
@Chonky13: I practice with the real thing. And I can pull it off forever in practice. But on the trails, at speeds of roughly mach chicken? 50/50. That's with 750's.
It's true though about bar strikes...
That just makes a really asymmetrical wheel using unnecessary amount of faff.
Just add a 10x15mm spacer on the none disc side. Central hub flanges, symmetrical spoking and far cheaper.
I've made my own - it's piss
I wonder how many riders would spot a difference between boost and non boost in a blind test.
Also a single 10mm non-disc side spacer would be way cheaper.
A minor redish is like a 2 minute job that literally anyone can do. You don't need any wheel building experience - it's really straightforward. 16 spokes get 1 full turn clockwise, 16 spokes get 1 full turn anticlockwise. Repeat until rim is in middle. Simple
The problem is the industry hamstrung us with Boost. Those of us with Gucci hubs (King, Hope, I9, DT, etc...) are f&cked if we want to try a new fork or frame, but have 7 or 8 hundred dollars in hubs that pretty much never wear out.
There’s no one solution to the spacing issue that seems better than the other. MY problem is that I’m a huge MRP fanboy so if they say this particular spacer is the best answer, then I believe them. The bonus is symmetrical spacing.
ESI chunky are good for hand fatigue, but they can slip and tear quite easily if you crash.
Can I swap to 20mm form 15mm?
www.chainreactioncycles.com/us/en/cult-ak-grips-rasta/rp-prod122976
