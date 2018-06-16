PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Randoms: Part 1 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Jun 16, 2018
by Ralf Hauser  

2017
photography & words: Ralf Hauser


Crankworx wouldn't be Crankworx if companies didn't drop by to support their riders and show off their latest product. We cruised through the pits to see what was to be seen.


Kenda

Not officially launched yet, Kenda brought their new Regolith tire with them. Available in a Pro, Sport and Elite version with different tpi ratings, the new tread pattern, similar to the Nevegal 2, is positioned as an all-round intermediate model aiming at anything from marathon to trail rides. Offering three different side casings (SCT for enhanced sidewall protection, Tubeless Race for saving weight and EMC for e-bikes with enforced sidewall and subtread protection, even meeting the ECE-R75 certification for fast e-bikes), the Regolith is available for 27.5" and 29" hoops in sizes from 2.2 to 2.8 inches. In size 29, the 2.2" version comes in at 760 g with Tubeless Race Casing, the SCT version weighs about 100 g more.

There's only a single version of a new dual tread compound available, optimized to deliver wet traction on roots and rocks while keeping the rolling resistance low as possible.


Marin

While we've already spotted a new model that will be introduced at Crankworx Les Gets, which we're not allowed to show, the real standout at their booth was a Titanium FRS from 1995.

A departure from the Manitou-suspended rear-end, the rocker linkage suspension offered 5.3 inches of rear wheel travel and Manitou's Mach 5 fork.


A 125 mm long Answer A-Tac stem with 640 mm wide Alumilite bars were considered a downhill setup back then.

Horst Link and 7 speeds. A pretty similar gearing as many of today's downhill bikes are setup with, haha.

No disc brakes or thru-axles yet



Dakine

Great for bike park rats, the Hot Laps Gripper with adjustable velcro string holds a spare tube. Good for when you're up in the high alpine...Top of the World, anyone?

Can you guess the four-digit number? If you do, you could win some swag. Maybe not the Helion or Slayer knee pads, but still.



Oakley

The Wind Jacket 2.0 is now available with Prizm Trail and Prizm Road lenses. The Prizm Trail can enhance green and red colors, helping to focus on the contours of forest ground better, while the Road delivers more contrast to grey areas.

With the help of a spectrometer, the guys at Oakley simulated the benefits of the different lenses. While regular lenses only reduce the entire color spectrum, prism eliminates the color ranges between red, green, and blue colors, raising contrasts and eliminating wave lengths that the eye has trouble with absorbing.


From left to right: Light spectrum without any lenses - with regular lenses -

with Prizm Trail lenses - with Prizm Road lenses.

Available since April, the Flight Jacket and Field Jacket are both equipped with the so-called Advancer knob on the nose piece. Once activated, the main frame moves away from the face more to allow for better air circulation and prevent fogging, while the field of view stays centralized.


Smith
Doesn't look like a Session, but the Session is Smith's latest Enduro model at a decent price point of around 160 Euros, including all the bells and whistles of more expensive helmets in the lineup.

Included is MIPS, a Boa Vapor Fit system and Koroyd impact-reducing zones.

In the eyewear department, the Attack Max offers a wide field of vision and magnet locking mechanism for an easy interchange of the lenses, by removing the temples and nose piece.

With two different ChromaPop polarized lenses included with the model, the lenses filter two specific wave lengths of light that cause color confusion and are set to deliver more natural colors and greater definition.


FiveTen
Not really made for biking but rather hiking to your next climbing spot, the Tennies were made in cooperation with adidas. Decide for yourself if you dig the retro look.


