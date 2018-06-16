Tech Randoms: Part 1 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Not officially launched yet, Kenda brought their new Regolith tire with them. Available in a Pro, Sport and Elite version with different tpi ratings, the new tread pattern, similar to the Nevegal 2, is positioned as an all-round intermediate model aiming at anything from marathon to trail rides. Offering three different side casings (SCT for enhanced sidewall protection, Tubeless Race for saving weight and EMC for e-bikes with enforced sidewall and subtread protection, even meeting the ECE-R75 certification for fast e-bikes), the Regolith is available for 27.5" and 29" hoops in sizes from 2.2 to 2.8 inches. In size 29, the 2.2" version comes in at 760 g with Tubeless Race Casing, the SCT version weighs about 100 g more.