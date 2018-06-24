PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Randoms - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Jun 24, 2018
by Paul Aston  
While everyone is out on the hill flipping, whipping, drifting and racing, there are a bunch of brands showing off their latest wares in the pits. I took a whistle-stop tour around to check out the merch.



Adidas X 5:10 shoes?

Adidas Five Ten shoes


Adidas bought 5:10 a few years back and have slowly been moving parts of the business from California to Adi-Dassler Strasse in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Also, Jan the man behind the almost amazing (Adidas spec'd one of the harder compound Stealth rubbers instead of the super tacky versions found on 5:10 riding shoes) Adidas Terrex D30 shoe also jumped across to help 5:10 with product design. This is the first we have seen of a possible future mélange between the two brands. I can't give you any more info (because I couldn't get any) and only give you photos through a terribly reflective plastic box which was screwed fast to the booth. I assume there will be some big news at Eurobike in a couple of weeks?


Adidas Five Ten shoes

Adidas Five Ten shoes
There were also these retro-looking 'Five-Tennies' and some 5:10 climbing shoes with the Three Stripes logo.



RXR Inflatable Protection

The chest protector has five main chambers placed in an X-shape. the main one being on the sternum.
The chest protector has five main chambers placed in an X-shape. the main one being on the sternum.


RXR is a brand from France that sells these chest and back protectors directly through their website. Hard plastic MX-style 'roost guards' have had a resurgence over the last few years, but RXR points out that many of these were only designed to protect the riders from incoming rocks and roost, not to absorb crash impacts. For example, if you put a steel plate on your chest and somebody hits you with a hammer, it is not going to absorb much and will still hurt a bunch.

The RXR guard uses the three-way system to protect riders: hard plastic outer shell, foam, and air pockets. Each size of the protector uses a different volume and pressure of air which is matched to the estimated weight of each rider size. Using a standard pump, the air pockets can be over-inflated and a blow-off valve regulates the pressure, 10psi on the L-size, for example.


Sticker sets are available to customise the protector. I test rode this version today and a guy on the chairlift mistook me for a tree.
Sticker sets are available to customize the protector. I test rode this version today and a guy on the chairlift mistook me for a tree.
The protector is inflated by this schraeder valve. The clear plastic tube with the spring inside acts as a blow-off valve to prevent it being inflated over 10psi.
The protector is inflated by this Schraeder valve. The clear plastic tube with the spring inside acts as a blow-off valve to prevent it from being inflated over 10psi.


At low speeds, the air can pass between all chambers for movement, flexibility and comfort, but under impact and rising pressure, the valves between the chambers will close to increase protection in the zone under impact. They have some impressive stats to talk about which suggest in terms of pure core protection including bones and vital organs, this is the safest option on the market. Find out more on the RXR website.

I took it for a couple of test ride laps in Les Gets and although it's a bulky unit, it is very unrestrictive compared to some protector vests. We have a unit in the post for a long-term test so expect more later this year. The top of the line version featured here cost €219, and there are cheaper versions for children or less extreme riding.

The spine protector has four main chambers in the centre and two to protect the shoulder blades.
The spine protector has four main chambers in the center, and two to protect the shoulder blades.



Shredz Kids Clothing

Shred kidz clothing. Jerseys 30eur

Shred Clothing is a brand from Scotland who specialize purely in kids mountain bike clothing. They have a small range of downhill pants and jerseys and a lighter weight range for general mountain biking. The downhill pants cost €100, shorts are €60, jerseys €30, and gloves €20.

Shred kidz clothing. Gloves 20eu
The gloves are designed with a huge velcro wrist opening on the back of the hand. This is to help parents put gloves on for the kids which I am told can be a struggle with young children.

Shred kidz clothing. Jerseys 30eur
Shred kidz clothing. Pants 100eu. shorts 60eur.

Shred kidz clothing. JShredXsaurus
Check the sizing with the ShredXsaurus.



Animoz

Animoz is a new brand from France. It s not particularly mtb attire but the one-man band who runs the company is a passionate riders and wants to give something back. He donates 3 of all sales to an animal rescue charity

Animoz is a fresh new brand from France. It's not specifically mtb attire, but the one-man band who runs the company is a passionate rider and wants to give something back. He donates 4% of all sales to an animal rescue charity. I haven't bought any clothes for years, but I handed over some cash for few items today. The materials and some items are imported, but all finishing touches and embroidery are done in France. Learn more on their site at animoz-clothing.fr

Animoz
Animoz

Animoz
Animoz

How about a cork peak on your cap
How about a cork peak on your cap?



CP Gang


CP Gang from Italy keeps adding new items to their line. The CP Gang X Deathgrip perfume might be the first MTB-specific Eau du Toilette in history?

SuperBruni signature pants

They also have a super simple plain black set of ride/swim shorts and jersey so you can hit the beach after a ride, these guys are from Liguria, Italy, after all.

SuperBruni signature pants
SuperBruni signature pants

CP Gang also have some cool embossed aluminum stickers than can be used on flat or curved surfaces. Made by a company that produces a similar product for Italian champagne.
They also have some cool embossed aluminum stickers than can be used on flat or curved surfaces. Made by a company that produces a similar product for Italian champagne.



Trickstuff

Hydrogyro

I have featured Trickstuff multiple times as they always have something interesting to talk about at tradeshows. They have a new hydraulic gyro, an adjustable friction bottom bracket, and some high-power brake pads, plus there was a new version of the mighty Direttisima on some team riders bikes I couldn't hunt down, but they should be on show at Eurobike soon along with full details of the gyro.


Trickstuff s latest version of their hydraulic gyro is nearly ready to launch and all the details will be released at Eurobike. All we know is it will fit any hydraulic brake and there will be options for different headtube s

The Trickstuff Dirt cap helps to get the brake hose through the top cap and steerer tube. The expanding starnut is cut out to allow the hose to pass through.
SuperBruni signature pants
The Trickstuff Dirt Cap helps to get the brake hose through the top cap and steerer tube and let you barspin to your hearts content. The expanding 'star nut' system is cut out to allow the housing to pass through.


Looks like an orange bottom bracket shell doesn t it But this No-go shell is shaped to receive up to five o-rings to increase friction. This is a product for dirt-jump riders who don t want their cranks spinning freely when removing limbs and doing spinny-things.

Looks like an anodized orange bottom bracket shell, doesn't it? But this No-go shell is shaped to house up to five o-rings to increase friction against the crank's spindle. This is a product for dirt-jump riders who don't want their cranks spinning freely when removing limbs and doing upside-downy things.


Trickstuff s first product were brake pads and they have a new Power compound in stock. They claim that third party lab testing showed they gave a SRAM Code brake a 20 increase in power. That s a bold claim and a great way to increase already fantastic braking performance for only 20 per pair.

Trickstuff's first products were brake pads and they have a new 'Power' compound in stock. They claim that third-party lab testing showed they gave a SRAM Code brake a 20% increase in power. That's a bold claim and a great way to increase already fantastic braking performance for only €20 per pair.


223mm laser cut rotors from Trickstuff. These are slightly thicker than the smaller rotors at 2.05mm. Unfortunaly they cost 99 due to being cut instead of stamped and being made in very small volumes.

223mm laser cut rotors to give you roughly another 20% power if the Power pads aren't enough. These are slightly thicker than the smaller rotors at 2.05mm. Unfortunately, they cost €99 due to being laser cut instead of stamped and being made in very small volumes, but Trickstuff have never let price get in the way of products they beleive in.



Sixpack

SuperBruni signature pants

The Icon 2.0 is Sixpack latest pedal and their first to be made in Germany. The platform is 100x110mm and made from 6061 T6 alloy. The Torx10 head pedal pins have smaller diameter where they exit the pedal than where they are threaded in, so when you bend one or snap it off it should be easier to remove. 32 replaceable pins, 338grams, and €99.


SuperBruni signature pants
SuperBruni signature pants

SuperBruni signature pants

Want some extra wide handlebars? The Millenium Bar is a whopping 825mm wide and with 20mm or 40mm of rise. They have a 35mm clamp diameter only and have a 5º up and 8º backsweep. €79.50.



Forbike

Forbike

Forbike is a brand from South West France, near Toulouse. They have a range of simple riding clothing as well as casual clothes and underwear if you want everything in your life to be bike related.

Adidas Five Ten shoes
SuperBruni signature pants
Dinosaur biker socks and ET underwear.

Forbike

Forbike
SuperBruni signature pants
Loic SuperBruni underwear.

Forbike
My nan always collected commemorative plates from Royal events like jubilees. Following her footsteps, I have just started my MTB underwear collection with the EWS Montagnes de Caroux limited edition pants.
SuperBruni signature pants
Rob Warner commemorative ladies underwear? Not sure what to make of these ones...


