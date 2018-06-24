Tech Randoms - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Adidas X 5:10 shoes?

There were also these retro-looking 'Five-Tennies' and some 5:10 climbing shoes with the Three Stripes logo.

RXR Inflatable Protection

The chest protector has five main chambers placed in an X-shape. the main one being on the sternum.

The protector is inflated by this Schraeder valve. The clear plastic tube with the spring inside acts as a blow-off valve to prevent it from being inflated over 10psi.

Sticker sets are available to customize the protector. I test rode this version today and a guy on the chairlift mistook me for a tree.

The spine protector has four main chambers in the center, and two to protect the shoulder blades.

Shredz Kids Clothing

The gloves are designed with a huge velcro wrist opening on the back of the hand. This is to help parents put gloves on for the kids which I am told can be a struggle with young children.

Animoz

CP Gang

They also have some cool embossed aluminum stickers than can be used on flat or curved surfaces. Made by a company that produces a similar product for Italian champagne.

Trickstuff

The Trickstuff Dirt Cap helps to get the brake hose through the top cap and steerer tube and let you barspin to your hearts content. The expanding 'star nut' system is cut out to allow the housing to pass through.