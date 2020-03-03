Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

We've been searching the pits for some new tech at Crankworx Rotorua and found a smattering of recently released goodies.
Leatt
Leatt had their new clipless and flat pedal shoes
on display.Industry Nine
Industry Nine had their all new carbon wheelset
laced to Hydra hubs. The carbon rims are made in Kamloops, BC, by We Are One Composites, and use a layup specifically designed in conjunction with Industry Nine. There are XC, trail, enduro, and DH models available.Troy Lee DesignsCycle Muck
New Zealand based company Cycle Muck had their pH-neutral bike wash on display. They claim there's no need to use a brush and unlike alkaline-based cleaners which strip grease and crack seals, their environmentally friendly wash keeps your bike running smooth.Box Components
Box Components had their new 11,8 and 7-speed drivetrains on show.POC
We saw plenty of locals wearing POC's new Axion SPIN helmet. Described as a more affordable, lightweight, all-mountain helmet, but still with POC's Spin protection and stylish looks.
A New Zealand student had his start-up company on show which made a 3D printed a 4 piston brake caliper. The open design increases airflow and saves weight, a caliper with pads weighs just 60g.
