Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Leatt

Industry Nine

Troy Lee Designs

The new Troy Lee Designs D4 helmet looks even better in person.

Cycle Muck

Box Components

Box Components had their new 11,8 and 7-speed drivetrains on show.

POC

We saw plenty of locals wearing POC's new Axion SPIN helmet. Described as a more affordable, lightweight, all-mountain helmet, but still with POC's Spin protection and stylish looks.

POC's own Spin protection integrated with the helmet liner.

Classic POC styling.

A New Zealand student had his start-up company on show which made a 3D printed a 4 piston brake caliper. The open design increases airflow and saves weight, a caliper with pads weighs just 60g.

The fabled new Fox fork? Alas... a Marzocchi with Fox decals...

Original vs new Santa Cruz Heckler... which do you prefer?

Pivot's new Switchblade on show which Eddie Master piloted to the top spot of the Toa Enduro last weekend in Rotorua.

We've been searching the pits for some new tech at Crankworx Rotorua and found a smattering of recently released goodies.Leatt had their new clipless and flat pedal shoes on display.Industry Nine had their all new carbon wheelset laced to Hydra hubs. The carbon rims are made in Kamloops, BC, by We Are One Composites, and use a layup specifically designed in conjunction with Industry Nine. There are XC, trail, enduro, and DH models available.New Zealand based company Cycle Muck had their pH-neutral bike wash on display. They claim there's no need to use a brush and unlike alkaline-based cleaners which strip grease and crack seals, their environmentally friendly wash keeps your bike running smooth.