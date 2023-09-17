Tech Randoms: Châtel EDR World Cup 2023

A Devinci Spartan with a reach adjusting headset installed.

Jet washes came in handy to get the clay out of the tires from the bike park

There were plenty of forks missing on our trip around the pits.

McKay Vezina's Giant Reign, also with a reach adjusting headest.

Full rebuilds in Ibis for their last outing

Full fresh builds for the Gas Gas team.

Custom levers for the boys in the Polygon pits.

These Oak brake levers are an after-market addition with Polygon's Matt Stuttard being involved in the design of these ones.

The team at Forbidden had every bike ready to go pretty early.

Final pressure check.

LoamLab's Counterpunch grips help keep those pinkies safe.

Full strip down for the Specialized team.

Every part off, cleaned and refitted.

Busy time in the Yeti pits with forks heading off for their service

Privateer pits are a little less glamorous

But the same care and attention is paid to their bikes as the rest of the field

Tire choice was tough for practice day with the greasy bike park stages being everybody's concern

Quick tune-up for this EXT shock

Some funky volume spacer action going on at Fox, these did not find their way back into the fork post service

This is one battered Cushcore

Another set of Zebs getting some love

Ingenious little bungee cord support for the rear end of the bike when the shock is out

Tim at SRAM's retirement gift.

Stickers are the final touches

This Transition looks a little different than the current Repeater - there are cable ports at the headtube, and considering that the SRAM E-EDR team is racing it, it probably doesn't have a Shimano motor...

Spot the odd one out . . .

Another entry for toolbox wars

Final spoke tension checks were being done at Specialized

The service teams have been busy with freshly built forks for most riders

This is quite a simple but genius way to support the fork when it needs a little bit of attention

Fresh layer of grease

Some fancy footwork and some not-by-the-book bike cleaning going on in the Deviate pits

We see telemetry going on a lot in downhill. The enduro teams are not shy about using it either

Some pretty fancy foam cut tool boxes for the Commencal techs

DT Swiss' unreleased new hubs with some clues as to whats going on inside them

Attention to detail is everything

This Jekyll is getting a bit of love

Pre-soaked foam rings keep things moving quickly for Fox

Between practice sessions, we took a look around the pits at the Châtel round of the EDR World Cup.