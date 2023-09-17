Tech Randoms: Châtel EDR World Cup 2023

Between practice sessions, we took a look around the pits at the Châtel round of the EDR World Cup.
A Devinci Spartan with a reach adjusting headset installed.
Jet washes came in handy to get the clay out of the tires from the bike park
There were plenty of forks missing on our trip around the pits.
McKay Vezina's Giant Reign, also with a reach adjusting headest.
Full rebuilds in Ibis for their last outing
Full fresh builds for the Gas Gas team.
Custom levers for the boys in the Polygon pits.
These Oak brake levers are an after-market addition with Polygon's Matt Stuttard being involved in the design of these ones.
The team at Forbidden had every bike ready to go pretty early.
Final pressure check.
LoamLab's Counterpunch grips help keep those pinkies safe.
Full strip down for the Specialized team.
Every part off, cleaned and refitted.
Busy time in the Yeti pits with forks heading off for their service
Privateer pits are a little less glamorous
But the same care and attention is paid to their bikes as the rest of the field
Tire choice was tough for practice day with the greasy bike park stages being everybody's concern
Quick tune-up for this EXT shock
Some funky volume spacer action going on at Fox, these did not find their way back into the fork post service
This is one battered Cushcore
Another set of Zebs getting some love
Ingenious little bungee cord support for the rear end of the bike when the shock is out
Tim at SRAM's retirement gift.
Stickers are the final touches
This Transition looks a little different than the current Repeater - there are cable ports at the headtube, and considering that the SRAM E-EDR team is racing it, it probably doesn't have a Shimano motor...
Spot the odd one out . . .
Another entry for toolbox wars
Final spoke tension checks were being done at Specialized
The service teams have been busy with freshly built forks for most riders
This is quite a simple but genius way to support the fork when it needs a little bit of attention
Fresh layer of grease
Some fancy footwork and some not-by-the-book bike cleaning going on in the Deviate pits
We see telemetry going on a lot in downhill. The enduro teams are not shy about using it either
Some pretty fancy foam cut tool boxes for the Commencal techs
DT Swiss' unreleased new hubs with some clues as to whats going on inside them
Attention to detail is everything
This Jekyll is getting a bit of love
Pre-soaked foam rings keep things moving quickly for Fox