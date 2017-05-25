PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Randoms - EWS Ireland 2017

May 25, 2017
by Ross Bell  
It has been a sunny start to the weekend in Wicklow as the teams and racers prepare their bike and bodies for what looks to be another tight day of racing come Sunday. We've been for a stroll through the pits to check out what the team mechanics were working on and a few things caught our eye, including a new carbon Nukeproof.

Yeti mechanic Shaun Hughes gets to work cutting down Richie s tires ready for practice.
Yeti mechanic Shaun Hughes gets to work cutting down Richie's tires and readying his rig for practice.


Richie is running Minion DHFs front and rear...
Richie is running Minion DHFs front and rear...

...although with a cut chamfered edge to increase rolling speed.
...although with a cut chamfered edge to increase rolling speed.

Richie sticking with the oh so successful SB6 this weekend.
Richie is sticking with the oh-so-successful SB6 this weekend.
Whilst teammate Cody has opted for the big wheeled SB5.5 to tackle the Wicklow stages on.
Whilst teammate Cody has opted for the big-wheeled SB5.5 to tackle the Wicklow stages on.

Sam Hill sits second in the overall and now has a new bike under him this weekend details are limited but its a carbon front end and 650B.
Sam Hill sits second in the overall and now has a new bike under him this weekend. Details are limited, but it looks to be a new carbon front end and 650B.

A big move for Nukeproof with their first carbon frame how will Sam fare on in this weekend
A big move for Nukeproof with their first carbon frame. How will Sam fare on it this weekend?

Sam wasn t the only one to get a new Nukeproof this weekend Nigel Page has been given a custom paint job.
Sam wasn't the only one to get a new Nukeproof this weekend, Nigel Page has been given a custom paint job.

Sam wasn t the only one to get a new Nukeproof this weekend Nigel Page has been given a custom paint job.
Sam wasn t the only one to get a new Nukeproof this weekend Nigel Page has been given a custom paint job.

The Trek Slash of Lewis Buchanan primes and ready for practice.
Lewis Buchanan's Trek Slash is primed and ready for practice.

Cannondale have fresh paint jobs for the weekend.
Cannondale have fresh paint jobs for the weekend.

Matteo putting the finishing touches to Marco Osborne s bike.
Matteo putting the finishing touches to Marco Osborne's bike.
Jerome Clementz using a grip-shift to lock out his rear shock.
Jerome Clementz using a grip-shift to lock out his rear shock.

A new bike to the EWS circuit the Identiti Mettle will be James Shirley s weapon of choice for the year.
A new bike to the EWS circuit, the Identiti Mettle will be James Shirley's weapon of choice for the year.

The Mettle is the brand s first full suspension bike.
The Mettle is the brand's first full suspension bike.
Finished off in Gusset and Halo components and purple colourway its a bike that definitely stands out.
Finished off in Gusset and Halo components and purple colourway, it's a bike that definitely stands out.

It was a day of strip downs and full rebuilds.
It was a day of strip downs and full rebuilds.

Joe Barnes Spectral features a custom linkage that gives him a softer initial stroke with more support later in the stroke which mechanic Craig says reduces fatigues on long stages.
Joe Barnes' Spectral features a custom linkage that gives him a softer initial stroke with more support later in the stroke, which mechanic Craig says reduces fatigue on long stages.

A fresh build for Wyn Masers the chromed Sanction sitting pretty in the Wicklow sunshine.
A fresh build for Wyn Masters, the chromed Sanction sitting pretty in the Wicklow sunshine.


  • + 20
 I wonder if Richie read the session 29 vs 27.5 comments section before deciding what bike to go for? The Internet says that 29ers are faster but that it's statistically insignificant! Argh!!
  • + 1
 Internet is right! As always....
  • + 1
 comment of the month
  • + 2
 Jeez, how fast would he be on a 29er? Stop giving him ideas, the rest of the field wont stand a chance.

I would love to see Sam Hill on a 29er with flats.
  • + 8
 Gripshift for shock lockout is brilliant. "I had to put the hammer down and was just like 'Wrrraaaaahhhhh!!!'" while making wrist twist motion>
  • + 4
 I'm actually curious if you could do gripshift for a seatpost.

*looks at reverb on bike, becomes less curious.*
  • + 8
 still think canyon is sporting the best bike paint schemes in the game.
  • + 7
 Yes ,after Yeti ????
  • - 2
 @tuumbaq: :-) to be honest anything looks good next to the pepto-blue monster
  • + 1
 Ilike that white/red nukeproof
  • + 5
 Pageys nuke proof paint job is pure sex. I'm well jell.
  • + 5
 Barry Sheene replica! I think he smoked too much for enduro though...
  • + 1
 @Rhymer:

Sheene had a hole drilled in the front of his helmet so he could sneak one more ciggy on the start line.
  • + 1
 Amazing paint!
  • + 2
 @Rhymer: wondered if anyone else would recognise the sheene scheme
  • + 5
 What's this, sun in Ireland and rain everywhere else this year?
  • + 2
 Rain due Saturday!
  • + 4
 I like that DHF cut. Might allow the braking edges to bite a little better too.
  • + 5
 that trek is sweet!
  • + 4
 Clipless pedals mounted up to Sam Hill's bike!?!?!
  • + 2
 And Michelin tires ?
  • + 4
 "...and purple colourway, it's a bike that Shirley stands out."
  • + 3
 If Sam Hill wins the overall EWS... I'm buying a nukeproof.
  • + 2
 soooo is it ok to clamp the dropper posts like that? Few mechanics told me that a no no!
  • + 5
 It is OK as long as:
- it is fully extended..
-your stand clamp head is spotless clean
-you are a pro racer and the post only needs to last a race or two at most..
  • + 2
 James: This is my new bike!

PB: Shirley, you can't be serious.

James: I am serious. And don't call me by my last name.
  • + 1
 Bike pron: It used to be downhill bikes, now this is the shaved hairless pron.
  • + 8
 Gotta love the pron.
  • + 4
 @adrock-whistler: can't forget cornhub.com
  • + 4
 @ibishreddin: So tempted to click the link, but at work and no clue what really lays on the other side...
  • + 2
 can we get more video bike checks?
  • + 2
 Identiti Mogul was full suspension
  • + 2
 Welcome lads,nice bikes ;-)
  • + 2
 Wheres the Sam Hill flat pedals???!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Aluminum back end on on Joe Barnes' spectral. I wonder why that is?
  • + 1
 Same reason as linkage, softin rear end i would suspect
  • + 2
 @aljoburr: I think so too. I remember Aaron Gwin saying he and his mechanic John saw the seat stay arch in two just to get a little more flex in the rear.
  • + 1
 Dentitties look really nice!
Below threshold threads are hidden

