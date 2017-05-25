Tech Randoms - EWS Ireland 2017

It has been a sunny start to the weekend in Wicklow as the teams and racers prepare their bike and bodies for what looks to be another tight day of racing come Sunday. We've been for a stroll through the pits to check out what the team mechanics were working on and a few things caught our eye, including a new carbon Nukeproof.





Yeti mechanic Shaun Hughes gets to work cutting down Richie's tires and readying his rig for practice.







Richie is running Minion DHFs front and rear...

...although with a cut chamfered edge to increase rolling speed.





Richie is sticking with the oh-so-successful SB6 this weekend.

Whilst teammate Cody has opted for the big-wheeled SB5.5 to tackle the Wicklow stages on.





Sam Hill sits second in the overall and now has a new bike under him this weekend. Details are limited, but it looks to be a new carbon front end and 650B.





A big move for Nukeproof with their first carbon frame. How will Sam fare on it this weekend?





Sam wasn't the only one to get a new Nukeproof this weekend, Nigel Page has been given a custom paint job.









Lewis Buchanan's Trek Slash is primed and ready for practice.





Cannondale have fresh paint jobs for the weekend.





Matteo putting the finishing touches to Marco Osborne's bike.

Jerome Clementz using a grip-shift to lock out his rear shock.





A new bike to the EWS circuit, the Identiti Mettle will be James Shirley's weapon of choice for the year.





The Mettle is the brand's first full suspension bike.

Finished off in Gusset and Halo components and purple colourway, it's a bike that definitely stands out.





It was a day of strip downs and full rebuilds.





Joe Barnes' Spectral features a custom linkage that gives him a softer initial stroke with more support later in the stroke, which mechanic Craig says reduces fatigue on long stages.





A fresh build for Wyn Masters, the chromed Sanction sitting pretty in the Wicklow sunshine.






