Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Jun 2, 2022
by Seb Stott  
While teams were setting up before the opening round of the EWS in Scotland, we took a lap of the pits to see which new products or interesting setups caught our eye.

Fresh colours for the Forbidden team only.

We saw a few sets of these LoamLab Counterpunch pinky protectors for the tight Tweed Valley trails.
Rhys Verner was running a Ziggy Link (meant for use with a 27.5" rear wheel) with a full 29er setup and a 160 mm fork to achieve a steeper head angle.

Katy Winton's GT Force (pictured) was running a mullet setup with a custom rocker link (the production bike is 29er only). She's running a Fox 36 fork and the short chainstay setting, as is teammate Noga Korem.

A proper look inside the new Buttercup system from RockShox. The rubber pucks are sandwiched above and below the silver disc with slight preload, which is connected to the spring and damper shafts. The idea is to allow a little movement between the lowers and the upper tubes before the static friction in the internals has to be overcome.

Another custom link, this time on Mitch Ropelato's Cannondale Jekyll. The Jekyll is also a full 29er in stock configuration, but Mitch appears to be riding mullet. I'm not sure what the tabs on the back of the link are for. A suspension data sensor maybe?

A SRAM Eagle-compatible derailleur cage from Fast-Light is designed to be more durable than the stock cage, with larger pulley wheels too.
A matching Fast Light stem in the Cannondale pits.

Privateer had their E-161, which is ready for production when they can get hold of parts. We've seen prototype versions before but the design is now more-or-less finalised, with mullet wheels in all sizes to keep the chainstay length in check. The wheels are e-bike specific from Hunt, with a stronger, low-engagement freehub and 36 spokes at the rear.
They also had this dirt jumper project, which they hope they'll be able to sell for £300-£350 for the frame, and under £1,000 for a full build next year.

Commencal are racing three of their prototype four-bar enduro bikes here. With paint on, it looks a bit less prototype-y than what we've seen so far, but it's still a development project for now.

The bolt-on bridge can be changed out to alter the stiffness.

A closer look at the unusual forward-facing lower link
The forward shock mount look to be interchangeable to tweak the leverage curve. The development team are using air and coil shocks.

Specialized's Charlie Murray was one of the few riders I saw running RockShox Flight Attendant, in this case with a coil shock.

Hup Bikes had their kids bikes on display, which are designed for people from 120 cm (3' 11"), but can still accommodate 27.5" or 29" wheels. The idea is to make for a smoother ride on proper trails without the complexity and weight of suspension. Plus, all the parts are compatible with full-sized frames as the rider grows up. Importantly for riders who might weigh only 30 Kg, the full bike is claimed to be lighter than most top-level XC race bikes.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms Enduro World Series EWS Tweed Valley 2022


Must Read This Week
What We Know So Far About the Heartbreaking Murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson
88399 views
First Ride: ARC8 Evolve FS - The Future of XC Race Bikes?
58910 views
Updated: Sam Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Will Miss EWS Opening Round
39138 views
Industry Digest: eBike Regulation, Stolen Bikes, Zwift Layoffs & More
37309 views
Slack Randoms: Luca Shaw's World Cup Crash, Rope Spoke Analysis & More
33180 views
Video: Reece Wallace Shows How Versatile 145mm of Travel Can Be in 'Plane Fun'
30389 views
Bike Check: Nico Vouilloz's Lapierre GLP 2 EWS-E Race Bike
29207 views
Danny Hart Shares Video of Big Seeding Crash That Took Him Out of Finals at British Downhill Series Llangollen
27504 views

35 Comments

  • 13 0
 Cheap Dirt Jumper, bout time.
  • 7 0
 Octane One bikes have been around for a while.
  • 7 0
 The Commencal keep looking like a strangely-short bike - can’t seem to understand if it’s an issue from the photos or if they really decided to keep it super short…
  • 6 0
 looks like quite a short dropper post too. Maybe we're looking at a size small frame?
  • 2 0
 It's the solid triangle sitting north of the seat tube. They do look shorter.
  • 1 0
 Its shorter like 80mm
  • 3 0
 short is fast!
  • 1 0
 Commencal have always designed their bikes with their racers wants in mind, so if they feel like a shorter, more nimble bike is better, they have this option. If they want a longer bike, they can go back a generation, or use the Clash. Regardless, it looks really good.
  • 1 0
 @danielfloyd: which is weird because the clash should be the short one
  • 4 0
 Rhys with some interesting set up choices to get a steeper head angle. Are you telling me that long, low, slack is not all it's cracked up to be??
  • 5 0
 Ah yes, all kids need a 1-thousand-dollar fork on their tiny little bike.
  • 3 3
 Better forks are lighter, lighter forks make lighter bikes, lighter bikes are easier for kids to ride.

If you weigh 60kg, and ride a 12kg bike, what’s an extra 500 or 1000g, if you weight 30kg and your bike is 10kg, it’s a much bigger difference.

Also, most kids forks are equivalent to a pogo stick, they’re a detriment to performance, I always encourage parents to buy the bike with a rigid fork and air down tires. However if your kid is serious and riding competitive, why not give them the same advantage you’d expect to enjoy.
  • 3 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: It's not great to see almost all kids' bikes coming with a shitty suspension fork as a feature. A rigid fork would be better on probs 90% of kids' bikes.
  • 1 0
 @jaame: rigid fork. Replace with cheap old reba. Done.
  • 4 1
 Katy's bike is looking niiiicccce. First time I've seen the Pinky protectors too, might have to get some for my next inners visit!
  • 1 0
 Really nice paint job - harking back to one of the mid-90s bikes. I'm thinking Avalanche or Karakoram.
  • 1 0
 1992 Karakoram
  • 4 0
 That is the least commencal-y looking commencal I've ever seen.
  • 3 0
 Looks a tad like a an SB 130
  • 2 1
 @tadabing: Agreed, doesn't have the infinity linkage though.
  • 4 0
 Those loam lab things seem kinda nice.
  • 4 0
 Mine saved me yesterday. Wrist and elbow scuffed up from hitting the tree after the pinky protector did its job and saved my knuckle, but a scrape definitely beats another broken knuckle.
  • 3 0
 everytime I see a Forbidden Bike...a little voice inside says "I wanna touch it..."
  • 3 0
 Katy's GT looks sick with that paint scheme
  • 1 0
 I hope that something like the HUP kids bikes become available in the US soon.
  • 2 0
 I wonder if the new Commencal will be put into the full 29er Meta lineup.
  • 1 2
 Sorry folks had killer tooth ache all day and last night dint sleep a wink, forgive me please, now I have to go my mummy is shouting at me its dinner time and she is going to get an aggressive mouthful, take care folks
  • 1 0
 Nothing wrong with a bit of tweed
  • 5 0
 I feel the need...the need for tweed.
  • 1 1
 What benefit does the larger pulley wheel on the derailleur provide, other than looking cool?
  • 2 0
 I think there are two claimed benefits of the larger pulley wheel.

1) Larger cogs lead to less chain articulation (how much does the link angle change as it wraps around the cog) which is a source of inefficiency. You can really notice this when you drop into the 10th tooth cog (or 9 on that E13 one) on your cassette so this is a real thing but not sure how much this has an effect with the sizes being used in the derailleur.

2) The larger cog will be rotating at a slower speed so there will be less losses in the bearings.
  • 2 0
 That GT is sexy af!
  • 2 1
 Im off go binley mega chippy!
  • 1 1
 So does any other bike daydreamer
  • 1 1
 Ill b your wing man anytime.,





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010132
Mobile Version of Website