Tech Randoms: Fest Sessions Malmedy 2021

The majority of tech highlights come from meticulously built race bikes, tuned for a fine balance of being supportive and sensitive all in one perfectly packaged platform. However, there is so much equally interesting bike setups and tech if we swing the pendulum to the other end of the spectrum of purpose-built free ride machines.
There is no better place to get an up-close look at bikes built specifically for going full send than Fest sessions. The brainchild of Nico Vink, one of the master builders and pioneers of hang time. Fest sessions is a magnet for riders and bikes looking to log sky miles and get loose in the process! Here is a look at some of the tech that goes into these purpose-built beasts and just interesting randoms from Fest sessions Malmedy 2021.
However, SB1 was by far the preferred dedicated single speed set up among those who want to keep things simple
Alongside all the usuals, Vinny T coming with the Box One 7 Speed drive train
Although not unique to free ride, you have to appreciate the custom paint and color coordination of Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz
It's all in the details
The groms were beyond on point with their attitude, riding, and bike setups. All that can be said is the future is bright!
Discs on a BMX for when you're riding big park lines on 20" chrome wheels
Photos Provided by Hanna Retz and Martin Vinje
