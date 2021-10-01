Tech Randoms: Fest Sessions Malmedy 2021

You can't talk about unique setup and bike tech without having Remy Morton at the forefront of the conversation, Normally running gear-less with 135 Hope cranks, it's on another playing field than everyone else

With Remy running no drive train, it frees up space to be used in alternative ways. For example, cutting off the hanger and turning a Fox 40 stanchion into a grind guard cover over the freehub. After getting a taste in Sound of Speed and his Raw 100, you can only try to imagine what he is cooking up for the future.

For everyone else, single-speed dominated the field for drive train set up, this one specifically is a Shimano Saint derailleur set to the gear of choice for this course but could be adjusted if needed

However, SB1 was by far the preferred dedicated single speed set up among those who want to keep things simple

Alongside all the usuals, Vinny T coming with the Box One 7 Speed drive train

Although not unique to free ride, you have to appreciate the custom paint and color coordination of Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz

It's all in the details

All the way down to matching the chain guide to the Ohlins shock

Known for his iconic superman seat grabs, Andreu Lacondeguy putting grip tape on his saddle to ensure nothing slips when throwing down.

This idler pulley showing its versatility. Running the chain underneath it acts as a chain guide/tensioner. Why not when you don't need the advantages it normally gives to technical terrain

When you throw some of the most unique shapes in the game, Jaxson Riddle adding padding to areas of the bike no one else needs to.

If we were to talk about suspension settings, it's easily summed up as uncomfortably stiff. This one is specifically set up with all the compression and all the ramp, thanks to some mods allowing you to set up a ramp pressure instead of using tokens and Push Industries' aftermarket compression system.

After getting the suspension stiff enough to give a sag measurement well below what's suggested, other parts of the bike need to be beefed up to handle the compressions that are far beyond what would be considered in the appropriate range.

With all the rigs being built to go big and endure constant punishment, it makes Hannah Bergemann's TR11 all that much more impressive with it being one of the lightest bikes in the field, having a fighting weight of approximately 33lbs(14.9kg).

Also looking mint with the subtle color matching details.

The groms were beyond on point with their attitude, riding, and bike setups. All that can be said is the future is bright!

Speaking of groms, here is a spy shot of a grom-sized rotor that Reverse has been in the process of developing... but in all seriousness, some really interesting perspectives and developments in the works.

Development in the wild.

Prototypes of the Hope Tech 3 V4 brakes being put through their paces.

You have to equally appreciate all the shred sleds that are just gritty and wear their battle scars with pride

Among all the triple crowns were a couple of really interesting rigs. Such as another one of Remy Morton's creations, his fully custom-built BMX

Discs on a BMX for when you're riding big park lines on 20" chrome wheels

Lastly a proper hybrid between both worlds.

You know you want to try it.

The majority of tech highlights come from meticulously built race bikes, tuned for a fine balance of being supportive and sensitive all in one perfectly packaged platform. However, there is so much equally interesting bike setups and tech if we swing the pendulum to the other end of the spectrum of purpose-built free ride machines.There is no better place to get an up-close look at bikes built specifically for going full send than Fest sessions. The brainchild of Nico Vink, one of the master builders and pioneers of hang time. Fest sessions is a magnet for riders and bikes looking to log sky miles and get loose in the process! Here is a look at some of the tech that goes into these purpose-built beasts and just interesting randoms from Fest sessions Malmedy 2021.Photos Provided by Hanna Retz and Martin Vinje