Tech Randoms: Fest Sessions Polska 2022

Photography Provided by Bartek Wolinski

No better way to start off talking about bike setup than looking at the superstar youngster who is way beyond his years when it comes to going big - Raoul Schneeberg's TR11

Fully color coordinated with the -5mm reach adjust headset cups in place on a small frame, its the ultimate "kids" fun sized shred sled

Although everything is preference based, Chelsea Kimball's Specialized Demo was the perfect example of one commonality between all the riders, and that's very firm suspension. Chelsea's fighting weight clocks in at 130lbs(59kg). Relatively, that 500lb spring and full compression put sag way below recommended, but help to carry the speed needed for sending some of the biggest airs in the game.

The only thing stiffer than Chelsea's suspension was the lock-out clutch on her TRP derailleur, keeping everything in place during the occasional flat landing.

Frame choice was a hot topic and it was about a 50/50 split between people using long travel enduro frames with triple crown forks vs proper DH frames. Robin Groomes was on the long travel enduro side with her Yeti SB165

Running Enve wheels and 5 Dev cranks with 155mm arms, the assumption was that such a light bike would not carry as much speed as something with more meat to it. Robin put that to rest by riding "wide open" and sending the big line early in the week while making it look easy

Bike set up is not all about components and numbers but also about attitude, and no other bike fit the rider's personality better than Lukas Schafer's custom painted Radon Swoop

The only thing more interesting than the paint job was the tire choice. Rolling a Minion SS on both the front and the rear, you can feel the need for speed

If it's not a mullet or a 69er, with 27.5 front and 26 rear I guess that would make Max Kruse's Nicolai Ion with plenty of geo adjust a skullet? Either way 26 ain't dead as Max was frothing about how easy it was to place exactly where he wanted and how fun it felt during long term hang time.

Using the dust on Max's forr is the perfect indicator to how suspension is used on immaculately designed and shaped jumps. With transitions this perfect and braking bumps non existent, it's all about support and does not often go beyond 50%. The back 50% is for everything spicy.

One bike that was a unique balance between bike tech and preference was Gemma Corberas Cannondale Jeykll

High pivot and single speed, it showcases both the technological advancements currently taking place in the industry while also showing the need for keeping things simple

Another interesting combo was CJ Selig's Canyon Torque with a dual crown fork and 12 speed drive train. Possible new genera of freeduro? Nope, just a perfect visual of the parts shortage everyone in the industry is feeling, mix and matching what you have to get things rolling.

Long live Jordie Lunn.

Look good, feel good, ride good is the best way to sum up Vinny Armstrong's Trek Session with all the small details!

Industry Nine doing colors like only I9 can and going the extra mile with custom engraving one of Vinny's tattoos onto the hubs, giving it one of the most personalized touches of any bike here at Fest Sessions Polska.

Noise is always a top talking point, and the consensus is the quieter the better. Methodically placed, this custom colored VHS tape protects the stays and silences chain slap

With a dirt jump background, the Fest Sessions Polska jumps looked a little different through the eyes of Sam Hodgson. This was fully apparent with how he set up his Pivot Firebird as a long travel slope bike.

Rear brake only with enough hose for multiple rotations and crank stoppers in place, this bike was the perfect tool for some of the most jaw dropping moments of the entire event.

Staying true to the dirt jump roots, proper fast rolling tires front and rear for maximum flow.

You can not talk about jaw dropping moments without having Nicholi Rogatkin at the forefront of the conversation. It's almost impossible to calculate how many flips and spins his Specialized Demo has seen.

Bikes and the development that goes into them is ever evolving, and the modern mountain bike with all the technology behind it is undeniably breathtaking. However, it's easy to get lost in chasing KOMs and endlessly obsessing over bike set up with rapid development and constantly changing standards. I'm not saying that going fast, bike set up, or better gear is unimportant, but do not forget that riding bikes is about having fun! Even in the face of some of the gnarliest features on the planet, riders like Szymon Godziek find the balance between pushing the limits and having a good time in the process. This was embodied at Szymon's Fest event, Fest Sessions Polska. Although the jumps are serious business with serious consequences, Szymon Godziek and the rest of the crew were nothing but smiles and high fives at the end of each lap.The feeling of what is fun is individual, and what feels fun manifests itself as preferences in bike setup. Just like the riders, the bikes themselves have to strike a balance of being capable, confidence-inspiring, and fun to ride. With a big and diverse group of riders all hitting the same features, the variety of bike set ups highlights just how individual and important these preferences are. Here are some of the purpose built rigs and the tech that goes into hitting massive jumps all the while making for a good time doing it.