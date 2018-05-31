Tech Randoms - Fort William DH World Cup 2018

Dave and Danny talk setup. Hart is always one to watch here, and had red hot pace at the British National a few weeks ago. Dave and Danny talk setup. Hart is always one to watch here, and had red hot pace at the British National a few weeks ago.

Dave Garland gets to work on a rather sleek looking data acquisition setup.

A closer look at the lower shock mount on Gaetan Vige's prototype Scott Gambler.

Gaetan Vige's prototype Scott Gambler

Vige's Bos fork with dual volume adjustments.

Ben Arnott sprucing up Neko's Tues.

FTD awaiting the wheels of Neko Mulally.

The brakes used at last year's world championships made another appearance.

John Hall prepping wheels and tires for Aaron Gwin.

The Fox boys had their work cut out for them today.

Top EWS racer, Martin Maes, is here in Fort William aboard an updated GT downhill prototype.

A high and low flip chip is clearly visible on the GT prototypes.

Check the massive spacer under the headtube on Maes' GT. It more than likely allows for the same frame to run 27.5 or 29-inch wheels, but GT is still silent on any details here.

The idler is looking more refined and ready for production.

Connor Fearon's black and yellow Operator; he'll try 29" and 27.5" wheels before deciding what to race on.

Loris Vergier has gone back to an air shock with the new V10.

Loris Vergier is running a +8mm Buzzworks offset headset on his medium frame.

A little additional padding to dull down chain noise.

Dougy working on Luca Shaw's fresh V10.

Brosnan has swapped back to an air shock with a bigger air can to give him the feeling he's looking for.

How high will Troy Brosnan and his Sender climb this weekend? Fort William has been a happy hunting ground for him in the past.

Fresh decals for the SRAM riders.

Spoke nipple color coordination in the Transition pits.

More pink being added to the Transition of Tahnee Seagrave.

Propain have popped 29" wheels in their Rage this weekend.

With the chainstays in long mode, and a slightly shorter shock they've made enough room for the big wheels.

Gee Atherton's custom paint job for this weekend is drool worthy....

...Same for Rachel's! The siblings will certainly stand out for their home race.

Some faster rolling rubber is appearing on the back of select bikes through the pits.

Myriam Nicole's Supreme ready to be unleashed on the granite rocks.

A rather prototype looking stem in the Commencal pits.

Only Amaury Pierron seemed to be running it.

Looks like a new idler position being tested in the Commencal pits.

Custom airline carry-on for your custom suspension anyone?

Emilie Siegenthaler and Bernard Kerr continue to ride the 650B Phoenix...

...While Rupert Chapman and Eddie Masters are on the big wheeled rig.

Loic Bruni has rocked up to Fort Bill with custom levers bolted to his Maguras.

Flo Payet is on a version of the Summum 29er we saw Danny ride for a few races last season.

Luck of the Irish - Jacob Dickson's topcap.

DVO goodness on the back end of Marcelo Gutierrez's Giant.

Bluegrass has their new helmet here in Fort William and this collection of colors was spotted in the UR Polygon pits.

Sam Blenkinsop's Norco in the stand and waiting on some rear shock work to be completed.

After a lengthy break, the downhill World Cup circus has rolled into the classic venue of Fort William in the Scottish Highlands. Bikes are being built, primed, and readied for another dose of brutal rock beating down the slopes of Aonach Mòr. We've been for a snoop of the pits to see what the mechanics are working on before practice kicks off in the morning: