Tech Randoms - Fort William DH World Cup 2018

After a lengthy break, the downhill World Cup circus has rolled into the classic venue of Fort William in the Scottish Highlands. Bikes are being built, primed, and readied for another dose of brutal rock beating down the slopes of Aonach Mòr. We've been for a snoop of the pits to see what the mechanics are working on before practice kicks off in the morning:
Dave Garland gets to work on a rather sleek looking data acquisition setup.
Brosnan has swapped back to an air shock with a bigger air can to give him the feeling he's looking for.
MENTIONS
: @rossbellphoto @davetrumpore
30 Comments
Post a Comment