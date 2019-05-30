PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019

May 30, 2019
by Ross Bell  
In true Fort William fashion, it was a soggy start to proceedings at the foot of Aonach Mòr as teams and riders got their bikes ready for a wet weekend in Scotland. There was plenty going on in the pits today as the rough ride down the lengthy track beckons tomorrow:

A bushel of Boxxers off to service.
A bushel of Boxxers off to service.

We spotted some rather prototype looking TRP calipers.
There wasn't much information available but they were spotted on Thomas Estaque's Commencal.

Standec telemetry and data brains about to be installed onto Connor Fearon s Operator.
Standec telemetry and data brains about to be installed onto Connor Fearon's Operator.
Standec sensors and other magic installed on Connor Fearon s Kona.
Standec sensors and other magic installed on Connor Fearon's Kona.

Luca Shaw takes the reigns from his mechanic Dougie Fresh shifting his saddle position forward to avoid the dreaded bottom-out buzz.
Luca Shaw takes the reins from his mechanic, Dougie Fresh, shifting his saddle position forward to avoid the dreaded bottom-out buzz.

Marshy wrestles with Greg Minnaar Maxxis at the Syndicate.
Marshy wrestles with Greg Minnaar's Maxxis tire.

Jason Marsh reinstalls Minnaar's forks after a service in the FOX pits.
Greg Minnaar's cockpit setup.

Wheel balancing and a Chris King hub in the Santa Cruz pits.

Makeshift eight speed cassette fitted on Loris s V10.
Makeshift eight-speed cassette fitted on Loris's V10.

Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10 ready to go tomorrow afternoon.

New Nukeproof Dissent DH bike.
The new Nukeproof Dissent.

Nukeproof Dissent rear end.
Middle setting flip chip.


Aaron Gwin s E-13 Kenda combo coming together.
Aaron Gwin's E-13/Kenda combo coming together.
Aaron Gwin s back-up bike awaits a new build after the stolen bike fiasco.
Aaron Gwin's back-up bike awaits a new build after the stolen bike fiasco.

JT giving Tracy Hannah s bike some love after a whole lot of training down under.
JT giving Tracy Hannah's bike some love after a whole lot of training down under.

The Trek young guns forks await pick up from service at Sram.
The Trek young guns' forks await pick up from service at SRAM.

Commencal have a set of new powermeter cranks from Quarq/SRAM.

Aaron Gwin is still running a large sized frame with a reach adjust headset.

Neko Mulally and Jack Moir running coil while Aaron Gwin is on the air shock.

Dakotah Norton has moved from an L sized frame to an XL, he is running a reach adjust headset to shorten the reach slightly.

The Unior Devinci Team have been running custom links which are more progressive.

Details in the GT pits.

Precision in the transition pits. Tahnee Seagrave s cockpit gets it s final touches.
Precision in the transition pits. Tahnee Seagrave's cockpit gets its final touches.

Tahnee Seagrave's chainline on her Shimano Saint drivetrain.
Neat cable routing on Tahnee's Transition TR11.

Ben Arnott getting Suarez's steed running sweetly.
Kogel bearing details.

New 223mm rotors from TRP on Angel Suarez's YT Tues.

SRAM's Evan Warner's tool roll.

Rudy Cabirou's Propain Rage getting prepped for practice.
Fresh flats for Joe Smith.

Counting clicks in the Atherton pits.

Gaetan Vige is swapping out his carbon bars for alloy this weekend.
Impressive toolkit found in the Cube pits. Magnets and all.
Impressive toolkit found in the Cube pits. Magnets and all.

The finishing touches getting put on Magnus Manson's Canyon Sender.

Stendec s all new data-acquisition system featuring action-cam pairing on Mike Jones Summum.
Stendec s all new data-acquisition system featuring action-cam pairing on Mike Jones Summum.

Stendec s all new data-acquisition system featuring action-cam pairing on Mike Jones Summum.
Stendec's all-new data acquisition system featuring action-cam pairing on Mike Jones' Summum.

Party Mark bringing Laurie Greenland s bar width down to size.
Party Mark bringing Laurie Greenland's bar width down to size.

Fresh XTR brakes for Brook MacDonald s ride at the MS Mondraker pit.
Fresh XTR brakes for Brook Macdonald's ride at the MS Mondraker pit.

The devil is in the detail before Mullaly s cranks go on to a fresh build.
The devil is in the detail before Mullaly's cranks go on to a fresh build.
Neko Mullaly s grips protected from greasy paws at IFR.
Neko Mullaly's grips protected from greasy paws at IFR.

John Hall half way into the fresh bike built for Aaron Gwin.
John Hall halfway into the fresh bike built for Aaron Gwin.

Mixing potions that are said to keep tires inflated.
Mixing potions that are said to keep tires inflated.

Charlie Harrison s chrome misssle.
Shiny new frames for the Trek boys.

Chrome looks better when wet.
Decal applied ready to race.
Charlie Harrison Trek Session sitting pretty in the rain.

Harrison is running an air shock on the back.

It's decked out in RockShox, SRAM, and Truvativ components.

MENTIONS: @rossbellphoto / @natedh9 / @mdelorme / @andy9


Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
118172 views
Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash
65348 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
53007 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
50472 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
44934 views
Review: MET's New Parachute MCR Convertible Full-Face Helmet
39827 views
Final Randoms from the Pits - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
39688 views
Review: 2019 Knolly Fugitive LT - A Tough, Versatile 29er
37033 views

43 Comments

  • + 39
 That Session... Sooo sweet.
  • + 6
 Oh my that's gorgeous.
  • + 2
 @shirk-007: Im definitely drooling over that trek!! (hey trek!!! if you sold this as a stock colorway, id bet your sales would double!!! just saying...)
  • - 3
 Looks like a session
  • + 1
 You're talking about the silver one right? Not the blue and yellow one?
  • + 15
 That looks like a best ever Session
  • + 3
 Yes.
  • + 14
 that session is so nice, first bike to look good with the silver boxxer crowns too imo
  • + 7
 Mmmmm. Shiny session.
  • + 3
 Not feeling all the color on the new X01 DH stuff, but I like how it looks like a classic orange MRP chainguide roller in the middle of the crank. Smile
  • + 2
 I love seeing King hubs. The I9s my wife got me are nice hubs, but I've had sets of Kings for ages that still work perfectly...and I like things that work forever with no hassle.
  • + 4
 Your wife, she's a keeper!
  • + 5
 Man, if only all bikes looked as good as that Session...
  • + 3
 What’s that little doohickey on top of Greg’s left stanchion top cap???
  • + 1
 wondering that myself. Possibly a proto air spring... nobody elses 40's have it...
  • + 4
 Pretty big Estaque of brake mounts right there. I'll get my coat...
  • + 1
 Don't think I ever noticed that Trek is running a shock model usually reserved for Enduro and Trail bikes on their WC DH bikes. I wonder what's going on inside that Super Deluxe w/ MegNeg?
  • + 1
 A few others teams have used them too.
  • + 0
 The DH thing is getting ridiculous with all that little stupid stuff,make the tracks harder and more technical and then all this bullshit things will worth nothing but the pilot it will have a major impact,it might not very commercial but ......
  • + 4
 The rider/pilot will ALWAYS make the largest difference. They will always go faster than ALL of us commentators on a bike park track or Val di Sol. The 'stupid stuff' is what makes the bikes we by ultimately better that every bike we had in the 1990's and early 2000's. The riders /pilots made the difference in 1995, 2003 and 2019. Bike tech will evolve and the courses will as well. Enjoy it .
  • + 1
 @bman33: better geometry yes ,better tires ok ,brakes a little,suspension yes yes,bearings yes yes ,the rest not that much,I bet a saint from some years back is as good as now,handlebars ,seats yeah right,seat posts ,carbon bikes why?,and the way it goes Lycra will be back ,cause it might shave a phew seconds in the new school DH tracks ,but hey it is what it is ,hang on
  • + 4
 Carbon Session looking like polished aluminum is soooo muy caliente! P'
  • + 3
 Bitchen stuff!

Minor typo: Neko Mulally and Jack Moir running coil while Aaron Gwin is on the coil.
  • + 1
 Erybody runnin coil
  • + 3
 Here it goes again! MOOOAARRRR
  • + 1
 Why are so many guys running trail brakes? I see guides, those trp look like trail and the xtr on Brooke's bike?
  • - 1
 Because the aim of the game for these guys is to brake as little as possible, so its fair to assume they don’t need the all out stopping power that mere mortals require? My guess.
  • + 1
 Those are the Guide RE on the Nukeproof. I'm wondering if people are going to start running e-bike specific parts such as the Guide RE's since they're built for stopping heavy ass bikes.
  • + 3
 @jawa: better brakes mean they can brake (even) later. if you are braking little, you need the braking you do to be very effective.
  • + 1
 Good job pinkbike. I want more pit news and loads of pro bike checks please!
  • + 3
 Shaw is going to race?
  • + 2
 "Neko Mulally and Jack Moir running coil while Aaron Gwin is on the coil"
  • + 2
 Sweet. Note on Moir, Neko and Gwin bike. Both say coil, gwin on air
  • + 1
 no cranks on that M29.. Hmmmmmmmmm
  • + 1
 Luca Shaw rocking a bug net? :S
  • + 1
 But does Gwin's backup bike have the 'old' cranks installed?
  • + 1
 I wouldn't mind if my bike looked like a session.
  • + 1
 Stendec not standec
  • + 1
 Dissent looks decent.
  • + 1
 ...with descendant
  • + 1
 That shiny Session! Wow!
  • - 2
 session looks like a.. session
  • - 1
 beat me to it

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.068369
Mobile Version of Website