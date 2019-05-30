Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019

In true Fort William fashion, it was a soggy start to proceedings at the foot of Aonach Mòr as teams and riders got their bikes ready for a wet weekend in Scotland. There was plenty going on in the pits today as the rough ride down the lengthy track beckons tomorrow:
There wasn't much information available but they were spotted on Thomas Estaque's Commencal.
Wheel balancing and a Chris King hub in the Santa Cruz pits.
Commencal have a set of new powermeter cranks from Quarq/SRAM.
Neko Mulally and Jack Moir running coil while Aaron Gwin is on the air shock.
Details in the GT pits.
Charlie Harrison Trek Session sitting pretty in the rain.
It's decked out in RockShox, SRAM, and Truvativ components.
MENTIONS
: @rossbellphoto
/ @natedh9
/ @mdelorme
/ @andy9
Minor typo: Neko Mulally and Jack Moir running coil while Aaron Gwin is on the coil.
