Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019

A bushel of Boxxers off to service.

We spotted some rather prototype looking TRP calipers.

There wasn't much information available but they were spotted on Thomas Estaque's Commencal.

Standec telemetry and data brains about to be installed onto Connor Fearon's Operator. Standec sensors and other magic installed on Connor Fearon's Kona.

Luca Shaw takes the reins from his mechanic, Dougie Fresh, shifting his saddle position forward to avoid the dreaded bottom-out buzz.

Marshy wrestles with Greg Minnaar's Maxxis tire.

Jason Marsh reinstalls Minnaar's forks after a service in the FOX pits. Greg Minnaar's cockpit setup.

Wheel balancing and a Chris King hub in the Santa Cruz pits.

Makeshift eight-speed cassette fitted on Loris's V10.

Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10 ready to go tomorrow afternoon.

The new Nukeproof Dissent.

Aaron Gwin's E-13/Kenda combo coming together. Aaron Gwin's back-up bike awaits a new build after the stolen bike fiasco.

JT giving Tracy Hannah's bike some love after a whole lot of training down under.

The Trek young guns' forks await pick up from service at SRAM.

Commencal have a set of new powermeter cranks from Quarq/SRAM.

Aaron Gwin is still running a large sized frame with a reach adjust headset.

Neko Mulally and Jack Moir running coil while Aaron Gwin is on the air shock.

Dakotah Norton has moved from an L sized frame to an XL, he is running a reach adjust headset to shorten the reach slightly.

The Unior Devinci Team have been running custom links which are more progressive.

Details in the GT pits.

Precision in the transition pits. Tahnee Seagrave's cockpit gets its final touches.

Tahnee Seagrave's chainline on her Shimano Saint drivetrain. Neat cable routing on Tahnee's Transition TR11.

Ben Arnott getting Suarez's steed running sweetly. Kogel bearing details.

New 223mm rotors from TRP on Angel Suarez's YT Tues.

SRAM's Evan Warner's tool roll.

Rudy Cabirou's Propain Rage getting prepped for practice. Fresh flats for Joe Smith.

Counting clicks in the Atherton pits.

Gaetan Vige is swapping out his carbon bars for alloy this weekend. Impressive toolkit found in the Cube pits. Magnets and all.

The finishing touches getting put on Magnus Manson's Canyon Sender.

Stendec's all-new data acquisition system featuring action-cam pairing on Mike Jones' Summum.

Party Mark bringing Laurie Greenland's bar width down to size.

Fresh XTR brakes for Brook Macdonald's ride at the MS Mondraker pit.

The devil is in the detail before Mullaly's cranks go on to a fresh build. Neko Mullaly's grips protected from greasy paws at IFR.

John Hall halfway into the fresh bike built for Aaron Gwin.

Mixing potions that are said to keep tires inflated.

Shiny new frames for the Trek boys.

Charlie Harrison Trek Session sitting pretty in the rain.

Harrison is running an air shock on the back.

It's decked out in RockShox, SRAM, and Truvativ components.

In true Fort William fashion, it was a soggy start to proceedings at the foot of Aonach Mòr as teams and riders got their bikes ready for a wet weekend in Scotland. There was plenty going on in the pits today as the rough ride down the lengthy track beckons tomorrow: