Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024

May 5, 2024
Nick Bentley  

Words & Photography by Nick Bentley and Jessie-May Morgan

More randoms from round one of the world cup at Fort William.

photo
Bruni's bike awaits its fate

photo
Complete with hitherto unseen disc rotor fairings
photo
The Specialized team says these are in place to keep the disc rotor dry in intermediate conditions (i.e. dry with the odd puddle) to ensure a consistent brake feel. It hasn't passed us by that there could also be an aerodynamic advantage here.

photo
Loic is running some prototype Specialized tires
photo
It's the Cannibal tread pattern, likely with a new rubber compound or casing

photo
Wheel weights front and rear for Bruni

photo
We'll revisit Amaury Pierron's "KODS", as we've spotted a remote lever on the left hand side of the bar that could be related to it...

photo
Cy from Cotic made the reasonably plausible suggestion that the device in question could be an actuator used to move the position of the idler to alter the role of chain forces in the suspension behavior at certain points throughout the track - with this remote controlling it

photo

Team High Country MTB are running the Atherton DH bike this season.
Team High Country MTB are running the Atherton DH bike this season

The team is running a double purple combo from Ohlins and Hayes.
The team is running a double purple combo from Ohlins and Hayes

The new Gamux prototype unwrapped.
The new Gamux prototype unwrapped

Cotic has launched its new colour option for the partly UK-made RocketMAX enduro bike.
Cotic has launched its new color option - Golfy Green - for the partly UK-made RocketMAX enduro bike
26594563
The team at SRAM has some interesting forks hanging around waiting for service there was not only a old boxxer sat in the pile but also 2 black box boxxer forks meaning a new boxxer is well on it s way
Boxxers awaiting a refresh

The classic car park bounce test on Vali Holl s bike
The classic car park bounce test on Vali Holl's bike

Some special BoXXers being hidden amongst the pile in the SRAM pits
A Flight Attendant-equipped Boxxer in the mix

A Session minus it s suspension
A Session

The first race of the season means the first glimpse of some toolboxes
A Madison Saracen Factory Race Team toolbox

Diamante Trek logo anyone
Diamante Trek logo anyone?

An amazing new colour-way for the new Madison Saracen Myst s
An amazing new color-way for the Saracen Myst

There s plenty of life left in the Pivot Phoenix 29 yet
There's plenty of life left in the Pivot Phoenix 29 yet

The Contra BR200 is a ray of steel goodness hiding in the pits
The Contra BR200 is a ray of steel goodness hiding in the pits

A better view of the idler set up on the new Sender
A better view of the idler set up on the new Sender

The idler seems to be fairly big
The idler seems to be fairly big

This is a spare Zerode sitting in their pit which looks to be an earlier model that the team were using for spares
This is a spare Zerode, which looks to be an earlier model that the team were using for spares

This has to be the nicest turbo-trainer bike I ve seen. This fresh built Trek Fuel being finished ready to be placed on a turbo for the weekend
This has to be the nicest turbo-trainer bike I've seen

Reece Wilson s Trek Session looked amazing and had some new-looking SRAM Drive train parts on it
Reece Wilson's Trek Session. The branding on the SRAM cranks indicates a departure from the XO or Descendant cranks we'd normally expect to see

Sun shine and wheel builds this weekend for the Pivot team
Sunshine and wheel builds this weekend for the Pivot team

Nick at Muc-off Young Guns crunching the numbers on the data acquisition coming from the teams bikes
Nick at Muc-Off Young Guns crunching the numbers

Gold is the new orange for Fox
Gold is the new orange

It s always good fun dropping into the Fox pits. Despite the mountain of work they always seem to have they are always good for a laugh or two
Spirits were high at Fox

Fox 40 foam rings in for a soak
Fox 40 foam rings in for a soak

Umm yeah I mean it s a unique way to tape a rim but it seems to work
One way to tape a rim

Some Ohlins TTX22M ready for service
Some Ohlins TTX22M shocks ready for service

The inner workings of Jordan William s TTX22M Ohlins Shock
The inner workings of Jordan William's TTX22M Ohlins Shock

Sam Blenkinsop keeps Kevin at SR Suntor pretty busy
Sam Blenkinsop keeps Kevin at SR Suntour pretty busy

NS seem to deliver some of the best paint jobs in the pits
NS deliver some of the best paint jobs in the pits

Fresh brake bleed and a good measure of scepticism of me at the Syndicate
Brake bleed for Nina Hoffmann

Not an easy start to the race season for the guys at SRAM due to issues with transporting their big truck up to Fort William the team scrambled to gother a small truck and all the parts they needed and battled through and got the job done
Not an easy start to the race season for the guys at SRAM due to issues with transporting their big truck up to Fort William. A smaller truck was acquired and the job got done, no drama


29 Comments
  • 11 0
 Rotor fairings are so 1998...as is Dakota Norton’s Myles-Rockwell-height handlebar =P
www.pinkbike.com/photo/11978648
  • 8 0
 great pictures. Wouldn't the rotor covers cause overheating?
And why are they bleeding the brakes of the turbo trainer bike?
  • 2 0
 Was wondering the same thing about cooling / overheating. That chainstay would gather a lot of mud in wet conditions.
  • 2 1
 I can imagine that they added them because it is foggy and cold today. So overheating is not an issue here. But cold discs and wet once do not break nice and evenly. People riding in the winter should know this ;-)
  • 3 0
 They might be able to adjust temps via ducts in the fairing. Check out the brakes on MotoGP bikes.
  • 1 0
 @Jacquers: It says its for intermediate conditions, not pure wet.
  • 1 0
 Some turbo trainer bikes are ridden down to the pits. A little pleasure for the riders staff.
  • 7 0
 How does the flight attendant fork slide through the clamps?
  • 1 0
 I guess you slide it from the top then put on lowers. Or just remove, the gadget at the top.
  • 3 0
 A big hammer.
  • 3 0
 If we're going full aero here, why not bring out aero wheels? Don't those make the most difference?
Also, is that Saracen Myst a production color? So awesome. I love seeing unique paint jobs on production bikes. I'm a fan of creative/psychedelic vibes, but even some less loud racing livery such as what Production Privee does is pretty cool. Way cooler than seeing corny ass slogans on the chainstays.
  • 5 0
 If the tires are significantly wider than the external rim width the aero benefits of deep section wheels are significantly less. So to get a real benefit you would need really wide external rim width, and deep sections wheels will probably be really scary on the jumps if there is any wind.
  • 1 0
 @xciscool: not to mention the weight penalties
  • 6 0
 Them mismatched purples are triggering me. Not even close.
  • 6 0
 The paint job on that Trek with the lyriks is just stunning.
  • 3 0
 That's not a "color-way" on the Myst, that's a paint job. Color-way implies there are variations with the same pattern but different colors.
  • 5 2
 Okay. All those gold forks but where is the Fox Dialled series on Youtube? Is it back? It saved last season.
  • 6 0
 RIP Dialed
  • 2 0
 UCI hired the two dudes who produced dialed. That series was my favorite to keep up with races.
  • 2 0
 Interested by those fairings. Seems really specific conditions they would work. The entire wheel side is open to elements and ground anyway .
  • 4 0
 Those pickled onions probably taste terrible.
  • 2 0
 That zerode looks sick, my next bike will probably be a zerode, I want some of that gearbox action
  • 1 0
 Kavenz?
  • 2 0
 Motocross style stem on Reece Wilson..
  • 1 0
 Looks like a 30-35mm stem to me.
  • 2 0
 That Canyon. Who wee
  • 1 0
 soo good looking
  • 1 0
 What brakes is Bruni using?
  • 2 1
 Magura MT7







