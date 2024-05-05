Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024

More randoms from round one of the world cup at Fort William.
Bruni's bike awaits its fate
Complete with hitherto unseen disc rotor fairings
The Specialized team says these are in place to keep the disc rotor dry in intermediate conditions (i.e. dry with the odd puddle) to ensure a consistent brake feel. It hasn't passed us by that there could also be an aerodynamic advantage here.
Loic is running some prototype Specialized tires
It's the Cannibal tread pattern, likely with a new rubber compound or casing
Wheel weights front and rear for Bruni
We'll revisit Amaury Pierron's "KODS", as we've spotted a remote lever on the left hand side of the bar that could be related to it...
Cy from Cotic made the reasonably plausible suggestion that the device in question could be an actuator used to move the position of the idler to alter the role of chain forces in the suspension behavior at certain points throughout the track - with this remote controlling it
Team High Country MTB are running the Atherton DH bike this season
The team is running a double purple combo from Ohlins and Hayes
The new Gamux prototype unwrapped
Cotic has launched its new color option - Golfy Green - for the partly UK-made RocketMAX enduro bike
Boxxers awaiting a refresh
The classic car park bounce test on Vali Holl's bike
A Flight Attendant-equipped Boxxer in the mix
A Session
A Madison Saracen Factory Race Team toolbox
Diamante Trek logo anyone?
An amazing new color-way for the Saracen Myst
There's plenty of life left in the Pivot Phoenix 29 yet
The Contra BR200 is a ray of steel goodness hiding in the pits
A better view of the idler set up on the new Sender
The idler seems to be fairly big
This is a spare Zerode, which looks to be an earlier model that the team were using for spares
This has to be the nicest turbo-trainer bike I've seen
Reece Wilson's Trek Session. The branding on the SRAM cranks indicates a departure from the XO or Descendant cranks we'd normally expect to see
Sunshine and wheel builds this weekend for the Pivot team
Nick at Muc-Off Young Guns crunching the numbers
Gold is the new orange
Spirits were high at Fox
Fox 40 foam rings in for a soak
One way to tape a rim
Some Ohlins TTX22M shocks ready for service
The inner workings of Jordan William's TTX22M Ohlins Shock
Sam Blenkinsop keeps Kevin at SR Suntour pretty busy
NS deliver some of the best paint jobs in the pits
Brake bleed for Nina Hoffmann
Not an easy start to the race season for the guys at SRAM due to issues with transporting their big truck up to Fort William. A smaller truck was acquired and the job got done, no drama
And why are they bleeding the brakes of the turbo trainer bike?
Also, is that Saracen Myst a production color? So awesome. I love seeing unique paint jobs on production bikes. I'm a fan of creative/psychedelic vibes, but even some less loud racing livery such as what Production Privee does is pretty cool. Way cooler than seeing corny ass slogans on the chainstays.