Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024

Bruni's bike awaits its fate

Complete with hitherto unseen disc rotor fairings The Specialized team says these are in place to keep the disc rotor dry in intermediate conditions (i.e. dry with the odd puddle) to ensure a consistent brake feel. It hasn't passed us by that there could also be an aerodynamic advantage here.

Loic is running some prototype Specialized tires It's the Cannibal tread pattern, likely with a new rubber compound or casing

Wheel weights front and rear for Bruni

We'll revisit Amaury Pierron's "KODS", as we've spotted a remote lever on the left hand side of the bar that could be related to it...

Cy from Cotic made the reasonably plausible suggestion that the device in question could be an actuator used to move the position of the idler to alter the role of chain forces in the suspension behavior at certain points throughout the track - with this remote controlling it

Team High Country MTB are running the Atherton DH bike this season

The team is running a double purple combo from Ohlins and Hayes

The new Gamux prototype unwrapped

Cotic has launched its new color option - Golfy Green - for the partly UK-made RocketMAX enduro bike

Boxxers awaiting a refresh

The classic car park bounce test on Vali Holl's bike

A Flight Attendant-equipped Boxxer in the mix

A Session

A Madison Saracen Factory Race Team toolbox

Diamante Trek logo anyone?

An amazing new color-way for the Saracen Myst

There's plenty of life left in the Pivot Phoenix 29 yet

The Contra BR200 is a ray of steel goodness hiding in the pits

A better view of the idler set up on the new Sender

The idler seems to be fairly big

This is a spare Zerode, which looks to be an earlier model that the team were using for spares

This has to be the nicest turbo-trainer bike I've seen

Reece Wilson's Trek Session. The branding on the SRAM cranks indicates a departure from the XO or Descendant cranks we'd normally expect to see

Sunshine and wheel builds this weekend for the Pivot team

Nick at Muc-Off Young Guns crunching the numbers

Gold is the new orange

Spirits were high at Fox

Fox 40 foam rings in for a soak

One way to tape a rim

Some Ohlins TTX22M shocks ready for service

The inner workings of Jordan William's TTX22M Ohlins Shock

Sam Blenkinsop keeps Kevin at SR Suntour pretty busy

NS deliver some of the best paint jobs in the pits

Brake bleed for Nina Hoffmann

Not an easy start to the race season for the guys at SRAM due to issues with transporting their big truck up to Fort William. A smaller truck was acquired and the job got done, no drama

More randoms from round one of the world cup at Fort William.