Tech Randoms – Fort William DH World Cup 2017

After a brief hiatus, the WC Downhill is back as the series heads to the classic Scottish track on the slopes of Aonoch Mor, just outside Fort William. The lengthy, rock-strewn track is a tough test for body and bike alike, and that was obvious in the pits today with teams focusing on complete rebuilds and prepping an excess of wheels and tires. We've been for a lap of the pits to get the scoop:











Jack wouldn't tell us the weight of the lead but just said he's been working with Chris Porter from Mojo, and through testing has found that by placing the extra weight behind the stem and at the bottom bracket helps to calm down the forces and roughness from tracks, keeping the ride planted.

It is track specific, however, as Jack says the extra weight feels good on the fast and rough tracks but made the bike feel a little 'dead' on the tight and twisty sections.









All neat and orderly on the work benches. The Norco rigs get a bearing swap to make sure they are immaculate for Blenkinsop, Smith, and Fitzgerald tomorrow.







Air shock for Loris Vergier...

...whilst Greg Minnaar and Luca Shaw opt for the coil





















Thermometer strips on the shocks of Troy Brosnan and Mark Wallace.

Super Alloy Racing springs in the back too.











Aaron Gwin has a new ODI number board holder this weekend.

Unfortunately it does its job well so was already covered by Gwin's race plate by the time we'd got there!







Loads of wheels and tires being prepped today...

...and when we say "loads" we mean it!



















Headset stripped out in the Polygon pits.

Every part of the bike checked, greased if necessary, and torqued ready, for battle this weekend.











Side-by-side comparison of the Rock Shox 27.5" and 29" fork offering.

No caption needed here. Bigger tire, bigger clearance.











Intense didn't look to adapt the M16 and have poured a lot of resources into the project.

Rims and tires are a potential headache for teams switching to 29", but it doesn't look to be a problem for Intense with Enve rims and Maxxis rubber as normal.











GT Fury linkage detail.

New decals going on. The bikes look spotless, for now.
















