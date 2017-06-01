Tech Randoms – Fort William DH World Cup 2017

After a brief hiatus, the WC Downhill is back as the series heads to the classic Scottish track on the slopes of Aonoch Mor, just outside Fort William. The lengthy, rock-strewn track is a tough test for body and bike alike, and that was obvious in the pits today with teams focusing on complete rebuilds and prepping an excess of wheels and tires. We've been for a lap of the pits to get the scoop:
| The Nicolai of Jack Reading, leady to go.
Jack wouldn't tell us the weight of the lead but just said he's been working with Chris Porter from Mojo, and through testing has found that by placing the extra weight behind the stem and at the bottom bracket helps to calm down the forces and roughness from tracks, keeping the ride planted.
It is track specific, however, as Jack says the extra weight feels good on the fast and rough tracks but made the bike feel a little 'dead' on the tight and twisty sections.
| Complete overhauls were standard practice throughout the pits.
All neat and orderly on the work benches.
The Norco rigs get a bearing swap to make sure they are immaculate for Blenkinsop, Smith, and Fitzgerald tomorrow.
Air shock for Loris Vergier...
...whilst Greg Minnaar and Luca Shaw opt for the coil
| Graeme Mudd is aboard the new Trek 29er this weekend, flying the flag for the team in the elite men as Gee Atherton recovers from his dislocated hip.
| A fresh build for Rachel Atherton this weekend with a little touch of Rainbow stripes on her 'perfect season' liveried Session.
| We already spotted Tahnee's new Transition TR11 at the BDS earlier in the month, but she is on a stealthed-out version this week.
Thermometer strips on the shocks of Troy Brosnan and Mark Wallace.
Super Alloy Racing springs in the back too.
| Fresh Deemaxs, ready to do battle with the Fort William rocks.
Aaron Gwin has a new ODI number board holder this weekend.
Unfortunately it does its job well so was already covered by Gwin's race plate by the time we'd got there!
Loads of wheels and tires being prepped today...
...and when we say "loads" we mean it!
| The Giant boys making sure everything is bang on before the riders let loose on Aonoch Mor tomorrow.
| Greg Minnaar's mechanic, Jason Marsh, prepping some big wheels for some hard action this weekend.
| Data acquisition ready to go on the Polygon test mule of the overall leader Alex Fayolle.
Headset stripped out in the Polygon pits.
Every part of the bike checked, greased if necessary, and torqued ready, for battle this weekend.
| Gold Ohlins stanchions aboard Loic Bruni's Demo. Loic is also running a custom 28mm rise Joystick 8-bit bar, and he contributed to the bars custom graphics too.
Side-by-side comparison of the Rock Shox 27.5" and 29" fork offering.
No caption needed here. Bigger tire, bigger clearance.
| After Lourdes we got a sneak peak of Intense' 29" offering and here it is in the flesh.
Intense didn't look to adapt the M16 and have poured a lot of resources into the project.
Rims and tires are a potential headache for teams switching to 29", but it doesn't look to be a problem for Intense with Enve rims and Maxxis rubber as normal.
| GT's Tom Duncan gets to work polishing up the team frames.
GT Fury linkage detail.
New decals going on. The bikes look spotless, for now.
| Semi-slicks are nothing new at Fort Bill, but with the rain falling now it'll be interesting to see who risks running them.
| The Crankbrothers Stamp pedals aboard Connor Fearon's Operator.
| Connor is using 7.5mm pins, which should give him plenty of purchase.
Wheel builds going down in the Kona pits.
Fingers crossed that these Wet Screams won't make an appearance this weekend.
Tolerances for all pivots and wheel alignment is what also helps it to ride great. And it is a tank.
