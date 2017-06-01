PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Randoms – Fort William DH World Cup 2017

Jun 1, 2017
by Ross Bell  
After a brief hiatus, the WC Downhill is back as the series heads to the classic Scottish track on the slopes of Aonoch Mor, just outside Fort William. The lengthy, rock-strewn track is a tough test for body and bike alike, and that was obvious in the pits today with teams focusing on complete rebuilds and prepping an excess of wheels and tires. We've been for a lap of the pits to get the scoop:

The Nicolai of Jack Reading, leady to go.
  The Nicolai of Jack Reading, leady to go.


Jack wouldn't tell us the weight of the lead but just said he's been working with Chris Porter from Mojo, and through testing has found that by placing the extra weight behind the stem and at the bottom bracket helps to calm down the forces and roughness from tracks, keeping the ride planted.
Jack wouldn't tell us the weight of the lead but just said he's been working with Chris Porter from Mojo, and through testing has found that by placing the extra weight behind the stem and at the bottom bracket helps to calm down the forces and roughness from tracks, keeping the ride planted.

It is track specific, however, as Jack says the extra weight feels good on the fast and rough tracks but made the bike feel a little 'dead' on the tight and twisty sections.
It is track specific, however, as Jack says the extra weight feels good on the fast and rough tracks but made the bike feel a little 'dead' on the tight and twisty sections.

Complete overhauls were standard practice throughout the pits.
  Complete overhauls were standard practice throughout the pits.

All neat and orderly on the work benches.
All neat and orderly on the work benches.
The Norco rigs get a bearing swap to make sure they are immaculate for Blenkinsop, Smith, and Fitzgerald tomorrow.
The Norco rigs get a bearing swap to make sure they are immaculate for Blenkinsop, Smith, and Fitzgerald tomorrow.


Air shock for Loris Vergier...
Air shock for Loris Vergier...

...whilst Greg Minnaar and Luca Shaw opt for the coil
...whilst Greg Minnaar and Luca Shaw opt for the coil


Graeme Mudd is aboard the new Trek 29er this weekend flying the flag for the team in the elite men as Gee Atherton recovers from his dislocated hip.
  Graeme Mudd is aboard the new Trek 29er this weekend, flying the flag for the team in the elite men as Gee Atherton recovers from his dislocated hip.

A fresh build for Rachel Atherton this weekend with a little touch of Rainbow stripes on her perfect season liveried Session.
  A fresh build for Rachel Atherton this weekend with a little touch of Rainbow stripes on her 'perfect season' liveried Session.

We already spotted Tahnee's new Transition TR11 at the BDS earlier in the month, but she is on a stealthed-out version this week.
  We already spotted Tahnee's new Transition TR11 at the BDS earlier in the month, but she is on a stealthed-out version this week.


Thermometers strips on the shocks of Troy Brosnan and Mark Wallace.
Thermometer strips on the shocks of Troy Brosnan and Mark Wallace.

Super Alloy Racing springs in the back too.
Super Alloy Racing springs in the back too.

Fresh Deemaxs ready to do battle with the Fort William rocks.
  Fresh Deemaxs, ready to do battle with the Fort William rocks.


Aaron Gwin has a new ODI number board holder this weekend.
Aaron Gwin has a new ODI number board holder this weekend.

Aaron Gwin has a new Odi number board holder this weekend.
Unfortunately it does its job well so was already covered by Gwin's race plate by the time we'd got there!


Loads of wheels and tires being prepped today...
Loads of wheels and tires being prepped today...

...and when we say "loads" we mean it!
...and when we say "loads" we mean it!

The Giant boys making sure everything is bang on before the riders let loose on Aonoch Mor tomorrow.
  The Giant boys making sure everything is bang on before the riders let loose on Aonoch Mor tomorrow.

Greg Minnaar's mechanic, Jason Marsh, prepping some big wheels for some hard action this weekend.
  Greg Minnaar's mechanic, Jason Marsh, prepping some big wheels for some hard action this weekend.

Data acquisition ready to go on the Polygon test mule of the overall leader Alex Fayolle.
  Data acquisition ready to go on the Polygon test mule of the overall leader Alex Fayolle.


Headset stripped out in the Polygon pits.
Headset stripped out in the Polygon pits.

Every part off the bike checked greased if necessary and torqued ready for battle this weekend.
Every part of the bike checked, greased if necessary, and torqued ready, for battle this weekend.

Gold Ohlins stanchions aboard Loic Bruni s Demo.
  Gold Ohlins stanchions aboard Loic Bruni's Demo. Loic is also running a custom 28mm rise Joystick 8-bit bar, and he contributed to the bars custom graphics too.


Side by side comparison of the Rock Shox 27.5 and 29 fork offering.
Side-by-side comparison of the Rock Shox 27.5" and 29" fork offering.

No caption needed here. Bigger tire bigger clearance.
No caption needed here. Bigger tire, bigger clearance.

After Lourdes we got a sneak peak of Intense' 29" offering and here it is in the flesh.
  After Lourdes we got a sneak peak of Intense' 29" offering and here it is in the flesh.


Intense didn't look to adapt the M16 and have poured a lot of resources into the project.
Intense didn't look to adapt the M16 and have poured a lot of resources into the project.

Rims and tires are a potential headache for teams switching to 29", but it doesn't look to be a problem for Intense with Enve rims and Maxxis rubber as normal.
Rims and tires are a potential headache for teams switching to 29", but it doesn't look to be a problem for Intense with Enve rims and Maxxis rubber as normal.

GT s Tom Duncan gets to work polishing up the team frames.
  GT's Tom Duncan gets to work polishing up the team frames.


GT Fury linkage detail.
GT Fury linkage detail.

New decals going on. The bikes looks spotless for now.
New decals going on. The bikes look spotless, for now.

Semi-slicks are nothing new at Fort Bill, but with the rain falling now it'll be interesting to see who risks running them.
  Semi-slicks are nothing new at Fort Bill, but with the rain falling now it'll be interesting to see who risks running them.

The Crankbrothers Stamp pedals aboard Connor Fearon's Operator.
  The Crankbrothers Stamp pedals aboard Connor Fearon's Operator.

Connor is using 7.5mm pins, which should give him plenty of purchase.
  Connor is using 7.5mm pins, which should give him plenty of purchase.


Wheel builds going down in the Kona pits.
Wheel builds going down in the Kona pits.

Fingers crossed that these Wet Screams won't make an appearance this weekend.
Fingers crossed that these Wet Screams won't make an appearance this weekend.

MENTIONS: @davetrumpore / @rossbellphoto


34 Comments

  • + 9
 So that's it then, no more I-Drive floating bottom bracket nonsense on the next GT Fury. Hooray!
  • + 5
 Just simple and sexy single pivot!
  • + 6
 I know the nicolai is focused on crazy geometry but how can a bike like that compare to the likes of a full carbon, 29" wheeled, patented suspension designed, WC winning, Stupidly light bike like the trek ?
  • + 1
 No hate on the nicolai at all btw, just crazy to think a company like that doesn't use more modern features
  • + 1
 @prenderville: what's curious is that I believe the bike Jack Reading raced before the Nicolai was a carbon Trek.
  • + 1
 Nicolai are stiff, precise and dialed. Weight on frame is not that important.
  • + 2
 I heard they're actually pretty light
  • + 1
 @lewismurphy: not as light as plastic ones. I don't care.
Tolerances for all pivots and wheel alignment is what also helps it to ride great. And it is a tank.
  • + 1
 Geometry > everything.
  • + 3
 Looks like a lot of guys are riding around on hack bikes just so they can't squeeze in those 29 inch wheels. It's absolute madness. I'll take a well refined 650b over a 29er that has been hacked together at a moments notice like Bruni is.
  • + 1
 I havent been at all excited for this season of WC DH, and now that I see they are running 29ers in the mix I am definitely not tuning in....
  • + 2
 As much as I dislike the very sudden push for everyone to have a 29er, I do love the almost F1-esque prototype nature of all these bikes - that Trek is pretty damn hot in raw carbon. Also loving the gold Ohlins, simply for its motorsport heritage!
  • + 5
 i wonder how many grams you gain by using that odi plate holder instead of zip ties
  • + 3
 Very high tech stuff
  • + 5
 Those 7.5mm pins look like they'd shred my shin in a second.
  • + 5
 I love that Transition! And those pins are making my shins cringe!
  • + 4
 So GT did away with the floating BB? Probably a good move.
  • + 1
 Man the biggest bike company's in the world shouldn't waste all their money on research - all the non pro dudes on pinkbike have the answers!
  • + 1
 2.5kgs of lead on that Nicolai. Works wonders when landing the backside of the motorway section, no pedals required and can cruise the jumps.
  • + 3
 Damn, I hate to admit it but that Intense proto 29" DH looks spot on Rad.
  • + 2
 Those Mavics were anything but fresh. The back one had a dent the size of Texas in it.
  • + 1
 When they say overhaul, are they seriously swapping all bearings etc, or just cleaning everything ?
  • + 1
 Often everything. A lot of what separates a pro bike from yours or mine, is things they do that reduce lifespan of things, but make them faster or better for the limited time they need to work in a race run. Greg's mechanic famously runs the BB bearings down with a drill until they're almost worn out, because it makes the pedals spin just that little bit quicker. Bath oil will be almost non-existent in their forks, just enough wiped on the seals to make it through a practice, & likely no foam rings at all. every bearing will have the grease swapped out for something lighter weight.
  • + 1
 Tahnee's stealth TR11 is one of the best looking bikes I've seen in a while.
  • + 1
 Did anyone notice that gwin's bike has an extra wire coming from the left side. Maybe a lockout for his rear shock.
  • + 1
 Optical illusion I believe; that's just the brake cable from bike right next to it.
  • + 1
 @Jamminator: nope. If you look on the right picture you can see the cable creeping in near the top of his number plate.
  • + 1
 "Fingers crossed that these Wet Screams won't make an appearance this weekend." STOP TRYING TO RUIN DANNY'S SEASON PINKBIKE
  • + 2
 Where's Richie Schley's bike?
  • + 8
 in his garage
  • + 1
 Where would I find the current leaderboard?
  • + 1
 Leave the decals off the GT, straight stunner as is.
  • + 1
 Loic stanchions blinded me for a sec.
  • + 1
 68 ouch!

