Tech Randoms - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

There was one common theme in the pits at the La Bresse World Cup today, and that was one of full rebuilds for a number of riders who had been busy smashing the laps in Whistler after Mont-Sainte-Anne. We've took a lap through the pits today and captured what was going down:

He wasn't sure whether he'd race it or not, but he'll be putting runs in on both his 27.5 and 29" bikes tomorrow before deciding which to race on.

Fresh off of winning the Whistler EWS, Martin Maes is back racing downhill.

A trunnion mount FOX Float X2 on Wyn Masters' GT Fury.

Bos Syors shocks minus their coils in the Scott pits.

After picking up an injury in MSA, Laurie Greenland has dropped down the standings a little.

Linkage details on Troy Brosnan's Canyon Sender.

Fresh colorway for Noel Niederberger, quite a contrast to his teammates' black and chrome look.

Magura stoppers in the NS / Swiss Downhill Syndicate pits.

Rachel Atherton's Trek Session gets some fresh bearings.

Strip downs aplenty. Most mechanic's work benches looked like this today.

Swedish gold.

Miranda Miller and Finn Iles' Specialized Demos ready to rock in the morning.

Maxxis Shortys front and rear on Adam Brayton's Gambler.

Complete rebuilds were common throughout the pits with plenty of riders abusing bikes in Whistler after Mont-Sainte-Anne.

A fresh fork on Loris Vergier's Santa Cruz V10.

Fox coming up with a new solution for their mountain of forks on track walk day.

This bike didn't have a long travel time to get to La Bresse. Remi Thirion lives around 30 minutes from here and will be hoping to put in a good one to close off the WC season.
He's running a super stubby stem on it too.

There's plenty going into the rear end of the Commencal Supremes.
Myriam Nicole's service check list for her Rock Shox Boxxer.

Details on the frame of Mark Wallace.

Finishing touches to a freshen up on Matt Walker's Saracen Myst.

A Fox DHX2 going back into the frame of Danny Hart.

Different brakes on Neko Mulally's YT...

He looks to be running TRP's G-Spec E-MTB brakes for one reason or another.

Chappy Fiene making sure everything is running sweet in preparation for tomorrow.


