Tech Randoms - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

There was one common theme in the pits at the La Bresse World Cup today, and that was one of full rebuilds for a number of riders who had been busy smashing the laps in Whistler after Mont-Sainte-Anne. We've took a lap through the pits today and captured what was going down:
He wasn't sure whether he'd race it or not, but he'll be putting runs in on both his 27.5 and 29" bikes tomorrow before deciding which to race on.
Linkage details on Troy Brosnan's Canyon Sender.
Strip downs aplenty. Most mechanic's work benches looked like this today.
Complete rebuilds were common throughout the pits with plenty of riders abusing bikes in Whistler after Mont-Sainte-Anne.
He looks to be running TRP's G-Spec E-MTB brakes for one reason or another.
